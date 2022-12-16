Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
LIVE VIDEO CHAT: Join KSAT meteorologists as first freeze moves through San Antonio, Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
An arctic cold front will sweep across Texas on Thursday (12/22), bringing a widespread hard freeze by Friday (12/23) morning. With Christmas this weekend and the recent memory of the February 2021 winter storm in mind, you may be paying closer attention to the weather in the coming days. Your...
KSAT 12
H-E-B to host 30th annual Feast of Sharing
SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is hosting its annual community-centered feast for the holiday season on Thursday. Hundreds of volunteers will be serving free meals to over 10,000 people from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center. According to a news release, H-E-B’s Feast of...
KSAT 12
7 warming centers will be open in San Antonio area during freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County officials will open seven warming centers for people and pets due to freezing temperatures in the forecast. The short-term shelters will open at 3 p.m. Thursday, when the cold front is expected to arrive. Officials are asking those seeking shelter to...
KSAT 12
WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott, state utility leaders say power grid ‘ready and reliable’ for hard freeze
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott and state utility leaders said the power grid is reliable enough to withstand the hard freeze that’s expected to hit Texas on Thursday afternoon. Abbott spoke at a news conference on Wednesday morning at the State Operations Center in Austin alongside Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake, and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas. See the briefing in the video player above.
KSAT 12
Witte Museum exhibition explores history of Brackenridge Park
SAN ANTONIO – An exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the story of Brackenridge Park through maps, photos and artifacts. The exhibit, “Brackenridge: San Antonio’s Acclaimed Urban Park,” is based on a book by Lewis F. Fisher. “The book and the exhibit are both divided into...
KSAT 12
New seafood restaurant ‘Go Fish Market’ to open in San Antonio on Jan. 12
SAN ANTONIO – Husband-and-wife duo Houston and Emily Carpenter are adding a new seafood restaurant to their growing list of ventures. Go Fish Market will open on Jan. 12 near the Pearl at 125 W. Grayson St., a news release said. The café will be the Carpenter’s fourth undertaking...
KSAT 12
Thank you, San Antonio! Community donations prove bountiful for Share the Shoes
SAN ANTONIO – Shoes and socks collected from November to December were delivered to police headquarters on Friday, December 16th. Shoes were sorted by size and then bagged for Zapatos volunteers to prepare for distribution. This year RBFCU San Antonio area branches also served as additional drop off points....
This Texas City Ranked The Second Best Christmas Lights Destination In The World
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Texans love to go all out for the holidays, and a recent study by the travel website Premiere Inn proves that to be a festive fact.
KSAT 12
These City of San Antonio offices will be closed for the winter holidays
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has released its holiday schedule for the winter holidays. City Hall and most municipal offices in San Antonio will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. Other city services...
KSAT 12
These San Antonio restaurants, bars and parks are celebrating New Year’s Eve with fancy parties, dinners and fireworks
SAN ANTONIO – Several places around San Antonio are planning on starting the new year off with a bang — and that’s not just because of the fireworks. Restaurants, bars and theme parks like SeaWorld San Antonio and Six Flags Fiesta Texas have announced that they will host parties, dinners and fireworks on New Year’s Eve, which lands on a Saturday.
KSAT 12
How to protect your pipes during the upcoming freeze in San Antonio
With freezing temperatures nearing, the San Antonio Water System is urging customers to prepare their homes now. Your KSAT Weather Authority is expecting arctic cold air to make its way into San Antonio on Thursday afternoon. While it’s not expected to be as severe as the freeze of February 2021,...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Texas
Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
KSAT 12
San Antonio trauma surgeon defends Robb Elementary medical response
SAN ANTONIO – Hours after a scathing review of the medical response at Robb Elementary on May 24, a San Antonio-area doctor says something key is missing -- context. “From a medical response, there was a challenge from a prolonged time from initial injury to initial treatment,” said Dr. Ronald Stewart, senior trauma surgeon for University Health and chair of surgery for The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
KSAT 12
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio at Northwest Side store; one of four in Texas
H-E-B fans in San Antonio can now get their hands on brand merchandise at a local H-E-B Plus! store. The San Antonio-based grocery chain added the H-E-B Brand Shop to its location at Bandera Road and Loop 1604, the company announced on Thursday. This is the only H-E-B Brand Shop...
KSAT 12
San Antonio residents may have felt a shake following 5.3 magnitude West Texas earthquake
Did you feel a random rumble Friday afternoon? If so, it was the result of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake about 12 miles north of Midland. The earthquake happened at 5:35 p.m. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 3.1 miles. Earthquakes of this magnitude can be subtly felt in...
KSAT 12
San Antonio community, nonprofit bring holiday cheer to families battling cancer
SAN ANTONIO – Thanks to the San Antonio community, dozens of local families who have loved ones dealing with cancer will have gifts under their trees this holiday. Nonprofit Big Love Cancer Care held its Big Love Holiday Shop over the weekend. Many community members donated new gifts to the group to make the event possible.
KSAT 12
UTSA wide receiver suspended following rollover crash near campus; police say he was ‘suspected of DWI’
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio’s athletics program has suspended football standout Joshua Cephus following a crash in which he was accused of driving while intoxicated. A San Antonio police report obtained by KSAT 12 News shows that Cephus, a senior wide receiver, was...
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
