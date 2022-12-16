Yung Miami taps G Herbo as the next guest on “Caresha Please.”. Another episode of Caresha Please is on the way with Chicago’s own G Herbo. This afternoon, Diddy’s Revolt TV shared the trailer for the next episode of the Yung Miami-hosted show and it looks like it’s going to get spicy. Within the short teaser, Miami gets straight to work, pressing the Chicago rapper about whether the mother of his children get along, if he cheated on Ari Fletcher, and even asks if he’s ever had to “smoke an opp.”

5 HOURS AGO