ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
BURLINGTON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University men’s basketball travels to face Indiana

After starting the season 0-10 against Division I opponents, the Elon University men's basketball team has a difficult road matchup in Bloomington on Tuesday against Indiana, who is currently ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Indiana comes into this game 8-3 after falling to Kansas in...
ELON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy