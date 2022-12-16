Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Ohio Woman Charged With Fleeing From Police
A Cincinnati woman was charged with fleeing from police on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting another law enforcement agency and when they arrived 34-year-old Ashley Monghan got up and fled on foot. She reportedly tripped and fell and after she was told to put her hands behind her back multiple times she then tossed a handgun.
953wiki.com
TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO ARREST OF TWO SISTERS
December 16, 2022, Madison Police arrested Kayla A. Gray 28, Madison, Indiana, and Kennedy A. Gray 25, Madison, Indiana, on drug related charges. At approximately 10:01 AM Madison Police Officer Cameron Blankenship executed a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Street, on a vehicle driven by Kennedy Gray. Madison Police K-9 Officer Trent Smith, and his partner "Colt" assisted. An open air sniff of the vehicle was conducted by K-9 Colt, who gave his handler a positive indication for the presence of narcotics. During the subsequent search, officers located methamphetamine, fentanyl, and scheduled narcotics.
wnky.com
Kentucky police ID victim with DNA in unsolved 1988 case
OWENTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say they have identified a victim in an unsolved homicide case from more than three decades ago. In a news release Monday, police identified the body recovered along a roadside in rural Owen County as Linda Bennett. Police say a couple from...
Police: 1 dead, 2 children & 2 adults injured in Brown County crash
According to investigators, late Sunday night, the driver of a car failed to yield while trying to cross US-68 near Greenbush Road and was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.
Shooting on Cora Avenue Sunday morning leaves two wounded
Two indviduals were taken to University of Cincinnati Hospital to be treated from gunshot wounds stemming from an incident at the 2600 block of Cora Avenue.
Ohio Amber Alert: One baby found at Dayton airport, one still missing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) Authorities gave updates on a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon, as only one of two babies abducted in their mother’s car in Columbus has been found. Columbus Division of Police Chief Bryant shared a timeline of events from the abduction in a 2 p.m. press conference. Officers first got a call around […]
Fox 19
Crews investigate morning fire at Bond Hill Quick Stop
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters are investigating the cause of an early morning business fire. They responded to Bond Hill Quick Stop off Reading Road at about 6 a.m. Tuesday. The building was “engulfed” in flames at one point, according to initial reports. The fire is out now...
Fox 19
Police arrest 1 man after confiscating 8 pounds of fentanyl, 7 firearms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Narcotics Unit arrested one person after recovering enough fentanyl that could kill nearly 2 million people, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Abdul Dotson, 29, was arrested Wednesday after an ongoing investigation into his involvement with drug trafficking, police said. The investigation also resulted...
WCPO
Police: Man in custody after shooting cousin in Westwood
CINCINNATI — One man is in custody after a shooting in Westwood Friday night. Cincinnati police said officers responded to the 2400 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UC Medical Center, where he is expected to be OK.
Fox 19
2 flown from Clermont County crash involving infant
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four people including an infant were injured in a crash Monday afternoon. The two-car crash happened at 2:04 p.m. on Old State Route 32 in Batavia. An Amelia man, 28-year-old Alexander Mckenzie, was driving a red 2005 Mazda 3 and went across the center line. Mckenzie hit...
WLWT 5
Robbery reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Robbery reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Fox 19
Mother of Cincinnati woman found dead says psychic led her to the remains
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - The mother of a woman whose remains were found in Elsmere in September says it was she who found them after she got fed up with the official investigation. And she says it’s all thanks to a psychic. Tonia Litman says she spoke to her...
WRBI Radio
One killed in crash on I-74 in Dearborn Co.
— One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on westbound I-74 in Dearborn County near the Indiana-Ohio state line early Saturday. Indiana State Police troopers say when they arrived on the scene around 1:30 am they found the vehicle on its top. The victim’s identity has not been released....
WKRC
Suspect arrested for murder of man found dead in burning car in North College Hill
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police arrest a suspect in the murder of a man back in April. Jamiah Richardson, 25, is charged with murder. Brennan Crites, 22, was found dead in a vehicle fire on the morning of April 8 near Paul J. Pies Park. However, investigators say he was actually shot and killed on Baltimore Avenue near Westwood Northern Boulevard.
Fox 19
8 vehicles involved in serious Warren County crash; I-75 remains closed
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Interstate 75 is closed in Warren County due to a crash, according to Warren County EMA. The closure is just south of OH-122. It includes all lanes northbound and all but the left two lanes southbound, according to ODOT. The crash happened at 4:48 p.m....
‘I think that’s very sad and unfortunate;’ 3 different deadly crashes on Sunday
DAYTON — It was an active Sunday on Miami Valley Roads as officers and medics responded to at least three fatal accidents in the area. News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis says as we head into the Christmas holiday season, some families here in the Miami Valley got news no one wants to get.
WRBI Radio
Several injured in two multi-vehicle crashes in Versailles area
Versailles, IN — Rescuers were called to a pair of multi-vehicle accidents Friday evening in the Versailles area. One person was airlifted from a crash on US 421 near Michigan Road, while other victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The second accident took place at the intersection...
Driver in serious condition following Sunday morning crash on Riverside Drive
The driver of a vehicle involved in Sunday morning crash at Riverside Drive near the Boathouse Restaurant is in serious condition after extrication.
Fox 19
Family devastated after 19-year-old killed in Roselawn triple shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a 19-year-old killed Tuesday is “lost for words” after a triple shooting in Roselawn claimed their loved one’s life. Logan Lawson, 19, was described by his dad as a “great kid” who played football at Winton Woods High School before graduating last year.
linknky.com
Crews from across Boone County called to Florence apartment fire
A Saturday night fire at a Florence apartment complex required the Florence Fire Department to call in crews from Union, Burlington and Independence to help put out the flames, the department shared on their Facebook page. The fire began on the top floor of the apartment building on Palladian Drive...
