actionnews5.com
Memphis preschool owner surprises teachers with luxury Christmas gifts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis preschool owner surprised teacher with luxury Christmas gifts in Parkway Village. Great Expectations Preschool owner, Brandy Buffkins, brought the gifts out as the teachers were surprising her with a gift for Christmas. She surprised them each with Gucci bags, but that’s not all. Inside...
actionnews5.com
152 pets find homes at MAS’ second annual Christmas adoption event
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services’ (MAS) second annual 12 Hours of Christmas adoption event was nothing short of a Christmas miracle for dozens of homeless pets. The shelter says that on Saturday, 104 dogs, 46 cats, and two guinea pigs found new homes for the holidays. MAS...
actionnews5.com
MLGW encourages home weatherization preps before upcoming cold front
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The cold temperatures we’re expecting at the end of this week could mean a costly bill if your home isn’t properly weatherized. Utility companies are encouraging customers to take precautions before the cold front. Weatherizing your home now with some of these steps could...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares new Bluff City restaurants coming in 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about 11 new restaurants opening up in the Bluff City in 2023. Watch their full interview now in the video player above or...
actionnews5.com
Over 2,500 missing people reported to MPD in 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers explained their effort in finding people reported missing across the city in a presentation to the Memphis City Council Tuesday. When it comes to adults, MPD said there have been 938 people over the age of 18 reported missing this year. Fifty-three remain missing.
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into South Memphis food market
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
actionnews5.com
Lucy Elementary students, staff to transition in 4 years
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and Millington Municipal Schools have reached an agreement regarding Lucy Elementary School. The agreement reflects the district’s commitment to ensuring a high-quality education for all and includes a four-year transition plan, allowing Millington Municipal Schools to purchase the Lucy Elementary building for $3.3 million.
actionnews5.com
‘When you lose your Downtown, you’ve lost your city’: Memphis struggles to keep investors due to crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city leaders are sharing their concerns over crime in the Bluff City. It comes after a violent weekend with multiple deadly shootings. City leaders say it’s critical that crime is addressed, especially Downtown. Not only is it impacting the people who call Memphis home,...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Zoo pandas Le Le and Ya Ya heading back to China, new pandas could replace them in the future
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After two decades in the Bluff City, Memphis’ beloved giant pandas, “Le Le” and “Ya Ya” will soon be saying goodbye. The two pandas have been on loan from China since 2003, but Wednesday morning it was announced that the two will be going home in 2023.
actionnews5.com
Woman shares video of ‘Kia Boys’ stealing her car under 5 minutes in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Midtown woman continues to search for answers after her Kia Soul car was stolen and wrecked. The Memphis Police Department impound has hundreds of stolen cars – waiting to be claimed after being towed away. Kias and Hyundais are among the models that are...
actionnews5.com
Woman charged for involvement in selling homes without owners’ knowledge or consent
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been charged for her involvement in multiple housing scams in which she allegedly notarized the sale of homes she and her co-conspirators did not own, police say. Police say that between June and September, 37-year-old Shaneika Seymore allegedly notarized five quit claim deeds...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates a shooting in New Chicago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 11:57 a.m. on the block of Wells Avenue. A man was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrest has been made. If you have any information call 901-528-CASH.
actionnews5.com
City Watch canceled for missing adult
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department canceled a City Watch for 22-year-old Carter Gammil.
actionnews5.com
Victim drives to car dealership for help after shooting on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after a person was shot on I-40. Police were called to a location on Covington Pike just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday where they found a shooting victim at a car dealership. Witnesses said the victim pulled into the dealership to get help...
actionnews5.com
Memphis man arrested, accused of train heist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested Demarcus Anderson for his involvement in a train robbery. On December 18, a CSX Railroad special agent was patrolling the rail yard at 1493 Holmes St. The agent noticed tires stacked up against the building that had been taken from a boxcar. He...
actionnews5.com
Student charged in assault of Tipton County teacher that sent him to ER
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County student has been arrested following an assault on a teacher that sent him to the Emergency Room. Police say that on Dec. 16, around 2:15 p.m., Covington Police Department officers responded to the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center regarding an assault of a teacher by a student.
actionnews5.com
Homicide arrest in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead in Frayser in early December. Memphis police Department responded to a shooting on Dessa Drive at 7:10p.m. on December 10. According to police, they found Allen Lawson who was dead due to a gunshot wound when they arrived. Mary Lawson was...
actionnews5.com
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police were wrapping up a homicide scene in the New Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, another man was shot and killed by a person in the onlooking crowd. Police were working on the scene of a fatal shooting on Wells Avenue just a few yards away.
actionnews5.com
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
MORO, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend are behind bars tonight after a five-year-old boy’s body was discovered in his home. His six-year-old sister is being treated for several injuries in Memphis. This all happened in Moro, Arkansas, in Lee County just over an hour west...
actionnews5.com
‘I have no feeling in my heart’: Memphis mom mourns teen daughter slain in shooting near Kirby High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just two days after her daughter’s untimely death, a Memphis mother is speaking out about the violence our city faces. “I ain’t never felt this, but honestly, my mind knows it happened, but honestly, I have no feeling in my heart,” Irene Douglas said. “It’s like I’m numb.”
