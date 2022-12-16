Norma Jean Hill, 87, of Bucyrus died Thursday, December 15th, 2022 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio from injuries sustained in a fall a few days earlier. She was born March 4th, 1935 in Barberton, Ohio to the late Richard and Grace (Copley) Norton. Norma was a 1953 graduate of Lancaster High School, where she was a standout student. After graduating, Norma was wooed by, and eventually agreed to marry Norman F. Hill, of Stoutsville, Ohio. They were married on July 23, 1955 and therein began their great partnership together that spanned the next six and a half decades. In 1965 they moved to Bucyrus. Once there, in addition to successfully raising eight children and working as an income-tax consultant, Norma was very active in both her church and the Bucyrus community.

BUCYRUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO