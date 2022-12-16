ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Brookgreen Gardens reveals names of new baby Spanish goats

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens has revealed the names of its newest additions. The Murrells Inlet attraction asked for help in naming its two new Spanish goats and said there were hundreds of submissions. The zookeepers decided on the names Buddy and Jovie, the names of the...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

Lowcountry Jewelers has sparkling gifts for you or your special someone

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Lowcountry Jewelers offers a wide array of fine jewelry. With the Pawleys Island Collection (their exclusive in-house designs), to masterful custom design, as well as a carefully selected group of unique jewelry lines, there is truly something for everyone. Their comprehensive services encompass all jewelry...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Foods to avoid sharing with your pets this Christmas

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The holiday season brings great food for your family and your pets. There is no shortage of treats, rich foods, and relatives around the house, but experts said not all foods are good foods to share with your furry friends. While chocolate and...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

2 injured after fire ruins Little River home before Christmas

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a house fire Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:39 a.m. to the fire on Rosebud Lane in Little River. Crews were able to get the fire under control and...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WMBF

CASE CLOSED: Brittanee Drexel special to air 7 p.m. Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A stunning confession in May 2022, brought closure to a case that haunted the Grand Strand for 13 years: the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel. In April 2009, the teen from New York came down to Myrtle Beach for Spring Break. She was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard, and then she vanished.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

HTC donates $5,000 for holiday initiative to help Horry County families in need

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — As part of a holiday initiative, HTC donated $5,000 to Churches Assisting People (CAP) to help provide Christmas to local families in need. In November, HTC pledged to donate $5 per new HTC TV Max subscription through Dec. 19. The drive combined with HTC employee donations resulted in the $5,000, according to a release.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

2 women arrested after shooting at Ocean Blvd. motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women have been arrested and charged after a shooting at an Ocean Blvd. motel last week. Myrtle Beach police were called to the Wave Rider Resort at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14 after a victim was shot in the stomach and the suspects fled on foot.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Leaving your pet out in the cold could bring criminal charges

(WPDE) — Ahead of the sub-freezing temperatures on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, anyone leaving an animal outside could face criminal charges. On Friday an Arctic air mass will move into the south and a harsh cold is expected. Below are the laws where you live and the...
myhorrynews.com

Woman shot to death in Myrtle Beach; police investigating

A woman died after being shot Monday by a man with whom she had previously been in a relationship, Myrtle Beach police said in a Tuesday news release. The man then turned the gun on himself and is still hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the department added. The Horry County Coroner's...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road. Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy