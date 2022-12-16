ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

North Port High School student arrested for social media threat

By Kaitlyn Snook
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
Thursday, the North Port Police Department arrested a North Port High School student for threats made on social media.

According to NPPD, the student posted comments about planning to harm other students on campus. Detectives investigated the comments Thursday night, and an arrest was quickly made.

NPPD said the student claims the threats were a joke.

Resources were allocated to make sure the school day ran smoothly on Friday.

NPHS Principal Shannon Fusco sent a message to families reminding them that threats like this one are taken seriously and can have "life-altering" outcomes.

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

