Los Angeles County, CA

mynews13.com

LA County moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynews13.com

Christmas cheer amid change at SoCal ports

LONG BEACH, Calif. — After more than a year of unprecedented volume and congestion at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, there is, at long last, a noticeable slowdown. At the end of 2022, here are some things to watch:. The long-awaited container dwell fee — an...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynews13.com

Weinstein dodges sentencing enhancement, faces 18 years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein faces a shorter prison sentence in California after a Los Angeles jury failed to reach a verdict on whether the disgraced mogul planned his attack on a woman he was convicted of raping. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynews13.com

‘Modern Family’ stunt coordinator alleges blacklisting by Disney, executive

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A stunt coordinator is suing the Walt Disney Co., alleging a vice president has blacklisted him for defeating a workplace probe the executive initiated that ultimately vindicated the plaintiff of overbilling and workplace favoritism allegations. Jimmy Sharp’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges retaliatory discharge/wrongful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynews13.com

Italian American Museum of LA celebrates 'Pinocchio' legacy

LOS ANGELES — Since it was first published in 1883, Carlo Collodi’s “Pinocchio” has been translated into 260 languages throughout the world, putting it in the top five most-translated books in history. “A Real Boy: The Many Lives of Pinocchio” is on show until Oct. 15,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

