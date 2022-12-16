Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Business Owner In Harvest, Alabama Arrested and Indicted For Smuggling Parts To IranApril KillianHarvest, AL
Huntsville Residents: Huntsville Utilities has Notified Residents that 'Brush Control Work to Begin Soon' by ChemProZack LoveHuntsville, AL
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
WAFF
From your family Christmas gathering to NYE, here’s some holiday outfit inspo
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What are the holidays without a new outfit?. Whether you’re hanging out in your grandma’s living room or heading to a cocktail party, we have all the outfit inspiration you need with Monkee’s of Huntsville!. From sparkly little numbers to cute...
WAFF
People are buying less for holidays due to rising inflation
Rising inflation is impacting local small businesses. House fire reported on Clubview Dr. Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue were on the scene Monday morning. Private companies set to build new student housing on Holmes Ave. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST. Private companies set to build new...
WAFF
Car Ride Taste Test: Oscar Moon’s holiday hot cocoa and shakes
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you love the festive food and drinks that come with the holidays, you’re in luck. Oscar Moon’s at Stovehouse has new holiday flavors of milkshakes and specialty hot chocolates. The new menu features egg nog, gingerbread, peppermint and apple pie milkshakes as well as s’mores, gingerbead and peppermint hot chocolate.
WAFF
Local deputy gives holiday shopping safety tips ahead of Christmas
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Christmas is just five days away, and millions of holiday shoppers are heading out to get their last minute gifts. Unfortunately, while this is the season of giving, it can also be a season of taking. There are grinches looking to steal Christmas, so we are on your side with some last minute holiday shopping safety tips.
WAFF
Holiday inflation impacting small business
Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue were on the scene Monday morning. Rising inflation is impacting local small businesses. Private companies set to build new student housing on Holmes Ave. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST. Private companies set to build new student housing on Holmes Ave.
WAFF
All we want for Christmas is Pizzelle’s Hot Chocolate bombs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Nothing beats sitting at home and watching Christmas movies with a mug of hot chocolate!. Everyone loves hot chocolate, but Pizzelle’s Confections in Huntsville has some of the best around. The candy shop also makes beautiful hot chocolate bombs to make the expereince even more fun.
WAFF
Drueke Family weighs in on Griner's release
Rising inflation is impacting local small businesses. House fire reported on Clubview Dr. Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue were on the scene Monday morning. People are buying less for holidays due to rising inflation. Updated: 3 hours ago. Rising inflation is impacting local small businesses. Sunny and cool weather...
WAFF
How to avoid burst pipes ahead of freezing temperatures
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people across north Alabama are preparing for bone-chilling temperatures. Freezing temperatures are expected to roll across the Tennessee Valley on Friday and it could cause major problems for homeowners. Low temperatures can cause a home’s pipes to freeze and then burst. It could cause go...
WAFF
Douglas Fire Department asking for donations for family that lost house to fire
DOUGLAS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Douglas Fire department is asking for assistance from the community for a family that lost its house to a Monday morning fire. According to a Facebook post from the Douglas Fire Department, a call came in around 1 a.m. Monday morning regarding a house fire on Glassco Road. The Douglas Fire Department, Nixon Chapel Fire Department and the Grove Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the house fire and battled for four hours.
WAFF
Google awards $57,000 grant to Jackson County initiative
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - At the annual membership banquet for the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Google announced a grant to fund a joint initiative for three years. Leaders from Jackson County Schools and Scottsboro City Schools along with the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce teamed up to provide all seventh through 12th-grade students access to YouScience Career Aptitude Software.
WAFF
North Alabama warming centers to open this week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Temperatures are expected to drop later this week and local warming centers will be opening for the community. According to WAFF 48 meteorologists, temperatures are expected to have a high of 22 degrees on Friday, Dec. 23 and a high of 25 degrees on Saturday, Dec, 24.
WAFF
Rental assistance program coming to Huntsville, applications open week of December 19
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting the week of Dec. 19, residents of Huntsville will be able to apply for rental and utility assistance through Huntsville Housing Helps, a program run by the Catholic Center of Concern (CCC). This program will be replacing Huntsville’s Emergency Rental Assistance program that began in...
WAFF
Huntsville, Decatur warming centers to open this week
Madison City Council strikes down medical cannabis dispensaries. Tuscumbia City Council approves medical cannabis ordinance. Tuscumbia City Council approves medical cannabis ordinance. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday shooting, victim identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday shooting, victim identified. ‘A Christmas Miracle’: Garbage...
WAFF
Two arrested in Killen Friday for stealing car
KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested in Killen Friday for stealing a car from the Walmart on Hough Road. According to the Florence Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Friday and were able to identify the offender as Austin Bevis.
WAFF
How Julius R. Scruggs Child Development Center is making an impact in local education
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Julius R. Scruggs Child Development Center and Academy is a school helping children around the area excel. Small classes and caring teachers provide an intentional education with high standards. The private Christian school aims to honor God, exemplify Christian values and provide a Christian-based, college preparatory curriculum that solidifies their spiritual, mental, physical and social well-being.
WAFF
Blount Co. Courthouse closed Tuesday due to threat
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Courthouse is closed December 20 due to a threat. Sheriff Mark Moon says all buildings are clear of any threats right now. All employees and personnel have gone home, but deputies remain at the courthouse. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
WAFF
Police, HEMSI respond to reported Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department officers and responders with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. responded to a shooting on Tuesday night, according to Don Webster. The reported shooting call came in at 8:08 p.m. and is located at 3834 Melody Road NE. According to Webster, a male victim...
WAFF
Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of Memorial Parkway Sw. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a female suspect entered a business and concealed several clothing items. When she was approached by loss prevention, the woman brandished a gun.
Comments / 0