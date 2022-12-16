ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

The Crack Shack coming soon to Katy

HOUSTON – The Crack Shack, a fried chicken concept, is coming soon to Katy, Texas. It will open in early February at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch Shopping Center. The restaurant will serve bone-in fried chicken, fried chicken sandwiches and bowls. “We’re incredibly...
KATY, TX
Easy DIY holiday treat with Houston celebrity baker Tinnell Sloan

HOUSTON – Celebrity baker Tinnell Sloan and her children Rilee and Jaxson, share a fun and adorable idea to get the little ones busy and entertained in the kitchen this holiday season: An adorable, melted snowman. Sloan has appeared on the Food Network twice, most recently for the Halloween...
HOUSTON, TX
A must-have new invention for the Houston freeze

Every year dozens of people die from carbon monoxide poisoning in the aftermath of storms. Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, Houston Life has an exclusive first look at a new invention that will keep the lights on during a power outage and it doesn’t have any fumes!
HOUSTON, TX
Multi-platinum selling artist David Archuleta on Houston Life

HOUSTON – David Archuleta will be performing LIVE tonight at the House of Blues, and he made an appearance on Houston Life today to chat with Derrick Shore! He sat down with us today to discuss his new ‘The More The Merrier Tour,’ and he shared what his new single release ‘Faith in Me’ means, and how it’s impacted him as an artist.
HOUSTON, TX
Man surrenders in connection to murder outside of bar in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman who was shot Sunday night outside of a bar in Montrose has died and a person of interest has turned themselves in to authorities. With help from Quanell X, the suspect, Brandon McKinney turned himself in to police in connection to the shooting on Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
KPRC 2′s Ari Alexander to host Hanukkah conversation with Astros star Alex Bregman

HOUSTON – Two-time World Series Champion Alex Bregman is known for delivering to his Bar Mitzvah the promise of becoming a star baseball player in Houston. Wednesday night at Congregation Beth Yeshurun, Bregman and KPRC 2 Sports anchor Ari Alexander will discuss the Houston Astros 2022 World Series run, Bregman’s new life as a father - and what Hanukkah means to one of baseball’s brightest stars.
HOUSTON, TX
ROLL THE TAPE: Crosby ISD Fall 2022 Media Day Recap

There is so much fun to be had at a VYPE Media Days!. From team and individual pictures, social media shout-outs and video interviews, it is all there for the student-athletes to feel like a superstar. VYPE traveled out to Crosby, Texas for the Crosby ISD Inaugural 2022 Fall Media Day!
CROSBY, TX
Make your holidays ‘happy’ in The Woodlands! Check out the Christmas, New Year lineup

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – So much to do, so little time - or so it seems - as we race toward 2023. But before we let 2022 get past us, there is still plenty of time to enjoy some fun. Whether it is a fancy night out on the town for two, dinner with friends, or a holiday staycation for the entire family, The Woodlands has everything you can imagine. Check out this list of Christmas and New Year programming. Take a look, then pack up the kiddos, the car and head on down I-45. Christmas programming:
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Houston Freeze: How to protect your plants ahead of freezing temperatures

HOUSTON – The much-anticipated freeze expected to hit the Houston area Thursday has nurseries urging people not to forget about their plants. At Enchanted Forrest in Richmond, employees have been preparing the plants for the extreme cold as early as Monday. Plant beds are being covered with frost clothes,...
HOUSTON, TX
MKT trail extension in the Heights completed

HOUSTON – The City of Houston held a ribbon cutting Tuesday to celebrate the new MKT Spur Connector that connects the MKT and White Oak Bayou Greenway trails. The $1.2 million project includes 850 feet of a 10-foot-wide concrete hike-and-bike trail, along with stormwater upgrades, a retaining wall and safety railings.
HOUSTON, TX
Oyster harvesters hit hard as Texas closes reefs for conservation and public health

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Alex Gutierrez is heartbroken. The 54-year-old oyster harvester from Galveston hasn’t been fishing in days, after a recent order by the Texas Department of State Health Services to recall oysters harvested from a certain area left him without work.
TEXAS STATE
Woman shot outside Montrose-area bar, police searching for gunman

HOUSTON – A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in the head outside a bar overnight in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood. The incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Grant and Fairview Streets. Before the shooting, the woman argued with a man...
HOUSTON, TX

