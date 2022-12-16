Read full article on original website
Norma Jean Hill
Norma Jean Hill, 87, of Bucyrus died Thursday, December 15th, 2022 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio from injuries sustained in a fall a few days earlier. She was born March 4th, 1935 in Barberton, Ohio to the late Richard and Grace (Copley) Norton. Norma was a 1953 graduate of Lancaster High School, where she was a standout student. After graduating, Norma was wooed by, and eventually agreed to marry Norman F. Hill, of Stoutsville, Ohio. They were married on July 23, 1955 and therein began their great partnership together that spanned the next six and a half decades. In 1965 they moved to Bucyrus. Once there, in addition to successfully raising eight children and working as an income-tax consultant, Norma was very active in both her church and the Bucyrus community.
Branden Morris
Branden Morris, 37, of Bucyrus, Ohio passed away on December 8, 2022. Branden, born June 17, 1985 to Rick and Sherry Morris, and was a 2003 graduate of Bucyrus High School. Branden loved all his family and friends. Branden was preceded in death by his great grandmother Hazell Morris, grandparents Bert and Laurabelle Morris, grandfather James Harpel and nephew Joshua Watson.
Marsha Eve Griffith
Marsha Eve Griffith, 76, passed away unexpectedly on December 14, 2022, at her residence in Crestline. Marsha was born in Boyd, KY, on October 20, 1946, to the late Fred Kelley and Mildred (Reynolds) Reeder. She married Richard A. Griffith in 1963 and they were married for forty-eight years. Marsha...
WILLIAM “BILL” AMORE JR
“Come to me, all who are weary & burdened, I will give you rest.”. Bill was welcomed into his eternal home on December 17, 2022, in Crestline, Ohio with his loving family surrounding him. Bill lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and the Lord above all else, leading with light and love. He was the backbone to our family, the best husband, father, grandfather, King Pappy, son, brother and uncle.
Area prep basketball roundup Dec. 20
Bucyrus 71, Ridgedale 63 (OT) Ridgedale (1-6): Shots 21-56; 3-pt. shots 3-11 (Logan Rasnick 2, Jakob Gibson); Free throws 12-28; Rebounds 31 (Gage Gleespen 8); Turnovers 18. Scoring: Landon Murphy 0 3 3, Jakob Gibson 1 0 3, Gage Gleespen 5 5 15, Nathan Thiel 4 1 9, Logan Rasnick 3 0 6, Brayden Townsend 12 0 24, Evan Ricketts 0 2 2, Vince Schuster 0 1 1.
Bayless leads Bucyrus over Ridgedale
BUCYRUS — When the Redmen needed someone to step up, they turned to one of their junior leaders to do so in overtime. Guard Malachi Bayless, who finished with a game-high 34 points, worked his magic with 7 in OT to propel Bucyrus to a 71-63 non-conference win at Alex Kish Memorial Gymnasium Tuesday night.
UCT provides dinner to individuals served by the Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities
BUCYRUS—United Commercial Travelers (UCT) Bucyrus Council # 334 served an annual Christmas Dinner to 162 individuals served by the Crawford County Board of DD, staff and providers on Friday, December 16 at noon, at Trillium Event Center. Mary Morton, President for Bucyrus Council of UCT, shared that this year...
Galion Police Chief fired
GALION— Crawford County Now has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Galion City Council members addressing the termination of Chief Marc Rodriguez. Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave in August of 2022. According to sources, Rodriguez was under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. The letter received by...
Shelter Works announces Bucyrus manufacturing location
BUCYRUS—Shelter Works announced today that they have opened the company’s second manufacturing location in Bucyrus totaling 45,000 square feet. Shelter Works has invested nearly $500,000 in machinery and equipment in addition to upfitting the former Checkmate Marine building just north of Crossroads Industrial Park. “Bucyrus offered Shelter Works...
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.
Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event December 28
GALION—The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, December 28. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat,...
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Suspect has ties to Riverside, police say
COLUMBUS — A Ohio Amber Alert has been issued after twin boys, Ky’air and Kason Thomas, were abducted Monday night in Columbus. One of the five-month-olds was found shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Dayton International Airport, according to police. The other little boy is still missing.
Ohio State’s AgOne program completes inaugural cohort
COLUMBUS—Ohio State’s Leadership Center graduated its first co-hort of the AgOne program, a new, year-long program for agricultural industry board members which focused on self-leadership, team leadership, and stewardship. These six co-hort members all serve as board members within their industry and earned a Foundational Leadership Certificate, developed a leadership plan, strengthened their network, and understand board effectiveness throughout their time in the program.
Two dead in Knox County house fire
CENTERBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a house fire in Centerburg, Knox County, Sunday morning. According to Chief Mark McCann with the Central Ohio Joint Fire District, the fire was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Long Road. McCann said the two people who died were the home’s […]
Sandusky church sold for $700,000
SANDUSKY – The former Agape Love Ministries property has been sold to another Sandusky church. The 17,000 square-foot property was sold to New Life Church for $700,000. According to the broker, Mac Lehrer of Hoty Enterprises, “with 4 acres of land, ample parking, and plenty of room for expansion this was the perfect opportunity for the new owner.”
Ohio State Offensive Tackle Avery Henry Diagnosed with Bone Cancer
Avery Henry has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. The Ohio State freshman offensive tackle announced the diagnosis in a tweet Monday night, vowing to fight the disease the way he’s always fought adversity in his life and thanking his Ohio State teammates and coaches for their support.
Does Ohio require a front license plate?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
Some Central Ohio counties issue snow emergencies Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohio Counties issued level 1 snow emergencies as colder temperatures move in. The following counties issued and later canceled level 1 snow emergencies:. Athens. Muskingum. Delaware County. Coshocton County. Hocking County. While traveling, watch for spots that freeze first such as bridges, overpasses,...
Republic Services will no longer provide trash pickup for some Lake Twp. customers
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Some customers who live in the unincorporated parts of Lake Township in Wood County will soon have to find their own trash pickup service after a preferred carrier contract with Republic Services expires at the end of the year. Although the contract ends on December...
Five people, a dozen dogs rescued from Driving Park house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus firefighters rescued five people and about a dozen dogs from a Driving Park-area house that ignited in flames on Sunday. Around 7:30 a.m., the Columbus Division of Fire responded to a fire that erupted from the rear of a two-and-a-half-story, single-family house on the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue. While […]
