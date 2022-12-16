Read full article on original website
Voters choose brother to replace late Georgia House member
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The brother of a deceased Georgia state representative won a special election to replace him on Tuesday. The Rev. Karlton Howard won about 68% of the vote in a four-way special Democratic primary in House District 129, according to final unofficial results. The district covers parts of Augusta.
Editorial Roundup: Florida
Tampa Bay Times. December 14, 2022. Editorial: Need more Florida teachers? Try higher pay and more respect. Tampa Bay’s three major school districts combine for more than 800 vacant teaching positions. Several Tampa Bay school districts can’t find enough teachers again. More than four months into the academic year...
Firm to make electric vehicles charging stations in Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A company that makes charging stations for electric vehicles is announcing plans for its first U.S. facility in east Alabama. ADS-TEC recently announced the $8 million project for Auburn, which is expected to create about 180 jobs, Al.com reported. Plans call for a sales, warehousing...
WVa natural resources officers get $6,000 pay raises
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Division of Natural Resources police officers will receive an immediate $6,000 pay raise, Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday. Justice made the announcement at an event announcing the DNR's new K-9 programs. Funding for the raises will come from a special revenue account. “Our...
Panel holds hearing on $474M heating assistance package
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A hastily assembled legislative panel launched a public hearing Wednesday on a proposed $474 million heating assistance package with a goal of expediting relief checks to Mainers. Most written testimony urged lawmakers to act as soon as possible to help families struggling with inflation. Senate...
West Virginia gov appoints Monongalia County circuit judge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Perri Jo DeChristopher has been appointed as a circuit judge serving Monongalia County in West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice announced DeChristopher's appointment Tuesday. She will fill the seat after the resignation of Phillip D. Gaujot effective on Dec. 31. DeChristopher currently is the Monongalia County...
Kentucky Democrat Wheatley announces secretary of state run
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Democratic state Rep. Buddy Wheatley has announced that he will run for secretary of state next year. According to a news release, Wheatley revealed his candidacy Tuesday in his hometown at the Covington Firefighters Union Hall in northern Kentucky. The Republican incumbent, Michael Adams,...
West Virginia poultry farm equipped with 1,400 solar panels
OLD FIELDS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia poultry farm is now equipped with 1,400 solar panels, the largest such system so far in the state, a company said. Solar Holler said it installed the panels at Oak Tree Farm in Hardy County. The company partnered with Davis Hill Development, Skyview Ventures and West Virginia Poultry Partners on the project, which will provide the farm with 941,371 kilowatt hours of energy per year.
Mills vs LePage was most expensive governor's race in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The high-profile campaign in which incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills defeated former Republican Gov. Paul LePage was the state's most expensive race for governor, according to campaign disclosure reports. More than $28.5 million was spent by candidates, party committees and outside groups to influence the...
Indiana gasoline tax dropping 3 cents a gallon in January
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s state gasoline taxes will drop by about 3 cents per gallon next month to their lowest level since April as pump prices have declined from record peaks six months ago. A total of 52.9 cents per gallon in state taxes will be charged during...
Pinsky appointed Maryland Energy Administration director
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced Tuesday that he has appointed Sen. Paul Pinsky to be director of the Maryland Energy Administration. Pinsky is a Prince George's County Democrat who has been serving as chairman of the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee. He has been a state legislator for 29 years.
West Virginia public higher education enrollment mostly flat
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Enrollment in West Virginia’s public higher education institutions remained mostly flat this fall compared to the same period last year. The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission says enrollment at the state’s community and technical colleges rose from 15,555 in 2021 to 15,770 in 2022. Public four-year institution enrollment dropped from 57,102 in 2021 to 56,303 in 2022, a 1.4% decline.
Board OKs leases to move agencies to downtown Baltimore
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Board of Public Works voted Wednesday to approve the final set of leases to move a dozen state agencies and more than 3,000 employees to downtown Baltimore. Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan involves moving 12 state agencies to help revitalize the city's central business...
Dunleavy names picks to lead health, resource agencies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has picked Heidi Hedberg to lead the state health department. She was previously the acting commissioner. Hedberg replaces Adam Crum, whom Dunleavy earlier appointed to lead the state Department of Revenue. Both positions are subject to legislative confirmation. Hedberg previously was director of the state Division of Public Health.
Wisconsin Gov. Evers opposes GOP flat income tax cut plan
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is promising to veto any flat income tax cut plan passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, favoring instead his proposal to reduce taxes for the middle class by 10%. Evers, in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, came out against...
Kentucky GOP Rep. Maddox drops out of 2023 governor's race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state Rep. Savannah Maddox has dropped out of a crowded primary field of Republicans hoping to topple Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in next year's election. In a news release, Maddox said it became clear she would not have the resources needed to succeed despite...
Illinois judge weighing challenge to law ending cash bail
KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois judge said he planned to rule by the end of this month on a lawsuit challenging the state’s landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul that includes eliminating the setting of cash bail for those accused of crimes to be released from jail.
Freezing rain and snow snarl travel in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident...
2 more lawsuits allege abuse by priest, nun in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Two more people have filed lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by a Roman Catholic clergy member and a nun — both deceased — raising the number to over a dozen since Maine loosened the statute of limitations last year. One of the plaintiffs contended...
Lt. Gov. Sanford resigns, Gov. Burgum to appoint successor
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed one of his top executives to replace Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, who announced his resignation Tuesday, citing a desire to return to private sector and focus on his family and career. Tammy Miller, 62, the state's chief operating officer since...
