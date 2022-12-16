OLD FIELDS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia poultry farm is now equipped with 1,400 solar panels, the largest such system so far in the state, a company said. Solar Holler said it installed the panels at Oak Tree Farm in Hardy County. The company partnered with Davis Hill Development, Skyview Ventures and West Virginia Poultry Partners on the project, which will provide the farm with 941,371 kilowatt hours of energy per year.

HARDY COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO