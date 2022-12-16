Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
Myrtle Beach Bowl on 12/19
This SC City Was Named One of the "Top Romantic Cities" in America
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Two SC Cities Have the "Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S." According to a National Publication
WMBF
Brookgreen Gardens reveals names of new baby Spanish goats
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens has revealed the names of its newest additions. The Murrells Inlet attraction asked for help in naming its two new Spanish goats and said there were hundreds of submissions. The zookeepers decided on the names Buddy and Jovie, the names of the...
wpde.com
Winter Wonderland at the Beach shuts down Family Fun Zone for the season
MYRTLE BEACH, SC. (WPDE) — The Family Funzone at Myrtle Beach's Winter Wonderland at the Beach had to shut down early. Officials say the inflatables cannot be safely operated with high wind gusts and rainy weather. It was scheduled to resume on Thursday, but is now finished for the...
wpde.com
Holiday cookies: Casey's CookieWorx reveals tips & tricks to wow your friends & family
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — If making holiday cookies is still on your to-do list, here are some tips and tricks from an expert. Casey’s CookieWorx owner Casey Greenzweig recommends keeping it simple. Instead of trying out a new recipe, she suggests putting a holiday twist on your favorite tried and true recipe.
wpde.com
Community Christmas Dinner: Volunteers prepare 22,000 pounds of chicken for Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 34th annual Community Christmas Dinner is Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Volunteers are busy preparing close to 34,000 pounds of food. There are over 22,000 pounds of chicken alone, which is enough to feed 14,000 people. It takes hundreds of volunteers to pull off...
Myrtle Beach hosts 2022’s biggest shopping event at Christmas Village Market
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Christmas Village Market on Carver Street, the biggest shopping event of the year, was held Saturday in Myrtle Beach. The event was from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Charlie’s Place, located at 1420 Carver Street. It was a free event for all to enjoy. Several vendors attended the […]
wpde.com
'Make the world a better place:' Surfside Beach seniors make cookies for people in need
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The holidays are meant to be spent with the ones you love, but for some folks, that’s not always the case. That’s why a group of ladies in Surfside Beach is spreading the holiday cheer in the best way they know how – with cookies.
WMBF
Lowcountry Jewelers has sparkling gifts for you or your special someone
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Lowcountry Jewelers offers a wide array of fine jewelry. With the Pawleys Island Collection (their exclusive in-house designs), to masterful custom design, as well as a carefully selected group of unique jewelry lines, there is truly something for everyone. Their comprehensive services encompass all jewelry...
wpde.com
Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt as you hunt for gifts at Tanger Outlets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — With Christmas less than a week away, it’s crunch time for holiday shopping. At Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach you can go on an ‘Elf on the Shelf’ Scavenger Hunt as you hunt for gifts. Elves are hiding throughout the complex. Stop...
wpde.com
Foods to avoid sharing with your pets this Christmas
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The holiday season brings great food for your family and your pets. There is no shortage of treats, rich foods, and relatives around the house, but experts said not all foods are good foods to share with your furry friends. While chocolate and...
wpde.com
2 injured after fire ruins Little River home before Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a house fire Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:39 a.m. to the fire on Rosebud Lane in Little River. Crews were able to get the fire under control and...
WMBF
CASE CLOSED: Brittanee Drexel special to air 7 p.m. Wednesday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A stunning confession in May 2022, brought closure to a case that haunted the Grand Strand for 13 years: the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel. In April 2009, the teen from New York came down to Myrtle Beach for Spring Break. She was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard, and then she vanished.
wpde.com
HTC donates $5,000 for holiday initiative to help Horry County families in need
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — As part of a holiday initiative, HTC donated $5,000 to Churches Assisting People (CAP) to help provide Christmas to local families in need. In November, HTC pledged to donate $5 per new HTC TV Max subscription through Dec. 19. The drive combined with HTC employee donations resulted in the $5,000, according to a release.
Crews put out bathroom fire at Carolina Forest-area business, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews from three departments were called to a fire in a commercial building early Wednesday afternoon in the Carolina Forest area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR, Conway and Myrtle Beach firefighters were dispatched at about 12:20 p.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Oakheart Road. The […]
WMBF
2 women arrested after shooting at Ocean Blvd. motel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women have been arrested and charged after a shooting at an Ocean Blvd. motel last week. Myrtle Beach police were called to the Wave Rider Resort at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14 after a victim was shot in the stomach and the suspects fled on foot.
wpde.com
Leaving your pet out in the cold could bring criminal charges
(WPDE) — Ahead of the sub-freezing temperatures on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, anyone leaving an animal outside could face criminal charges. On Friday an Arctic air mass will move into the south and a harsh cold is expected. Below are the laws where you live and the...
wpde.com
Carolina Forest Goodwill evacuated as crews put out fire, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Carolina Forest Goodwill was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a fire. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:09 p.m. to the 2000 block of Oakheart Road for a reported commercial structure fire. Photos of the scene show a ladder going up...
myhorrynews.com
Woman shot to death in Myrtle Beach; police investigating
A woman died after being shot Monday by a man with whom she had previously been in a relationship, Myrtle Beach police said in a Tuesday news release. The man then turned the gun on himself and is still hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the department added. The Horry County Coroner's...
Deputies looking for woman who tried to steal snacks from convenience shop
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are looking to identify a shoplifting suspect. Employees at the Winyah One Stop off Highmarket Street said a woman entered the store on December 19 and began stealing snack items. “A store manager and cook were able to stop the woman and recover some items, but she […]
WMBF
Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road. Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside...
WMBF
Avoid the sprint to the gate: What to expect traveling through Myrtle Beach International Airport this holiday season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As many pack their bags and take to the skies for the holidays, Myrtle Beach International Airport has a few tips to avoid a sprint to the gate. While it’s the most wonderful time of year, MYR is actually not the busiest. Ryan Betcher,...
