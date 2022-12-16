ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

The Candyman's van story now more magically delicious

By CAROL MCKINLEY carol.mckinley@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r3MQx_0jlCUHB400

If life is like a box of chocolates, Rick Enstrom is the Forrest Gump of candy men. Tuesday morning, a surprise Facebook message was waiting for him from a retired police officer in St. Joseph, Missouri.

“I purchased a 2001 GMC Safari van from an auto auction and was curious about its history,” it said. Devin Kallauner learned about his new vehicle’s checkered backstory from the Denver Gazette. “The van is in great hands and if you are at all interested in seeing it in another life other than that of Enstrom candy, please let me know.”

The Enstrom Candy executive had put the disturbing episode of his toffee van, which was stolen and trashed this summer, out of his mind.

But in a magical twist, Kallauner bought it and reincarnated a crippled can to a super van. He is a first responder who needed a challenging project to help get him through a case of debilitating PTSD.

“I have been looking for a van like this for a very long time,” said Kallauner, a 24-year law enforcement veteran who now works for the St. Joe’s Home Depot. “They don't make them like this any more. It is literally a unicorn.”

He paid $1500 for the twenty year-old vehicle with only 37,000 miles on the odometer.

Restoring it has kept Kallauer productive when his mind wants to wander off to horrible places “no person should ever see.”

Big wheels keep on turnin’.

Enstrom walked away from his battered treat delivery vehicle on a hot August day in the City and County of Denver’s impound lot.

It had been stolen and taken for a joy ride by thieves who didn’t care that they could be easily spotted driving it around on account of the huge toffee decals that wrapped around its middle. Denver police found it out of gas and abandoned near a homeless encampment along the Platte River.

They called Enstrom, and hauled it to an unceremonious lot at 51st and York where the city stores misfit vehicles.

Enstrom turned his back and walked away from the old van, leaving it to be auctioned off.

Before he left the lot, though, he was able to snag the one item of value that the thieves had generously left on the front seat: family heirloom license plates which spelled out the word "TOFFEE.”

Those dusty designer plates was ordered by his father, Emil, around half a century ago and attached to every Cadillac he ever drove. Emil died in 1998. Rick Enstrom attached the plates to the van for fun since it was used for holiday deliveries.

'Golly, I mean this whole thing is too much'

Kallauner has repainted the van, replaced the destroyed steering column and removed a cage which was attached to the inside. In yet one more chocolate coincidence, the van is chauffeur to an Australian Shepard named Mocha. Kallauner's two other pups, a Scooby-Doo look-a-like named Thor and Ozzie, an Aussie therapy dog, are also regular passengers.

The fact that the van ended up in St. Joseph, Missouri is yet another stroke of serendipity for Enstrom. It’s where he spent part of his childhood while his dad sold rolls of cardboard for milk carton machines for the local Weyerhaueser Company, a packaging designer.

“Golly, I mean this whole thing is like too much,” he said. “It gives me goosebumps.”

He then hung up the phone to mail a special delivery of toffee bound for St. Joseph courtesy of the Forrest Gump of Chocolatiers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Dog reunited with man after knifepoint-carjacking in Denver

Boulder Police Department took to Twitter on Monday to share a story of a recent carjacking. A man who was living in his vehicle in Denver with his dog and all of his possessions was trying to help another homeless person when that person used a knife to carjack him, stealing his vehicle along with all of his personal belongings and dog.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

City of Greeley awarded $350k for Delta Park rennovations

Dec. 20—Residents can expect to have a say in Delta Park's future design process thanks to grant funding from the Great Outdoors Colorado board. The Great Outdoors Colorado board, in partnership with Trust for Public Land, awarded $350,000 to the city of Greeley on Dec. 9 to renovate Delta Park in Greeley, according to a news release from the board. The grant is a part of the board's Community Impact...
GREELEY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Take a weekend getaway to Central City, Colorado – where the past meets the present

Imagine a friendly, welcoming place filled with Old West history, arts and culture, casinos, a thriving downtown, restaurants, comfortable places to stay, breathtaking scenery and diverse wildlife. You will find this – and more – in Central City, an easily accessible destination less than 40 minutes from Denver (perfect for local Coloradans and out-of-state visitors!)
CENTRAL CITY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Remains found by Colorado hunter identified after 25 years

Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology. The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Denver Coliseum to become 24-hour warming center as bitter cold moves through

A 24-hour warming center will be opening at the Denver Coliseum beginning on Wednesday, ahead of an arctic cold front that is expected to bring below-zero wind chill values to the area. "Extreme temperatures are dangerous, especially combined with other health conditions, and can lead to a higher risk of hypothermia, frostbite, and carbon monoxide poisoning. The City and County encourages everyone to seek shelter and limit time out of doors beginning on Wednesday evening," a news release from the city reads. ...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy