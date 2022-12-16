Read full article on original website
The Advanced Visual Tech in 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Crashed Some Movie Theater Projectors in Japan
“Water can flow … or it can crash,” Bruce Lee once famously quipped. Lee was discussing martial arts when he made that statement, but it applies to the recently-released Avatar: The Way Of Water The James Cameron-directed epic boasts cutting-edge visuals and animation techniques, which were too much for some theaters in Japan to handle per a report from Bloomberg.
Dwayne Johnson Gives Fans an Update on Black Adam in New DC Universe
Following James Gunn‘s response to fans regarding the DC recasting backlash, Dwayne Johnson is has released an official statement on Black Adam’s future in the universe. Fans are urged to be patient as they wait for a new sequel to Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero film. Since Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs, the restructuring and plot reevaluations for all things DC has come in to question and garnered uproar from fans. Johnson provided a lengthy update to fans regarding what they can expect to see from Black Adam, highlighting that the anti-hero’s story “will not be in their first chapter of storytelling.” He noted to fans that he did have a conversation with Gunn to clear up any misconceptions and shared that he and Gunn have developed a relationship for many years.
Drake Responds to “Rich Flex” Memes: 'I’m Almost a Character in Peoples' Movies'
Drake has responded to the viral meme trend centering his 21 Savage collaboration, “Rich Flex.” Following its release, the Her Loss cut was used in TikToks to poke fun at the rapper for the line, “21, can you do something for me?”. The rapper hosted a Q&A...
Tom Cruise Jumps From Another Plane To Promote 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning'
Tom Cruise continues to perform death-defying stunts to promote Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and thank his fans for their unwavering support. The one-and-a-half-minute clip sees the actor flying across South Africa to film parts one and two of Dead Reckoning. “I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters, and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise said to the camera. Dead Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie also appears in the video, declining Cruise’s invitation to join him for the jump and telling him to hurry it up as they need to get the shot. “Thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick. As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you,” he continued as he free falls. “It truly is the honor of a lifetime.” As he runs out of altitude, he bids his goodbye to the camera and continues his journey down to the ground.
Chief Keef Celebrates 10 Years of 'Finally Rich' With Seven Previously Unreleased Tracks
Chief Keef is commemorating the 10th anniversary of his influential debut album Finally Rich with a Complete Edition. Clocking in at an hour and 20 minutes, the new version features all 12 original tracks, the three bonus tracks and seven previously unreleased tracks, including the Wiz Khalifa-assisted “Rider.” In addition to the Complete Edition, Keef performed the album in full for the first time ever in a secret Brooklyn show with his top fans.
Instagram Launches 2022 Recap Reels Templates
Instagram is celebrating the end of 2022 with an interactive way for users to highlight their favorite moments of the year. The app has debuted a series of Reels templates narrated by some of users’ favorite celebrities. Teaming up with Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, rapper Badshah and Priah Ferguson...
Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Trailer Sees Cillian Murphy Depict the Atomic Bomb Inventor
Universal Pictures has dropped off the official trailer for Christopher Nolan’s latest film, Oppenheimer. The forthcoming film, which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, chronicles the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the inventor of the atomic bomb. The namesake protagonist was a key player in the Manhattan Project, a government research entity that developed nuclear weapons in the 1940s.
Tyler, the Creator Unveils His Favorite Songs of 2022
Tyler, the Creator took to Twitter to share the list of his favorite songs of 2022. Unlike most selections, the artist named cuts that were released in both 2022 and the years prior. Tyler listed The Sweet Enough’s “In Mind,” Charles Stepney’s “Around The House,” Pusha T, JAY-Z and Pharrell’s “Neck & Wrist,” Sol Set’s “Pour Le Moment,” Dina Ögon’s “Tombola 94,” Steve Lacy’s “Buttons,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Worldwide Steppers” and his Baby Keem and Sam Dew-assisted “Savior,” La’Verne Washington’s “I Found What I’ve Been Searching For,” Pearl & The Oyster’s “Candy” and, last but not least, Tyler’s “Cash In Cash Out” with Pharrell and 21 Savage. A fan also suggested Omar Apollo’s “Tamagotchi” — a track Tyler himself has publicly praised — prompting the artist to add the song in a followup tweet.
‘SPY x FAMILY’ Season 2 and Anime Film Confirmed for 2023
Announced at Jump Festa’ 23 over the weekend, SPY x FAMILY will be back for another season in 2023, along with confirmed news of an upcoming anime feature release. Given the wide-range appeal of Tatsuya Endo’s source material, the SPY x FAMILY anime became an instant hit ever since its premiere. The 23-episode anime was split into two parts, with the first cour being aired from April to June. Meanwhile, the latter half started premiering in October, and the last episode is due to air on December 24. Luckily, fans of SPY x FAMILY won’t have to wait long to see the endearing Forger family again.
Starter Taps Into Its Sportswear and Pop Culture Roots for New Sneaker Collection
Love for vintage sportswear continues to surge in streetwear with a growing set of fans on the hunt for nostalgic styles. Sportswear brand Starter has been a leader in retro-inspired athleticwear and is now ushering in a new footwear collection that vintage fans will surely love. One of the hero styles in the range is the LFS 1 sneaker, a model that fully represents the brand’s influential sportswear and pop culture roots.
Grotesk Releases Limited-Edition Messi Archival Print
Much of the world is still trying to make sense of the combination of madness and brilliance that was the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final. It was a match that reminded football fans, old and new, why the sport is beloved around the world and like a proper blockbuster, fielded a number of player-personalities that rivaled even the best films and actors. The star leads, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, were nothing short of incredible — showcasing what many now believe the greatest footballer who ever lived against his heir apparent.
PUMA and Nickelodeon Come Together for a "Slime" Edition of the MB.02
LaMelo Ball and have joined forces with Nickelodeon to bring a “SLIME”-themed basketball shoe to the courts. In celebration of one of the most nostalgic award shows of everyone’s youth, Ball is paying homage to the green goo with the new iteration of his signature shoe. PUMA...
‘Sifu’ to Launch Arenas Mode and Roll Out on Xbox in March 2023
Sifu will finally be debuting its long-awaited Arenas mode in March. French developer Sloclap revealed the news to IGN, sharing that the mode will arrive as part of a free update coming to the game. “Successfully completing the arenas will progressively unlock a massive new modifiers batch, which doubles the...
Break a Sweat With Nike Training Club Workouts on Netflix
Over the years, has thoroughly evolved its options for personal training programs. Nowadays, a host of applications and programs from the Swoosh are just a tap away. Designed for “everybody and every body,” its Nike Training Club (NTC) offers a combination of guidance with motivation as it assists athletes around the world in reaching fitness goals. Now, in an effort to expand access to a wider range of athletes, Nike has teamed up with streaming giant Netflix.
Montblanc Brings in the Luck With $168,000 USD Earthly Dragon Writing Instrument
Montblanc is ushering in the Lunar New Year with one of its most luxurious writing instruments to date. Named The Earthly Dragon, the fountain pen celebrates one of the most mythical creatures in East Asian culture, the dragon — representing luck, wealth, wisdom, and power. Harnessing that fortune, the...
'Wood Wood 2–22' Looks at the Brand’s 20-Year History
Copenhagen-based brand Wood Wood has unveiled its new book Wood Wood 2-22. The self-published work takes a look through time at the brand’s 20-year history. To bring the story to life, a series of sketches, photographs and fragments from previous collections appear in the work. But what’s interesting about their inclusion is their non-chronological construction to mirror the brand’s creative journey. Alongside the included visual content is an interview with the Wood Wood founders and remarks from previous collaborators.
The Best Pieces From Twitter's Corporate Office Asset Auction: Custom Signage, Herman Miller, La Marzocco and More
Elon Musk has faced many a storm as he desperately tries to keep Twitter afloat. Since buying out the platform in October, Musk has faced the fallout from mass firings, an exodus of advertisers (who provided the platform with most of its revenue), a widely-mocked new verification system, ad-hoc policies that shift at the drop of a hat and community polls on company leadership, to name a few.
Ferragamo's Pre-Fall 2023 Collection Is an Ode to La-La Land
Following his debut at the label’s helm in Milan in September, creative director Maximilian Davis has presented his first pre-fall collection for Ferragamo in the brand’s headquarters. The line reflects Salvatore Ferragamo’s influence in Los Angeles, where the namesake founder opened a store in the spring of 1923,...
