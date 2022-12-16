The Miami Heat still can’t seem to get out of their own way. Especially when it comes to their play in the third period. Being a traditionally poor squad in that period over the last few seasons, that same phenomenon was the cause of their demise on Tuesday night. Otherwise winning the other three periods by six points total, they would lose the third by 16 points, thus leading to a 10-point defeat.

