The Air Jordan 9 Appears in "Light Olive"
It can be easy to overlook the Air Jordan 9 as it has played a minor part in Jordan Brand’s annual offerings the past few years. Recently, the silhouette has lacked any flashy collaborations while keeping its retro releases limited as well. However, as it continues to be outfitted in smart colorways that are devoid of any gimmicks or fads, the sneaker solidifies itself as an undeniable staple in the Air Jordan roster.
UNDEFEATED Announces Release Date For Their Air Jordan 37 Collaboration
Update: After official images of UNDEFEATED’s Air Jordan 37 collaboration popped up in September, a release date for the co-created shoe and its matching apparel has been announced. Set to touch down two days before Christmas on December 23, the UNDEFEATED x Air Jordan 37 is accessorized by tees, shorts and more with multi-pattern camo graphics and hits of bright blaze orange — all of which is spotlighted in a lookbook and video starring the #1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic. Check out the gear for yourself in the video and Instagram carousel below, and when you’re done read the original article for more info.
Jordan Brand Officially Reveals the Air Jordan 37 Low
Another year, another entry in the Air Jordan series. For decades now, Jordan Brand has been consistent in adding a new look to its legendary Air Jordan line. With the Air Jordan 37 being the release tied to 2022, countless court-ready looks have surfaced, including a collaborative colorway with UNDEFEATED. Looking to next year, it’s inevitable that the Air Jordan 38 will takeover as the latest and greatest from the brand. However, before the next iteration arises, the 37’s low-top variant is on its way.
Apt.4b's adidas Forum Low 84 Collaboration Welcomes You Inside Its L.A. Shop
As 2022 draws to a close, Los Angeles-based retailer Apt.4b is teaming up with. on an all-new Forum Low 84 release, dubbed “The Door.”. The sneaker is doused in a dark green palette representing the shop’s main entrance, welcoming you through the doors of its location on Fairfax Avenue.
Official Look at the Nike Air Deldon in "Safety Orange"
WNBA icon Elena Delle Donne has released the latest colorway for her first signature shoe as a nod to the league she plays in and her other female athletes in the professional game of basketball and beyond. Arriving in “Safety Orange,” the. Air Deldon is dressed in various...
First Look at the Air Jordan 2 Low "Look, up in the Air"
Looking ahead to 2023, Jordan Brand has made it clear that the Air Jordan 2 and its low-top counterpart will continue to play a key role in its lineup of launches. In one of many colorways releasing next year to surface via early pairs, the Air Jordan 2 Low joins the Air Jordan 1 High OG in recounting throwback Nike advertisements. In November, a first look at a “Skyline” Air Jordan 1 was connected to the promotional image of Michael Jordan in his Jumpman pose with a Chicago skyline sunset as his backdrop. Now, the Air Jordan 2’s “Look, up in the Air” print campaign from 1987 is referenced with this Air Jordan 2 Low.
New Balance 990v2 Gets Covered With Pink and Purple Overlays
New Balance already had momentum on its side before the appointment of Teddy Santis as one of its creative directors, but once the initiatives he helmed started to be released to the public, the brand was lifted to new heights. His trained eye for details and striking color palettes has paid off for the sportswear brand, and he’s poised to deliver more of that energy in 2023.
Official Look at Nike Zoom Freak 4 "Etched In Stone"
And the Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo have come together once again for an all-new iteration of the Nike Zoom Freak 4. The Swoosh company has released the first Freak 4 colorway, set to kick off the new year. The shoe arrives in a monochromatic grey color scheme, dressed in...
ASICS' Gel-Sonoma Gets an "Olive" Makeover
Following up on its recent collaboration with A.P.C. for the new Gel-Sonoma, ASICS has just presented an all-new iteration of the shoe — and this time, it’s a solo effort from the footwear specialist who has given the sneaker an “Olive/Grey/Ivy” makeover. Designed with a mesh...
Official Images of All Four New Balance 1906D "Protection Pack" Colorways
New Balance has almost completely revamped its lifestyle line this decade. High-heat collaborations, A-list celebrity partnerships and thoughtful in-line releases have helped them smash every brand stereotype imaginable, and, more impressively, retain much of their core fanbase while bringing an enormous amount of new customers into the fold as well. The brand’s “Protection Pack” drops — retro runners updated with earthy color schemes and jagged suede overlays — are a prime example of this energetic new direction, and a major jolt will be hitting shelves in 2023 with the release of four “Protection Pack” takes on the 1906D.
Air Jordan 37 Adopts the Classic "Bordeaux" Motif
Retro palettes that are signature to the Jordan Brand catalog have a tendency of navigating their way onto modernized sneakers. One is the “Bordeaux” color scheme which was originally communicated through the Air Jordan 7 in 1992 and later reincarnated on the Air Jordan 6 in 2021. And now its classic arrangement is making its way onto the court as an Air Jordan 37 “Bordeaux” colorway has just been revealed by way of official imagery.
Starter Taps Into Its Sportswear and Pop Culture Roots for New Sneaker Collection
Love for vintage sportswear continues to surge in streetwear with a growing set of fans on the hunt for nostalgic styles. Sportswear brand Starter has been a leader in retro-inspired athleticwear and is now ushering in a new footwear collection that vintage fans will surely love. One of the hero styles in the range is the LFS 1 sneaker, a model that fully represents the brand’s influential sportswear and pop culture roots.
adidas Takes Inspiration From Outerspace for Its New COS Supernova
Adidas has just presented two new versions of its COS Supernova sneaker — and one pair is coated in a bold blue hue, while the other is coming in gold. The Supernova line is one of adidas’ most notable archives and it has continued to navigate its way through the modern sneaker sphere with engaging and unique designs, most of which take inspiration from the brand’s debuted editions from the early 2000s.
Jordan Brand Dips the AJ1 Low Golf in Navy
Jordan has been cruising at full throttle in the waning weeks of 2022, putting a special emphasis on its fairway ready offerings, and more specifically the AJ1 Low Golf. Having only just provided a glimpse of the shoe in “Rust Pink” and “Croc Skin,” the brand has now unveiled a navy colorway.
On-Feet Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Black Canvas"
The Dunk Low has arrived in a new sleek black iteration. Amongst the many renditions slated to release in the new year, Nike has unveiled the popular silhouette in a black canvas build. The low-top silhouette is covered entirely of black canvas material, featuring a marbelizing white detailing across the...
"Sport Red" Hits the Nike Air Max 1 Golf
And its sub brand Jordan stayed busy throughout 2022 reimagining many of their greatest footwear hits as fairway ready silhouettes, and neither show any indication of slowing down as we head into 2023. Take Nike Golf‘s latest reveal as proof, as the brand has provided an early glimpse of the Air Max 1 Golf in the shoe’s most recognizable colorway: Sport Red.
Moncler's New Gaia Pocket Mid Boots Are Waterproof, Down-Filled and Quilted
Has delivered the all-new Gaia Pocket Mid, a freshly-minted, après-ski footwear staple equipped for both mountain getaways and metropolitan streets. The silhouette marks the latest entry in the Gaia snow boot category, with waterproof, down-filled and quilted protection in an identical boudin construction to Moncler’s classic outerwear. Made in Italy, the design features a TPU sole and a PU sole interior for maximal protection under harsh conditions.
adidas Is Set to Bring Back the YEEZY 500 Model Next Year
2022 was a troublesome year for because it was forced to terminate its iconic partnership with Ye — the brand’s biggest collaborator — due to his anti-semitic comments and hurtful behavior. However, despite the fallout, the German sportswear company still owns the rights to all YEEZY-designed Three Stripes models and intends to continue launching them in the future. And one model that is scheduled to return in 2023 is the adidas YEEZY 500 in this neutral-heavy colorway.
Stealth and GORE-TEX Combine on This New Balance 57/40
Aside from it being the holiday season, it’s also GORE-TEX season for many. Streetwear’s go-to brand for handling the elements, GORE-TEX and its waterproofing materials continue to elevate looks, partnering with fashion and footwear’s biggest names. In preparation for winter, New Balance leveraged GORE-TEX’s weather-resistant technologies with two 57/40 colorways last week. Now, it presents a “Triple Black” version that offers versatility in both style and weather preparedness.
maharishi Looks to 2023 With All-New Pre-Spring Collection
Hardy Blechman’s maharishi has had a busy 2022. The London-based label has been consistently producing high-quality general releases which combine streetwear with military influences — such as the “Battle Royale” collection. It has also experimented with footwear with Reebok, and even the world of pedal bikes with its recent Dosnoventa collaboration. Now, the imprint is turning its focus to 2023 with its all-new pre-spring collection.
