hotnewhiphop.com
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Fuel Dating Gossip In West Hollywood: Watch
The model and the “Power” actor had the internet going crazy as the rumour mill began turning earlier this month. No more than a year ago, if you asked pretty much anyone online, they’d tell you that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were an “end game” couple. Practically since the start of their union, it seemed as though the model and actor were preparing for an eventual walk down the aisle. However, all of that suddenly and unexpectedly ended earlier this year when they announced their split to the world.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trey Songz Turns Himself In After Previously Denying Bowling Alley Brawl With Woman & Man
The alleged incident took place back in October in New York City. Trey Songz seemingly thought he was in the clear following a New York City fight between him and two others earlier this fall. However, a new report from TMZ reveals that the R&B vocalist did end up turning himself in to authorities as a result of the allegations against him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Master P Fires Back At Romeo Miller On IG
Master P and his son, Romeo Miller, went back and forth on social media over the weekend. Master P and his son, Romeo Miller, traded shots on Instagram over the weekend. Miller seems to have blamed the loss of his sister, Tytyana Miller, on Master P neglecting her mental health struggles.
hotnewhiphop.com
Deb Antney Says OJ Da Juiceman Is A “Real Street Guy,” Gucci Mane Isn’t
The music manager is also denying claims made by OJ last year. Deb Antney is speaking out against one of her former clients. In a recent press run, the music manager responds to some past claims from OJ Da Juiceman. Last year, the “Make the Trap Say Aye” rapper made...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug’s Brother Unfoonk Cops Plea Deal In YSL Case, Denies Snitching
Unfoonk shuts down allegations that he snitched on his brother Young Thug. The D.A. overlooking the YSL RICO case is handing out deals like a Christmas giveaway. In the last week, we’ve seen numerous individuals take deals including from Gunna and YSL co-founder, Walter Murphy. Most recently, rapper Unfoonk copped a deal.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tory Lanez Not Charged With Witness Intimidation, Court Says Juror 39 Rode With Him In An Elevator
As the Canadian returned to court on Monday, it was revealed that a female jury member was seen riding with Lanez and his legal team. We’re hardly more than a week into Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s trial. Already, though, the world is struggling to keep up with all the details pouring out of the courtroom. Seeing as this trial isn’t on full display like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s was previously this year, we’ve had a much less intimate look at what’s been going on behind closed doors.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Win $6 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Miami Assault
DaBaby has won a lawsuit regarding his alleged Miami brawl in 2020. DaBaby has settled a $6 million federal lawsuit regarding an alleged brawl that took place in Miami in 2020. Concert promoter Kenneth Carey and his friend accused the rapper of beating up and robbing them. The argument reportedly...
hotnewhiphop.com
YGG Tay Charged In A Federal Murder Conspiracy
The rapper is being indicted alongside a notorious hitman for various charges. A Baltimore rapper known as YGG Tay is facing charges that a federal grand jury alleges tie together a number of crimes in the city over the years. The rapper, whose real name is Davante Harrison, has been...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chika Comes For 50 Cent After He Disses Megan Thee Stallion
The “BALENCIES” artist is making it known whose side she’s on as Thee Stallion’s trial with Tory Lanez wages on. When something big is happening in the hip-hop world, you can almost bet that 50 Cent will have something to say about it on social media. Of course, the ongoing Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion trial is no exception.
hotnewhiphop.com
G Herbo Presses Yung Miami About Diddy’s Newborn Child
Yung Miami taps G Herbo as the next guest on “Caresha Please.”. Another episode of Caresha Please is on the way with Chicago’s own G Herbo. This afternoon, Diddy’s Revolt TV shared the trailer for the next episode of the Yung Miami-hosted show and it looks like it’s going to get spicy. Within the short teaser, Miami gets straight to work, pressing the Chicago rapper about whether the mother of his children get along, if he cheated on Ari Fletcher, and even asks if he’s ever had to “smoke an opp.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Wack 100 Checks DJ Akademiks Over Gunna Snitching Allegations
Disregarding reports from Akademiks, the artist manager joins 6ix9ine in accusing Gunna of snitching. It’s been less than a week since Gunna’s release from jail after taking a plea deal. As the story and YSL’s RICO case as a whole continue to develop, many big names are weighing...
hotnewhiphop.com
Khloe Kardashian Inspires Massive Air Jordan 1 Price Increase
Khloe Kardashian’s sneaker choices have caught the eye of many women. Khloe Kardashian has worn some very nice sneakers over the years. Of course, the Kardashians have been blessed with some truly amazing shoes over the years. This is because of Kim’s marriage to Kanye where she got access to unlimited Yeezys.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Responds To Criticism Of Daughter’s Outfit
The Game fired back at critics of his daughter’s latest outfit. The Game recently came to his daughter Cali’s defense on Instagram, in response to criticism of one of her outfits. She rocked a silver mini dress with a white fur coat to Diddy’s twin daughters’ Sweet 16, over the weekend.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gunna Will Plead The 5th If Called To Testify Against YSL
Gunna’s lawyer says that his client will plead the 5th if called to testify against Young Thug and the rest of YSL. Gunna’s attorney, Steve Sadow, says that the rapper intends to plead the 5th if he’s called to testify against YSL. The news comes after Gunna recently accepted a plea deal to be released from Fulton County Jail.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pusha T On Drake’s Subliminal Disses: “I Love It”
Pusha T says he’s not interested in beefing with Drake. It’s been four long years since the explosive feud between Pusha T and Drake spread across the internet. In a matter of days, the two rappers threw shots at each other via diss tracks, though Push’s “The Story Of Adidon” was really the nail in the coffin. The former G.O.O.D Music president pulled the curtain back on Drake’s family life, took shots at his engineer, and used a photo of the rapper wearing Blackface for the cover art. However, Drake decided to pull back from the feud before responding to the record.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tory Lanez Will Not Testify, Verdict Could Arrive This Week: Report
This is the verdict that has Hip Hop on edge and it could arrive as early as tomorrow. The trial that has captivated a global audience for two weeks is finally coming to an end. For over two years, people have speculated about what happened when Megan Thee Stallion was shot in her feet. Following the July 2020 incident, Megan came forward to name former friend Tory Lanez as her attacker. However, Lanez has long denied the allegations and, during trial, suggested that Kelsey Harris pulled the trigger.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Associates Offered Deals To Boost D.A.’s Case: Report
Gunna and others have taken plea deals, and its reported the D.A. will not be offering one to Thugger because they see him as the ringleader. As fans celebrate Gunna’s release from jail, Young Thug remains incarcerated. The rappers were arrested at the top of the year along with two dozen others alleged to be their associates. Authorities claimed that Thugger, Gunna, and their alleged crew were a part of the YSL street gang. Yet, attorneys for both rappers contested YSL is no more than a record label.
hotnewhiphop.com
Antonio Brown Arrest Warrant Withdrawn: Details
Antonio Brown appears to be off the hook. Antonio Brown was seemingly in some trouble with the law just last month. As we had reported, an arrest warrant was issued against Brown. This stemmed from an alleged altercation with the mother of his children. According to the initial report, he had kicked her out of his house and issued an eviction notice.
hotnewhiphop.com
Judge Reveals Tory Lanez’s Lyrics & Music Videos Could Be “Fair Game” If Rapper Testifies
Testimonies continue to pour in during Tory Lanez’s trial, but it isn’t clear if the Toronto rapper will take the stand. With week two of Tory Lanez’s trial currently underway, it still isn’t clear whether the Canadian rapper will actually testify in front of the jury. However, a judge recently revealed that his lyrics and music video content could be “fair game” if he does.
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg Says Death Row Broke His Spirit & Tried To Kill Him
Snoop Dogg praises Master P for helping him following Death Row’s downfall. Well before he was hosting Puppy Bowls with Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg helped propel Death Row into hip-hop’s premium label. However, his time on Death Row wasn’t necessarily the smoothest. Between cross-country feuds and Suge Knight’s hostility, Snoop’s leap to No Limit in the late 90s was a crucial move that undoubtedly saved his career and his life.
