FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Police seeking witnesses in Smith Street shooting; three men injured
The Green Bay Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed or know of events leading up to an overnight shooting on the City’s east side to contact police immediately.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury charges Peoria man with murder
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who faces charges in four different cases has been indicted by a grand jury in one of those for First-Degree Murder. Domonicue Linwood, 24, was given the charge by the grand jury Tuesday. Linwood allegedly shot Jamarion Lee, 24, in September on West...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for September murder
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted Tuesday for the death of 24-year-old Jamarion Lee. According to court records, 24-year-old Domincue Linwood has been indicted for first-degree murder after shooting Lee on Sept. 3. Police located Lee with a gunshot wound near the intersection of W. Adrian...
iheart.com
Man Arrested in Illinois Identified as Suspect in Iowa City Armed Robbery
(Peoria County, IL) -- Investigators say a man arrested last week in Peoria County, Illinois is a suspect in an armed robbery in Iowa City. Iowa City Police say 20 year-old Dewayne Corley-Jones is a suspect in an armed robbery near West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court. He was taken into custody last week in Illinois. Corley-Jones will be extradited to Iowa and face multiple charges, including first-degree robbery.
wmay.com
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
1027superhits.com
One resident injured when car slams into South Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. — A local resident is recovering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries sustained when a car smashed into a South Peoria home over the weekend. It’s what Peoria Police are telling us after earlier reports Saturday about a vehicle versus building crash around 3:40 p.m. The...
25newsnow.com
Canton man arrested after allegedly driving intoxicated to bar in stolen vehicle
CANTON (25 News Now) - A Canton man has been arrested on various charges after allegedly stating he had a gun while threatening to enter Jack’s Bar in Canton Saturday. Jeremy Waddell was identified after officers arrived at around 10:33 p.m., encountering an allegedly intoxicated Waddell standing outside a running vehicle on Van Buren Court.
Central Illinois Proud
Canton man drives drunk in stolen car, threatens bar with gun
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Canton man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and threatening a local bar late Saturday night, according to the Canton Police Department. According to the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to Jack’s Bar at 144 E. Elm St. in Canton in regards to a man stating he had a gun and threatening to enter the bar. Police arrived and found an intoxicated man, identified as Jeremy Waddell.
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after vehicle crash on Rt 29
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– One male driver was pronounced dead at OSF following a crash on Rt 29 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. According to a press release, Rt 29 near Hart Lane was shut down at approximately 12:52 p.m. due to a police incident before being reopened at approximately 2:42 p.m.
1470 WMBD
One dead following accident near Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – One person is believed to be dead after a crash that closed a portion of Illinois Route 29 North of Chillothe. The crash happened near Hart Lane, and Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood tells 25 News one person has died, though no more details are being released at the moment.
25newsnow.com
1 hospitalized after stolen car crashes into home, video shows suspect running away
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person is hospitalized after a stolen car crashed into a Peoria home on Saturday. Ring Doorbell video shows moments after the car crashed into a home and a male suspect fled on foot. In a statement from a Peoria Police spokesperson, officers were dispatched...
1470 WMBD
PFD: Overnight fire caused by “misused smoking materials”
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Firefighters say there are no injuries following a devastating house fire overnight, reportedly caused by misused smoking materials. The initial call came in just after 1:30 a.m. for a working fire at a property off West Courtland Street and North Frostwood Parkway in Peoria. Smoke...
Central Illinois Proud
Two wanted for credit card fraud in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police need the public’s help to identify two suspects who committed credit card fraud multiple times last week. According to BPD’s Facebook page, two suspects went on a spending spree on Dec. 12 using a stolen credit card at multiple retailers. The...
Sedan stolen from East Main Street business in broad daylight Friday afternoon
Shortly before 5:00pm on Friday, Galesburg Police responded to Glass Specialty on East Main Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police met with employees who said another employee’s 2009 Honda Civic was taken from the parking lot while the owner was working out of town. Officers spoke with the owner who said he left the sedan unlocked and had buried the keys in the center console.
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire in Peoria believed to be arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side around 6:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from the side window of the house in the 1000 block of S. Greenlawn Ave. They were able to enter through the back of the house and extinguish the fire in around 20 minutes, preventing the spread to neighboring houses.
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect arrested after man shot in hand during fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man has been arrested after firing one round at another man during an argument Thursday morning, according to the Peoria Police Department. Officers reported to the 700 block of W. Joan Court just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and located an adult man who had a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim identified the shooter as 63-year-old Charles E. Jackson, with whom the victim had been arguing.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man sentenced to over 12 years for drugs, firearms
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man was sentenced to 152 months in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. According to a press release, 33-year-old Dary McGhee was sentenced Tuesday to two concurrent 92-month sentences for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was also sentenced to 60 months for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, which will be served consecutively.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police officer resigns after fighting fellow officer
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria Police officer has resigned after being accused of fighting another officer on the force late last week. A statement from the office of Police Chief Eric Echevarria was issued to 25News, containing the following:. “On the morning of December 15, 2022, there was...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County Sheriff launches app
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office launched a new app for smartphones Monday. According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, the free app will help deliver urgent information and give easy access to public information, including active warrants, an updated inmate roster, and an interactive map connected to sex offender registries.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended
WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
