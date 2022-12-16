Read full article on original website
Related
Selena Gomez Says Fred Armisen Sent Her Flowers After Naming Her Kidney After Him
Confirmed: Fred Armisen knows Selena Gomez named her replacement kidney after him. Selena Gomez joined Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show Monday and was asked about the revelation in her cover story with Rolling Stone that she named the organ after the comedian. Gomez shared that the two have connected over her kidney. “I know you named your kidney,” asked Fallon on the show after pulling out an RS magazine with Gomez on the cover. “You named it after someone we know.” “I got a kidney transplant a couple of years ago. As a way of coping, I thought I would...
Taylor Swift to Make Feature-Length Directorial Debut With Original Script She Wrote
Taylor Swift, an Oscar hopeful for her All Too Well: The Short Film, has announced she’ll make her feature-length directorial debut based on an original script she wrote. Searchlight Pictures has partnered with Swift on the upcoming movie, details of which will be announced at a later date. “Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement. The news comes a day after the singer/director shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself at the helm...
WALA-TV FOX10
Taylor Swift to direct her first feature film
(CNN) – Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut. The singer-songwriter wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight Pictures. Searchlight has helped make Oscar winners like Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland.”...
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Celine Dion’s Net Worth Is Massive Thanks to Her Music Career
Few voices are as recognizable worldwide as Celine Dion’s. The vocal star has been impressing audiences since she was just five years old. Unfortunately, she has been forced to postpone and even cancel some dates of her long-awaited Courage World Tour due to health issues. Here’s a look back on the singer’s long career and net worth.
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long Star In Kenya Barris‘ ’You People’
Netflix has released the first teaser for You People starring Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, and Jonah Hill. The film will be the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC’s hit sitcom Black-ish and the recently released Entergalactic from Netflix. Variety reports that the film follows Jonah Hill as a part of a young couple and the cultural differences between their families as they attempt to move forward in their relationship. More from VIBE.comNia Long Calls Out Boston Celtics For How They Handled Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal'The Best Man: Final Chapters' Official Trailer Gives Unfinished Business Its Proper EndingDeon Cole Shares Excitement To Host The 2022...
Celine Dion Made Her Fortune ~All By Herself~! Details on the Pop Superstar’s Net Worth
You go, girl! Celine Dion has single-handedly amassed a fortune most of us could only dream about in her more than three-decade career. Keep scrolling for details on the superstar’s net worth!. What Is Celine Dion’s Net Worth?. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer is reportedly worth...
iheart.com
Ashley Graham Trending As Former Miss NJ Bashes Her And 'Fat Positivity'
This is a weird one. Former Miss New Jersey Sameera Khan came after Ashley Graham on Twitter last night with a tweet using pics of her to illustrate the statement "The fat positivity movement is getting out of hand." She got a lot of pushback on that (and all the attention she was looking for most likely) and doubled down, saying that she was dressed like "a (fat) wh*re" in the photos, calling it nasty, and questioning why a mother of three would be out in public in that outfit. Definitely not cool, but everyone is entitled to their opinion I suppose.
Marconews.com
Taylor Swift to make feature film directorial debut following 'All Too Well' short film success
Amid speculation of an Oscars campaign for her "All Too Well: The Short Film," Taylor Swift is aiming even higher with her directorial aspirations: The singer, songwriter and occasional actress is adding feature film writer and director to her resume. Swift, 32, has written an original script that will be...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Taylor Swift Will Direct and Write a Film for Disney
There’s no denying that Taylor Swift is one of the biggest stars around today. She’s an accomplished singer and songwriter who has been in the spotlight since she was fifteen. And now, she’s getting ready to add another job description to her resumé as she prepares to direct her first feature film.
Taylor Swift to Direct Feature Film for Searchlight Pictures Based on Her Own Original Script
Taylor Swift is set to direct a feature film for Searchlight Pictures based on a script she wrote herself. Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement, “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.” The title and other details have not yet been confirmed.
tvinsider.com
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in ‘Presumed Innocent’ TV Series Based on Harrison Ford Movie
Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set for his first major TV role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, which comes from David E. Kelley (Big Sky) and J.J. Abrams (Fringe). According to Deadline, Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to star in and executive produce the series, which is based...
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
iheart.com
Hottie Actress Alyssa Milano Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today
Jennifer Beals is 59 (“Flashdance,” “The Book of Eli,” “The L Word,” “Proof”) Rosa Blasi is 50 (“Make It or Break It,” “The Thundermans,” “Strong Medicine”) Jake Gyllenhaal is 42 (“City Slickers,” “Jarhead,” “Donnie Darko,” “Brokeback...
An Election sequel is in the works at Paramount Plus – and Reese Witherspoon is coming back
Tracy Flick is making a comeback
Taylor Swift, James Cameron, Ryan Coogler and Gina Prince-Bythewood Set for Variety’s Directors on Directors Series
Next week, Variety will premiere its annual Directors on Directors series with conversations between directors of the biggest films of the year. Taylor Swift (“All Too Well”) and Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) will start off the series, with their video premiering on Monday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. PT on Variety.com and Variety social media channels. Other Directors on Directors video conversations include: James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of the Water”) with Robert Rodriguez Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) with Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”) Chinonye Chukwu (“Till”) with Tyler Perry (“A Jazzman’s Blues”) Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”) with Francis Ford Coppola Joe...
iheart.com
Watch Dave Grohl Play The Only Song Released By Both Nirvana & Foo Fighters
Between his time in Nirvana and Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl has quite the discography. But there's only one song that was recorded for both bands: "Marigold." The track was actually first recorded for Grohl’s solo project Late! in 1992. It appeared as a B-side on Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” single a year later, and then was released by Foo Fighters on the live album Skin and Bones in 2006.
Comments / 1