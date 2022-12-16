Read full article on original website
LA County moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and...
Christmas cheer amid change at SoCal ports
LONG BEACH, Calif. — After more than a year of unprecedented volume and congestion at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, there is, at long last, a noticeable slowdown. At the end of 2022, here are some things to watch:. The long-awaited container dwell fee — an...
Weinstein dodges sentencing enhancement, faces 18 years
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein faces a shorter prison sentence in California after a Los Angeles jury failed to reach a verdict on whether the disgraced mogul planned his attack on a woman he was convicted of raping. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial...
‘Modern Family’ stunt coordinator alleges blacklisting by Disney, executive
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A stunt coordinator is suing the Walt Disney Co., alleging a vice president has blacklisted him for defeating a workplace probe the executive initiated that ultimately vindicated the plaintiff of overbilling and workplace favoritism allegations. Jimmy Sharp’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges retaliatory discharge/wrongful...
Italian American Museum of LA celebrates 'Pinocchio' legacy
LOS ANGELES — Since it was first published in 1883, Carlo Collodi’s “Pinocchio” has been translated into 260 languages throughout the world, putting it in the top five most-translated books in history. “A Real Boy: The Many Lives of Pinocchio” is on show until Oct. 15,...
Santa Clarita woman spreads Christmas cheer through decorating
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Jeanna Crawford has been decorating since she was 8 years old. She is known as “Jeanna loves Christmas” and shares her love for the holiday and knowledge of decorating through her social media platforms and YouTube.
Judge won't reduce conviction for man who fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A judge Monday rejected a defense bid to have a first-degree murder conviction reduced to second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter for the man who fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle in front of the musician's South Los Angeles clothing store. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge H....
