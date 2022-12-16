Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Another Monroe County Children's Detention Center employee arrested, prompts investigation
Rochester, N.Y. — A second now-former staff member at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center (CDC) has been arrested. Gregory Bodine, 49, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child for an incident that happened Oct. 23 at the center's annex on East Henrietta Road in Brighton, against a juvenile who was in detention there.
Two Rochester men sentenced to prison for kidnapping, murder
The victim died from his injuries two months after he was rescued.
WHEC TV-10
Former employee arrested after Unity Hospital went into lockdown on Tuesday
GREECE, N.Y. — A former employee caused a lockdown on Tuesday at Unity Hospital in Greece. Authorities say Quentin Bowens, 31 of Rochester, threatened his former boss while already on parole for making a terroristic threat. He was a contract worker and had just been fired on Friday. The...
iheart.com
Two Rochester Men Sentenced in Kidnapping, Beating Death
Two Rochester men have received lengthy prison sentences in a beating and kidnapping death. 50-year-old Raymond Dukes was sentenced to 20 years to life, while 50-year-old William Crenshaw will serve 15 years to life. Prosecutors say Dukes beat 59-year-old Tim Lewis with a baseball bat at a Smith Street home...
iheart.com
Rochester Police Investigating Weyl Street Shooting
Rochester police are investigating a shooting on Weyl Street, between Joseph Avenue and Bauman Street. It happened shortly after 9 last night. A 40-year-old city man was shot in the lower body. Officers gave him first aid and he is expected to survive. No one has been arrested.
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County woman accused of abusing dog
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – A Clyde woman is facing charges of animal abuse. The Wayne County Sheriff’s office says a dog belonging to Michelle Diaz, 38, suffered a broken jaw, and that Diaz never sought medical help. The dog was unable to eat for four days because of his injury, and Diaz knew it, according to deputies.
Suspects connected to Crips arrested for drug conspiracy in Niagara Falls
The charges they face carry penalties ranging from five to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.
Two employees arraigned after allegedly robbing victim inside Amherst store
Erie County DA John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Kenmore man was arraigned on two counts of robbery in the second degree and one count of unlawful imprisonment in the second degree.
13 WHAM
Police attempted to identify man in connection with Rochester shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they believe may have information about a shooting that seriously injured a man earlier this month. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 3 on Monroe Avenue at Amherst Street. Police said the 27-year-old victim...
13 WHAM
Woman arrested after police chase in Geneva
Geneva, N.Y. — A woman faces several charges following a police chase in Geneva last week. Police said Erika Riley, 28, sped off during a traffic stop Dec. 14, attempting to flee officers through downtown and residential streets in an unregistered car. Officers caught Riley on Brooke Street and...
Sunrise Smart Start: Ponzi scheme sentencing, gun violence
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
KIMT
RPD identifies deputy who shot at wanted fugitive; Jesse Johnson still remains at-large
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department has released the name of the deputy who discharged his weapon during an incident last week where a man escaped from law enforcement. Deputy Sean Cooper, who has been an officer for more than 17 years, fired his handgun on Dec. 14 when...
Driver dies in overnight car crash on Norton St.
When they arrived, police saw the crashed car fully engulfed in flames. The driver was found dead inside the car.
iheart.com
17-Year-Old Charged in Rogers Ave. Shooting
A 17-year-old girl has been charged in a weekend shooting on Rochester's northwest side. Police say she shot a 50-year-old male relative in the chest with a shotgun at a home on Rogers Avenue, just off Lyell, early Saturday morning. The teen faces assault and weapons possession. The victim is...
Occupied house struck multiple times by gunfire on Weldon St.
No suspects are in custody and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.
nyspnews.com
Batavia woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On December 17, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Carrianne M. Rozbicki, 40, of Batavia, NY for Petit Larceny. On December 17, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Walmart on Veterans Memorial Drive in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with the store employee, and it was determined that Rozbicki took merchandise valued at $69.27 passing all points of purchase without paying.
Man surrenders to Cheektowaga Police after two hours of negotiations
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 32-year-old man surrendered to Cheektowaga Police Sunday evening following over two hours of negotiations, per CPD. The incident followed CPD’s response to what they deemed a “domestic situation” on Rossler Avenue around 6:45 p.m. According to police, the man was reported to be armed and going through a mental crisis […]
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Person dies after crashing vehicle into tree on Norton Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say the driver of a vehicle died after crashing into a tree on Wednesday morning on Norton Street near Kilmar Street. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. and found a vehicle engulfed in flames. They say the driver died inside the vehicle and was the only person inside.
Two arrested for allegedly stealing from Dick's Sporting Goods in Batavia
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced two people were arrested for allegedly stealing from Dick's Sporting Goods in Batavia.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Three arrested in armed robbery at Verizon on Lyell Avenue
GATES, N.Y. Three Rochester men have been arrested for allegedly stealing $25,000 in electronics from the Verizon Wireless store on Lyell Avenue. Around 3 p.m. Saturday, officers say that the men entered the store and pointed guns at employees and customers. The suspects fled shortly after. No one was injured during the armed robbery.
