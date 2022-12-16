Read full article on original website
WPFO
Portland school board addresses payroll issues in 'State of the Schools' address
PORTLAND (WGME) – Monday night's annual “State of the Schools” address gave more insight into the payroll problems plaguing Portland Public Schools and how they're being solved. The superintendent cited those problems as a reason for his recent resignation. “Our payroll system has been in crisis for...
WPFO
Mainers weigh in on home heating help
You probably feel it every time you open your heating bills or have to pay for oil. The costs are skyrocketing and on Wednesday state leaders held a public hearing to talk about a plan to provide you some relief. Temperatures are dropping and bills are rising, and many Mainers...
WPFO
'It's rewarding': Portland bakeries offer internships to high school students
PORTLAND (WGME) -- During the pandemic, so many people battled stress and boredom by developing new hobbies. One that took off in a big way was baking. As the pandemic winds down, it appears the popularity of baking has continued even with young people. So much so that there is...
WPFO
Report: Maine could see deadliest year since 2008 after 30th homicide
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It could be one of the deadliest years in more than a decade for Maine. Our media partners at the Bangor Daily News say last week's murder in Lewiston was the 30th homicide so far. That's the most since 2008 but fewer than the most all time,...
WPFO
Maine Medical Center nurses claim hospital illegally took away paid leave benefits
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Nurses at Maine Medical Center are speaking out in response to their paid leave benefits being taken away. They say that includes paid parental leave, bereavement, jury duty and military service. The union representing the nurses, the Maine State Nurses Association, says that the announcement came last week...
WPFO
South Portland City Council votes to ban flavored tobacco sales
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The South Portland City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in their community. The city council vote was 5-to-2 Tuesday night. Starting April 1, tobacco products with any added taste or smell will not be allowed for sale in South Portland. The...
WPFO
Lewiston City Council considering more restrictive policy for homeless
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston leaders are considering a plan to crack down on where the homeless can camp out. The proposal would ban homeless people from sleeping on city benches, camping in parks, and loitering on any Lewiston owned property from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. according to Tuesday’s agenda.
WPFO
Preliminary Portland Bayside development plans include 804 new housing units
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A developer is releasing big plans for Portland’s Bayside area. Port Property Management told the Press Herald the plans are still in the early stages and the developer says they expect the massive project to change over time. But here's what's in the sweeping project, 13...
WPFO
Wanted man who escaped Sabattus standoff in November arrested in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man, who was wanted for drug trafficking, kidnapping, and other crimes, was arrested in Waterville on Monday after escaping from a standoff in Sabattus last month, according to Maine State Police. Police say they searched a home on County Road in Waterville on Monday after...
WPFO
Amtrak Downeaster celebrates 21 years of service with $20 round-trip fares
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- The Amtrak Downeaster says it is celebrating 21 years of service by offering special discounted fares for travel during January 2023. Amtrak says $20 round-trip ($10 one-way) fares for travel between Brunswick, Maine and Boston, Massachusetts or any station in between are available for sale now and are valid for travel from January 1, 2023, through January 31, 2023.
WPFO
Community mourns loss of Maine Maritime Academy student killed in Castine crash
GARDINER (WGME) - The Gardiner community is mourning the loss of 21-year-old Chase Fossett with a candle light vigil Sunday night. Fossett was one of the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in a crash in Castine. A vigil was held on the MMA campus last Sunday. On Sunday...
WPFO
York community in a pickle: Neighbors fighting to stop pickleball expansion due to noise
YORK (WGME) -- With about five million Americans playing, pickleball is considered the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. But those living near the outdoor courts in York say the sound of paddles hitting plastic balls is a source of constant irritation. The sound of bouncing plastic balls seems harmless enough,...
WPFO
Thousands of Mainers could end up homeless as pandemic-era relief programs end
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Thousands of Mainers living in hotels could soon be homeless without more resources in place. The Mills administration says that’s a real possibility, especially as a pandemic-era program runs out of money. The governor’s Winter Emergency Energy Relief package has millions of dollars in it for...
WPFO
'We need somebody to help us': Portland postal workers rally for safer working conditions
PORTLAND (WGME) - Mail carriers in Portland rallied Sunday morning during the peak of the holiday season. Dozens of workers stood outside the post office on Forest Avenue asking for better workplace safety and mail delivery. The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) union says carriers have long struggled with...
WPFO
Bowdoinham group helps elderly with winter supplies, resources
BOWDOINHAM (WGME) – With winter just getting started, a group in Bowdoinham is looking out for some of the most vulnerable people in the area. Members of "Age-Friendly Bowdoinham" are handing out kits that include information on resources for help, like pantries and heating assistance. They also include things...
WPFO
Police make arrest in Fourth of July shooting in Portland's Kennedy Park housing complex
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department says an arrest has been made in a shooting that happened in the Kennedy Park housing complex on the Fourth of July. Police say 46-year-old Hamza Hassan was arrested in Massachusetts Monday. Hassan was charged with elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct. “It...
WPFO
Maine man charged with stealing $10,000 belt buckle
YARMOUTH (WGME) - A Maine man has been charged with stealing an expensive and historic belt buckle that was recently discovered in a New York auction house. In August of 2020, Patrick Scully of Yarmouth reported a silver belt buckle that was made by famed sculptor Alexander Calder missing. It...
WPFO
Police find body in Wales believed to be missing Lewiston man
WALES (WGME) -- Police say they found a body in Wales believed to be Abdullahi Abdi, a 21-year-old Lewiston man who was reported missing over the weekend. On Saturday a Silver Alert was issued for 21-year-old Abdullahi Abdi after his car was found abandoned near a wooded area in Wales.
WPFO
'I don't have no place to go:' Lewiston approves ban on homeless staying in public parks
LEWISTON (WGME) – There will be no more sleeping in public parks in Lewiston, as the city council voted to ban people from sleeping in public places Tuesday night. Those who are currently unhoused say this is going to drastically hurt a lot of people, but the police chief says this decision came from complaints about safety in Lewiston.
WPFO
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect who seriously injured man in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) --Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a man crossing a street in Portland last week. Police say 41-year-old Aron Werman of Portland was seriously injured after he was hit by an SUV while crossing Brighton Ave at Taft Ave. last Wednesday 8:40 p.m.
