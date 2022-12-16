Tom Cruise continues to perform death-defying stunts to promote Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and thank his fans for their unwavering support. The one-and-a-half-minute clip sees the actor flying across South Africa to film parts one and two of Dead Reckoning. “I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters, and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise said to the camera. Dead Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie also appears in the video, declining Cruise’s invitation to join him for the jump and telling him to hurry it up as they need to get the shot. “Thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick. As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you,” he continued as he free falls. “It truly is the honor of a lifetime.” As he runs out of altitude, he bids his goodbye to the camera and continues his journey down to the ground.

1 DAY AGO