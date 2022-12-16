ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

13 WHAM

Another Monroe County Children's Detention Center employee arrested, prompts investigation

Rochester, N.Y. — A second now-former staff member at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center (CDC) has been arrested. Gregory Bodine, 49, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child for an incident that happened Oct. 23 at the center's annex on East Henrietta Road in Brighton, against a juvenile who was in detention there.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Two Rochester Men Sentenced in Kidnapping, Beating Death

Two Rochester men have received lengthy prison sentences in a beating and kidnapping death. 50-year-old Raymond Dukes was sentenced to 20 years to life, while 50-year-old William Crenshaw will serve 15 years to life. Prosecutors say Dukes beat 59-year-old Tim Lewis with a baseball bat at a Smith Street home...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Police Investigating Weyl Street Shooting

Rochester police are investigating a shooting on Weyl Street, between Joseph Avenue and Bauman Street. It happened shortly after 9 last night. A 40-year-old city man was shot in the lower body. Officers gave him first aid and he is expected to survive. No one has been arrested.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wayne County woman accused of abusing dog

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – A Clyde woman is facing charges of animal abuse. The Wayne County Sheriff’s office says a dog belonging to Michelle Diaz, 38, suffered a broken jaw, and that Diaz never sought medical help. The dog was unable to eat for four days because of his injury, and Diaz knew it, according to deputies.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Police attempted to identify man in connection with Rochester shooting

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they believe may have information about a shooting that seriously injured a man earlier this month. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 3 on Monroe Avenue at Amherst Street. Police said the 27-year-old victim...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Woman arrested after police chase in Geneva

Geneva, N.Y. — A woman faces several charges following a police chase in Geneva last week. Police said Erika Riley, 28, sped off during a traffic stop Dec. 14, attempting to flee officers through downtown and residential streets in an unregistered car. Officers caught Riley on Brooke Street and...
GENEVA, NY
iheart.com

17-Year-Old Charged in Rogers Ave. Shooting

A 17-year-old girl has been charged in a weekend shooting on Rochester's northwest side. Police say she shot a 50-year-old male relative in the chest with a shotgun at a home on Rogers Avenue, just off Lyell, early Saturday morning. The teen faces assault and weapons possession. The victim is...
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Batavia woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On December 17, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Carrianne M. Rozbicki, 40, of Batavia, NY for Petit Larceny. On December 17, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Walmart on Veterans Memorial Drive in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with the store employee, and it was determined that Rozbicki took merchandise valued at $69.27 passing all points of purchase without paying.
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Person dies after crashing vehicle into tree on Norton Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say the driver of a vehicle died after crashing into a tree on Wednesday morning on Norton Street near Kilmar Street. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. and found a vehicle engulfed in flames. They say the driver died inside the vehicle and was the only person inside.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Three arrested in armed robbery at Verizon on Lyell Avenue

GATES, N.Y. Three Rochester men have been arrested for allegedly stealing $25,000 in electronics from the Verizon Wireless store on Lyell Avenue. Around 3 p.m. Saturday, officers say that the men entered the store and pointed guns at employees and customers. The suspects fled shortly after. No one was injured during the armed robbery.
ROCHESTER, NY

