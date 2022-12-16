Update: After official images of UNDEFEATED’s Air Jordan 37 collaboration popped up in September, a release date for the co-created shoe and its matching apparel has been announced. Set to touch down two days before Christmas on December 23, the UNDEFEATED x Air Jordan 37 is accessorized by tees, shorts and more with multi-pattern camo graphics and hits of bright blaze orange — all of which is spotlighted in a lookbook and video starring the #1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic. Check out the gear for yourself in the video and Instagram carousel below, and when you’re done read the original article for more info.

2 DAYS AGO