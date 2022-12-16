Read full article on original website
MINI: Thank goodness for the police, fire, rescue, Red Cross, transit and Methodist Church
THE MINI: As a confirmed acrophobic, it gave me pause to see that firefighter on that 100-foot boom putting out that fire at the Ida Apartments. Thank goodness for the police, fire, rescue, Red Cross, transit and especially the Methodist Church. Bless them one and all. - William F. Burrows, Sioux City.
Sioux City Police Department looks for suspects in Monday morning convenience store robbery in Morningside
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Police Department is seeking two men in connection with a robbery at a Morningside convenience store and the theft of a pickup truck used as a getaway vehicle. At around 6:21 a.m. Monday, Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to Sarg's Mini Mart,...
Nearly 10 years after Blue Zones Project came to Sioux City, some healthy practices still remain
SIOUX CITY — Nearly a decade ago, the Blue Zones Project sought to make healthier living a reality for Sioux City residents. Restaurants pledged to add healthier choices to menus, workplaces agreed to minimize the availability of junk foods in vending machines and residents established walking moais, teams that met once a week to walk at least 30 minutes.
Former Lawton body shop ordered to pay almost $7.2 million
SIOUX CITY — A judge has ordered a former Lawton, Iowa, body shop to pay nearly $7.2 million to an Indiana car owner for breaching contracts and committing fraud. William Oesterle, of Indianapolis, sued The Healey Werks Corp., ANCA Properties and owner Craig Hillinger, of Bronson, Iowa, in May 2020 for falsely representing a vehicle he purchased was an authentic Austin Healey and for fraud related to the restoration of several classic Austin Healey cars.
Mrs. Oakley Perry Creek Elementary
The following letters are from Mrs. Oakley’s second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary in Sioux City. I hope you bring more kindness to the world. For our country please give us money for the peer I would like more presents for all the kids for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a phone for Christmas. Thank you, Filly.
South Sioux City man pleads guilty of illegally receiving government benefits for more than 16 years
LINCOLN, Neb. — A South Sioux City man pleaded guilty Tuesday of illegally receiving government benefits for nearly 17 years. Steven Woodall, 43, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Lincoln to one count of theft of government funds. Sentencing was scheduled for April 21. Woodall was indicted...
Blowing snow, bitter cold expected to hit Sioux City Wednesday
SIOUX CITY — Blowing snow is expected to descend upon the Sioux City area beginning Wednesday, followed soon after by several days of bitterly cold temperatures. The latest National Weather Service forecast, as of 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, calls for a 40% chance of snow between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. with a high near 16 degrees and south-southeast winds reaching speeds of 10-to-15 miles per hour.
Marasco Ayau Elk Point-Jefferson
The following letters are from Mrs. Brooklyn Marasco Ayau’s second-grade class at Elk Point-Jefferson Elementary. May name is Brynlee. I live in Elk Point, SD. This year I’ve been nice. For Christmas I’d like a Huferbord, fack nals, and figits. Love, Brynlee. Dear Santa,. My name is...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Council grants Lamb Arts extension for $350,000 loan repayment
SIOUX CITY — Lamb Arts will get another year to repay a $350,000 loan to purchase a historic downtown auditorium the performing arts group is renovating. The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, approved a resolution that extends the city's loan with Lamb Arts until October 22, 2023. The council previously approved two-year loan repayment extensions in October 2018 and October 2020.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Pezhin LaMere, 43, Sioux City, first-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 15, 15 years prison. Christopher Michael Duby, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Peter Kenneth Hodges Jr., 30, Sioux City, forgery, third-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 9, five years...
Kristi Schmitz Elk Point-Jefferson
The following letters are from Mrs. Kristi Schmitz’s second-grade class from Elk Point-Jefferson. My name is Cooper. I am 7 years old. I live in Elk Point, SD. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a bay blad with a stadium, Traivs Kelec Chiefs shirt, and bakgogonz. Love, Cooper.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -13 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal.
Wife charged in Laurel, Nebraska homicides to see arraignment in January
HARTINGTON, Neb. — A woman charged with her husband in connection with an August quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska, is scheduled to make her first court appearance in January. District Judge Bryan Meismer scheduled the arraignment for Carrie Jones for Jan. 23 in Cedar County District Court. She was...
Pretty portrait: Kingsley-Pierson paints a victorious picture in win over Hawarden West Sioux 53-35
Kingsley-Pierson handed Hawarden West Sioux a tough 53-35 loss at Hawarden West Sioux High on December 19 in Iowa girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 12, Kingsley-Pierson squared off with Alta-Aurelia in a basketball game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a...
Lamb Arts could get more time to repay loan
SIOUX CITY -- Lamb Arts could get another year to repay a $350,000 loan to purchase a historic downtown auditorium the performing arts group is renovating. The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to vote on a resolution that would extend the city's loan with Lamb Arts until October 22, 2023. The council previously approved two-year loan repayment extensions in October 2018 and October 2020.
Alta-Aurelia triggers avalanche over Correctionville River Valley 85-11
Alta-Aurelia painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Correctionville River Valley's defense for an 85-11 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup. The last time Alta-Aurelia and Correctionville River Valley played in a 42-38 game on February 3, 2022. For a full recap, click here. You're...
Mrs. Petersen Sgt Bluff
The following letters are from Mrs. Petersen’s Class- 2nd Grade at Sergeant Bluff Luton. Merry Christmas! My name is Akur and I am 7 years old. Are you and your elves busy getting ready? For Christmas this year I would like a bike, skateboard, and remote control car. Love,...
Ms. Tasha Hodges Sergeant Bluff Luton
The following letters are from Ms. Tasha Hodge's second-grade class at Sergeant Bluff Luton. How are you? I am doing great. I am very excited for you to come visit and will leave some snacks for you and your reindeer. What I want for Christmas is a bike, a remote control car and a skateboard.
