Click2Houston.com
LIST: These warming centers will operate in Houston area during arctic cold front
A cold front will move into the Houston area on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30′s and 20′s by Thursday night. Several institutions will operate warming centers during the extreme weather event. We will update this list as more warming centers are announced. City of...
Click2Houston.com
The Crack Shack coming soon to Katy
HOUSTON – The Crack Shack, a fried chicken concept, is coming soon to Katy, Texas. It will open in early February at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch Shopping Center. The restaurant will serve bone-in fried chicken, fried chicken sandwiches and bowls. “We’re incredibly...
Click2Houston.com
Easy DIY holiday treat with Houston celebrity baker Tinnell Sloan
HOUSTON – Celebrity baker Tinnell Sloan and her children Rilee and Jaxson, share a fun and adorable idea to get the little ones busy and entertained in the kitchen this holiday season: An adorable, melted snowman. Sloan has appeared on the Food Network twice, most recently for the Halloween...
Click2Houston.com
Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth passes out hundreds of jackets, food, bikes to those in need this holiday season
HOUSTON – Houston rapper and humanitarian Trae Tha Truth is at it again, distributing essential items to those in need this holiday season. This week, Trae and his team were back at it, as they were seen out in the community taking care of the less fortunate. On Saturday,...
Click2Houston.com
To drip or not to drip those faucets? That is the question, Houston area. Here’s what we know from Harris County, Houston officials
HOUSTON – It’s not quite the Shakespeare line, but it’s the proverbial question on many Houston-area residents’ minds as the freeze heads toward our area. So should you drip or not drip your faucets? This is what we know. To trickle or not trickle? This is...
Click2Houston.com
A must-have new invention for the Houston freeze
Every year dozens of people die from carbon monoxide poisoning in the aftermath of storms. Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, Houston Life has an exclusive first look at a new invention that will keep the lights on during a power outage and it doesn’t have any fumes!
Click2Houston.com
Multi-platinum selling artist David Archuleta on Houston Life
HOUSTON – David Archuleta will be performing LIVE tonight at the House of Blues, and he made an appearance on Houston Life today to chat with Derrick Shore! He sat down with us today to discuss his new ‘The More The Merrier Tour,’ and he shared what his new single release ‘Faith in Me’ means, and how it’s impacted him as an artist.
Click2Houston.com
Man surrenders in connection to murder outside of bar in Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman who was shot Sunday night outside of a bar in Montrose has died and a person of interest has turned themselves in to authorities. With help from Quanell X, the suspect, Brandon McKinney turned himself in to police in connection to the shooting on Wednesday.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2′s Ari Alexander to host Hanukkah conversation with Astros star Alex Bregman
HOUSTON – Two-time World Series Champion Alex Bregman is known for delivering to his Bar Mitzvah the promise of becoming a star baseball player in Houston. Wednesday night at Congregation Beth Yeshurun, Bregman and KPRC 2 Sports anchor Ari Alexander will discuss the Houston Astros 2022 World Series run, Bregman’s new life as a father - and what Hanukkah means to one of baseball’s brightest stars.
Click2Houston.com
ROLL THE TAPE: Crosby ISD Fall 2022 Media Day Recap
There is so much fun to be had at a VYPE Media Days!. From team and individual pictures, social media shout-outs and video interviews, it is all there for the student-athletes to feel like a superstar. VYPE traveled out to Crosby, Texas for the Crosby ISD Inaugural 2022 Fall Media Day!
Click2Houston.com
Make your holidays ‘happy’ in The Woodlands! Check out the Christmas, New Year lineup
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – So much to do, so little time - or so it seems - as we race toward 2023. But before we let 2022 get past us, there is still plenty of time to enjoy some fun. Whether it is a fancy night out on the town for two, dinner with friends, or a holiday staycation for the entire family, The Woodlands has everything you can imagine. Check out this list of Christmas and New Year programming. Take a look, then pack up the kiddos, the car and head on down I-45. Christmas programming:
Click2Houston.com
Houston Freeze: How to protect your plants ahead of freezing temperatures
HOUSTON – The much-anticipated freeze expected to hit the Houston area Thursday has nurseries urging people not to forget about their plants. At Enchanted Forrest in Richmond, employees have been preparing the plants for the extreme cold as early as Monday. Plant beds are being covered with frost clothes,...
Click2Houston.com
MKT trail extension in the Heights completed
HOUSTON – The City of Houston held a ribbon cutting Tuesday to celebrate the new MKT Spur Connector that connects the MKT and White Oak Bayou Greenway trails. The $1.2 million project includes 850 feet of a 10-foot-wide concrete hike-and-bike trail, along with stormwater upgrades, a retaining wall and safety railings.
Click2Houston.com
‘We probably got hit 15 to 20 times’: Couple describes ‘unprovoked attack’ while driving home from the Heights
HOUSTON – A Cypress couple is traumatized and dealing with a lot of damage after a group of men on bicycles swarmed their car and threw projectiles at it as they tried to drive home Sunday night. While they sat at a stoplight at the intersection of West 26th...
Click2Houston.com
‘You can achieve your dream’: Burn survivor’s wish of becoming a police officer for a day comes true
GALVESTON COUNTY – A 19-year-old Galveston man’s dream of becoming a police officer came true this week, but his bigger dream of inspiring others is only just beginning. Zaid Garcia has wanted to be a police officer since he was 10 years old, but he never believed he’d be able to achieve it.
Click2Houston.com
Houston area plumbers busy protecting pipes ahead of Friday’s freezing temperatures
HOUSTON – The temperatures will continue to decline throughout the week, dropping below the freezing mark on Friday. A Houston area plumbing company says the time to start protecting your pipes is now. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Rosenberg is already busy protecting pipes from Friday’s freeze. Temperatures are...
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man found dead in vacant building in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vacant building in southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of an assistance request at 3577 Yellowstone Blvd around 12 p.m. and found the man dead from what appeared to be blunt force trauma.
Click2Houston.com
Oyster harvesters hit hard as Texas closes reefs for conservation and public health
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Alex Gutierrez is heartbroken. The 54-year-old oyster harvester from Galveston hasn’t been fishing in days, after a recent order by the Texas Department of State Health Services to recall oysters harvested from a certain area left him without work.
Click2Houston.com
Christmas Miracles: Mom’s illness has family struggling to make ends meet
HOUSTON – Every year, KPRC 2′s Spencer Solves It Team brings a boatload of Christmas cheer to families in need in the Houston area with Christmas Miracles Week. After a detailed search, we’ve identified five deserving families who really need help this year. Inside their cramped, little,...
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot outside Montrose-area bar, police searching for gunman
HOUSTON – A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in the head outside a bar overnight in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood. The incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Grant and Fairview Streets. Before the shooting, the woman argued with a man...
