Independence, KY

wkdzradio.com

Ohio Woman Charged With Fleeing From Police

A Cincinnati woman was charged with fleeing from police on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting another law enforcement agency and when they arrived 34-year-old Ashley Monghan got up and fled on foot. She reportedly tripped and fell and after she was told to put her hands behind her back multiple times she then tossed a handgun.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO ARREST OF TWO SISTERS

December 16, 2022, Madison Police arrested Kayla A. Gray 28, Madison, Indiana, and Kennedy A. Gray 25, Madison, Indiana, on drug related charges. At approximately 10:01 AM Madison Police Officer Cameron Blankenship executed a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Street, on a vehicle driven by Kennedy Gray. Madison Police K-9 Officer Trent Smith, and his partner "Colt" assisted. An open air sniff of the vehicle was conducted by K-9 Colt, who gave his handler a positive indication for the presence of narcotics. During the subsequent search, officers located methamphetamine, fentanyl, and scheduled narcotics.
MADISON, IN
wnky.com

Kentucky police ID victim with DNA in unsolved 1988 case

OWENTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say they have identified a victim in an unsolved homicide case from more than three decades ago. In a news release Monday, police identified the body recovered along a roadside in rural Owen County as Linda Bennett. Police say a couple from...
OWEN COUNTY, KY
WDTN

Ohio Amber Alert: One baby found at Dayton airport, one still missing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)  Authorities gave updates on a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon, as only one of two babies abducted in their mother’s car in Columbus has been found. Columbus Division of Police Chief Bryant shared a timeline of events from the abduction in a 2 p.m. press conference. Officers first got a call around […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

Crews investigate morning fire at Bond Hill Quick Stop

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters are investigating the cause of an early morning business fire. They responded to Bond Hill Quick Stop off Reading Road at about 6 a.m. Tuesday. The building was “engulfed” in flames at one point, according to initial reports. The fire is out now...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police arrest 1 man after confiscating 8 pounds of fentanyl, 7 firearms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Narcotics Unit arrested one person after recovering enough fentanyl that could kill nearly 2 million people, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Abdul Dotson, 29, was arrested Wednesday after an ongoing investigation into his involvement with drug trafficking, police said. The investigation also resulted...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Police: Man in custody after shooting cousin in Westwood

CINCINNATI — One man is in custody after a shooting in Westwood Friday night. Cincinnati police said officers responded to the 2400 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UC Medical Center, where he is expected to be OK.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 flown from Clermont County crash involving infant

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four people including an infant were injured in a crash Monday afternoon. The two-car crash happened at 2:04 p.m. on Old State Route 32 in Batavia. An Amelia man, 28-year-old Alexander Mckenzie, was driving a red 2005 Mazda 3 and went across the center line. Mckenzie hit...
BATAVIA, OH
WLWT 5

Robbery reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Robbery reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
WRBI Radio

One killed in crash on I-74 in Dearborn Co.

— One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on westbound I-74 in Dearborn County near the Indiana-Ohio state line early Saturday. Indiana State Police troopers say when they arrived on the scene around 1:30 am they found the vehicle on its top. The victim’s identity has not been released....
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Several injured in two multi-vehicle crashes in Versailles area

Versailles, IN — Rescuers were called to a pair of multi-vehicle accidents Friday evening in the Versailles area. One person was airlifted from a crash on US 421 near Michigan Road, while other victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The second accident took place at the intersection...
VERSAILLES, IN
linknky.com

Crews from across Boone County called to Florence apartment fire

A Saturday night fire at a Florence apartment complex required the Florence Fire Department to call in crews from Union, Burlington and Independence to help put out the flames, the department shared on their Facebook page. The fire began on the top floor of the apartment building on Palladian Drive...
FLORENCE, KY

