WKYT 27
UK Basketball unveils black uniforms
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The Kentucky Wildcats debuted some new threads on social media Tuesday afternoon. Fans will see UK in black uniforms at some point this season. The basketball team previously wore black uniforms was back during the 2008 season when Bill Keightley passed away.
WKYT 27
Report: Devin Leary expected to transfer to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Former NC State Quarterback Devin Leary is expected to transfer to Kentucky, according to multiple reports. In six games played this season, Leary threw for 1,265 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last season, Leary tallied 3,433 passing yards and recorded 35 touchdown passes.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Kentucky Electric Cooperative urges members to be ready for winter weather
WATCH | Suspect accused of vandalizing Lexington LGBTQ-owned businesses arrested. WATCH | Governor Beshear and the First Lady reflect on 2022 in Kentucky. Governor Beshear and the First Lady reflect on 2022 in Kentucky. WATCH | Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic blast. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at...
WKYT 27
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold looks brutal at the end of the week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This looks like one of the roughest stretches of cold that we have seen in a while. The lead-up to it might make you let your guard down but don’t let that happen!. As this plows into the region, you will see plain old rain...
WKYT 27
Lexington parking officials say upcoming rate increase is long overdue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Out with the old and in with the new. 2023 means changes are coming to downtown parking meter hours of enforcement and a rate increase. Gary Means, the executive director of Lexington and Fayette County Parking Authority, believes it is long overdue. “It was right before...
WKYT 27
Silver Lexington Christmas parade greets seniors
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteers are delivering some holiday spirit to seniors in Lexington. Silver Lexington is making parade stops at 29 senior living communities and nursing homes. Watch the video above to see the parade.
WKYT 27
Lexington city leaders join Jewish leaders to light menorah for Hanukkah
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens gathered in the heart of downtown Lexington Tuesday night to light the menorah on the third night of Hanukkah. The overwhelming theme of the night is how to always find the light in any darkness. “Yes, we’ve seen an alarming uptick in antisemitism across the...
WKYT 27
Danville’s first African-American mayor sworn in
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Danville celebrates the swearing-in of the city’s first African American mayor. James “J.H.” Atkins has been sworn in as Danville’s next mayor. The city is 235 years old, and Atkins is the first African American to hold the seat. “I’m proud, but...
WKYT 27
Lexington police urge drivers to be careful this weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are warning drivers to be careful this weekend as we watch winter weather move into the area. Police say they already get a lot of calls for crashes and drunk driving this time of year. They stay that, combined with the weather, could be deadly.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow and Bitter Cold Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to Christmas week and we have a harsh period of winter weather on the way. This brings snow in here for the end of the week with bitterly cold temps crashing in for the big weekend. Here’s a breakdown of the wicked...
WKYT 27
LIST: Warming shelters being set up to combat arctic cold
KENTUCKY (WKYT/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of a massive cold front set to arrive in the commonwealth Christmas weekend. The forecast calls for a steep drop in temperatures Thursday night into Friday. To combat this, the Governor said each county should have at least one warming center up and running by Thursday. He also said that the state parks will serve as backup warming centers if needed.
WKYT 27
Lexington firefighters prepare for extreme cold
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With snow and bitterly cold temperatures coming, everyone will feel the effects of the winter weather that is on the way. Major CJ Haunz With Lexington Fire says that these life-threatening temperatures also create challenges for his firefighters as they try to save lives and structures out on calls.
WKYT 27
Suspect accused of vandalizing Lexington LGBTQ-owned businesses arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have arrested a man accused of vandalizing two LGBTQ-owned businesses in Lexington. According to the Lexington Police Department, 51-year-old William White was arrested and charged with criminal mischief 1st degree and 2nd degree as well as charges for an outstanding warrant. White is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. Police say that due to the nature of the vandalism, a hate/bias report was taken.
WKYT 27
Car struck by gunfire in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say gunfire struck a car on Charles Avenue in Lexington Monday night. No one was inside the car. No one was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. They do not have any suspect information to release.
WKYT 27
Lexington councilmember-elect helping homeless stay warm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - as life-threatening cold air is expected to hit Lexington, activists are very concerned about the homeless population not having safe places to go. Councilmember-elect Tayna Fogle says she is incredibly concerned about the brutal incoming temperatures and the people who do not have a safe place to call home.
WKYT 27
Police identify suspect in murder of Lexington woman
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have identified a suspect in the December 10 shooting death of Elaina Mammen. Police say 22-year-old Hubert Lee Riley is wanted on a warrant for murder. According to police, 19-year-old Mammen was found shot inside a vehicle on Colonnade Drive. She was pronounced dead...
WKYT 27
Good Question: How do I know if I should enroll in budget billing with my utility?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We will all be relying on our heating systems over the next few days, but some of us will be paying less than others, at least on this bill. That’s the subject of today’s Good Question. Nancy asks, How do I know if I should enroll in budget billing with my utility?
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating shooting of teen
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say they were called to the 1800 block of McCullough Drive around 1:40 Tuesday afternoon for a report of someone who had been shot. When officers arrived, they learned the teenage victim’s mother had taken him away in a personal vehicle.
WKYT 27
Three tips to protect your plumbing during cold weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bitter cold air, which will arrive late this week, could cause some trouble with your plumbing. Nathan Halliday is a plumber and commercial sales representative for Dauenhauer Plumbing. “You’ll need to just slowly drip your, each faucet in the house, just a slow drip,” Halliday said....
