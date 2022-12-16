ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

Ronna McDaniel may have helped bury Trump with Jan. 6 testimony

Ronna McDaniel is in the catbird seat to retain her job as Republican Party chair. The Republican National Committee chairwoman is far from what you would consider a “Never Trumper.” In fact, she has shown more fealty to the former president than just about anyone you can imagine.
WacoTrib.com

US Senate advances water bills for tribes in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has advanced three bills that would improve access to water for some tribes in Arizona amid an unrelenting drought. One measure approved Monday would give the Colorado River Indian Tribes in northwestern Arizona the ability to lease water from the Colorado River. The tribe based in Parker has one of the largest allocations of Colorado River anywhere, and it's among the most secure.
WacoTrib.com

Noah Feldman: Jan. 6 committee is right to defend the rule of law

The Jan. 6 committee that concluded its work Monday represents the third and likely final chance for Congress to establish a historical record with regard to Donald Trump’s wrongdoing while president. The first two opportunities were the first and second impeachment efforts. The House of Representatives did its job...
WacoTrib.com

Appeals court invalidates federal license for Conowingo Dam

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A U.S. appeals court invalidated a federal license for the Conowingo Dam in Maryland on Tuesday, sending it back to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for further proceedings. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia agreed with environmental groups that FERC exceeded...
WacoTrib.com

Court upholds ban on contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has upheld a decision blocking President Joe Biden's administration from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations as part of federal contracts with three states. The ruling, dated Monday, is the latest in a series of setbacks for Biden's attempt to boost COVID-19 vaccination...
WacoTrib.com

Bahamas hands over FTX founder to the US to face charges

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Bahamian authorities said Wednesday that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been extradited to the United States, where he faces criminal charges related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange. Bahamas's attorney general's office said that Bankman-Fried would be leaving for the United States later...
