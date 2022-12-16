ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

H-E-B to host 30th annual Feast of Sharing

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is hosting its annual community-centered feast for the holiday season on Thursday. Hundreds of volunteers will be serving free meals to over 10,000 people from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center. According to a news release, H-E-B’s Feast of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott, state utility leaders say power grid ‘ready and reliable’ for hard freeze

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott and state utility leaders said the power grid is reliable enough to withstand the hard freeze that’s expected to hit Texas on Thursday afternoon. Abbott spoke at a news conference on Wednesday morning at the State Operations Center in Austin alongside Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake, and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas. See the briefing in the video player above.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Witte Museum exhibition explores history of Brackenridge Park

SAN ANTONIO – An exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the story of Brackenridge Park through maps, photos and artifacts. The exhibit, “Brackenridge: San Antonio’s Acclaimed Urban Park,” is based on a book by Lewis F. Fisher. “The book and the exhibit are both divided into...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

These San Antonio restaurants, bars and parks are celebrating New Year’s Eve with fancy parties, dinners and fireworks

SAN ANTONIO – Several places around San Antonio are planning on starting the new year off with a bang — and that’s not just because of the fireworks. Restaurants, bars and theme parks like SeaWorld San Antonio and Six Flags Fiesta Texas have announced that they will host parties, dinners and fireworks on New Year’s Eve, which lands on a Saturday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

How to protect your pipes during the upcoming freeze in San Antonio

With freezing temperatures nearing, the San Antonio Water System is urging customers to prepare their homes now. Your KSAT Weather Authority is expecting arctic cold air to make its way into San Antonio on Thursday afternoon. While it’s not expected to be as severe as the freeze of February 2021,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio trauma surgeon defends Robb Elementary medical response

SAN ANTONIO – Hours after a scathing review of the medical response at Robb Elementary on May 24, a San Antonio-area doctor says something key is missing -- context. “From a medical response, there was a challenge from a prolonged time from initial injury to initial treatment,” said Dr. Ronald Stewart, senior trauma surgeon for University Health and chair of surgery for The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location

There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

