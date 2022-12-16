Read full article on original website
Two Jacksonville women claim $1 million prize playing THE CASH 500X Scratch-Off game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Bernadette Albert, 52, and Katherine Vestal, 39, of Jacksonville, each claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Albert claimed her prize at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, and Vestal claimed her prize at Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee....
Alabama’s education system was designed to preserve white supremacy. I should know.
[N]othing in this Constitution shall be construed as creating or recognizing any right to education or training at public expense, nor as limiting the authority and duty of the legislature, in furthering or providing for education, to require or impose conditions or procedures deemed necessary to the preservation of peace and order.
Governor Ivey Awards $2.65 Million to Fight Homelessness in Alabama
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is awarding $2.65 million to help Alabamians who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless obtain shelter and other related services.
Troopers identify pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 231
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Florida man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened on Dec. 14th around 4:45 p.m. The man, identified as Dacota J. Hall, 25, of Yulee, Fla. Hall, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Ford Taurus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Electric vehicle charging station manufacturer opening first U.S. location in Auburn
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A leader in battery-buffered ultra-fast charging solutions has announced it will build its first North American facility in Auburn. ADS-TEC Energy will invest $8 million in a sales, warehousing, service and assembly facility in the Auburn area. The new site will facilitate the expansion of e-vehicle charging infrastructure in the U.S., according to ADS-TEC.
Gov. Ivey announces grants to assist crime victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced grants that will go to multiple agencies in Alabama to assist crime victims. The $5.6 million in grants will help 17 agencies across the state provide services to people who are victims of violent acts, abuse, robbery and assault, domestic violence and sexual assault.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Two Georgia men accused of elderly exploitation in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Georgia men are sitting in the Baldwin County Jail. They’re accused of scamming elderly people out of thousands of dollars to lay down pine straw. Fairhope Police say the bad guys used intimidation to receive a much larger payout than they originally quoted. On...
4-Star Linebacker Yhonzae Pierre Signs With Alabama
Alabama's longest commitment of the 2023 recruiting class signed with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday. Yhonzae Pierre plays outside linebacker and is listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. According to On3 Sports consensus rankings, Pierre is ranked No. 53 nationally, sixth at EDGE, and the seventh best player in the state of Alabama.
Dothan man indicted in shooting where victim was left alongside a street
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County Grand Jury has indicted Dialan Beard in the shooting of a man whose body was discovered along a Dothan roadway. Beard, 18, is one of four who police charged in the July death of Garbriel Johnson, an Ashford resident. Also charged with Capital...
Biden admin awards nearly $6 million to Alabama in 'Internet for All' grants
WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Alabama received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Alabama is receiving $5,981,081.12 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
Lee County officials speak on recent trash bills
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County residents are questioning officials about s new trash bill, earlier in the year, Lee County got rid of the dumpster sites by switching over to a curbside cart system. Now many are wondering about this new bill they’re receiving. Residents were told...
81-year-old Auburn woman dies in fatal car wreck
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An 81-year-old woman from Auburn died in a fatal two-vehicle crash this past Monday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police responded to the crash on Dec. 19 at around 5:33 p.m. near the 2300 block of Moores Mills Road. The wreck involved a maroon 2015 Hyundai Elantra and a black […]
Former Miss Alabama Jana Sanderson’s Cause of Death Is Truly Heartbreaking
Jana Sanderson McEachern, who was crowned Miss Alabama in 2000, tragically died at the age of 43 on Friday, Dec 16, 2022. Fans are wondering what her cause of death was. Here’s what we know about why Jana Sanderson McEachern died and her incredible life, which touched so many people even in such a short time here on Earth and included a top-10 finish at the Miss America competition.
German company to plant $8 million facility in Auburn: Set to manufacture electric vehicle charging stations
A German manufacturing company that makes charging stations for electric cars is establishing its first U.S. location in Auburn. ADS-TEC Energy has plans to invest $8 million into the new Auburn facility, bringing 180 jobs with it. The facility will include sales, warehousing, and assembly to serve the North American...
Suspects steal thousands of dollars from elderly woman in Louisiana
Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month.
COLUMBUS: Multi-car wreck on 13th St. viaduct
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 13th St. viaduct that goes over the Norfolk Southern railyard. At least four cars were involved in the wreck. Multiple Columbus police units are on the scene along with a firetruck. There is no additional information at this time. Stay […]
Wiregrass holiday garbage collection changes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As we aim towards the holiday weekend just days away, here is a reminder of some changes for garbage collection times here in the Wiregrass:. If you know of any other garbage collection changes in the area, let us know by emailing news@wtvy.com. Subscribe to our...
