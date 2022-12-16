Read full article on original website
adidas Is Set to Bring Back the YEEZY 500 Model Next Year
2022 was a troublesome year for because it was forced to terminate its iconic partnership with Ye — the brand’s biggest collaborator — due to his anti-semitic comments and hurtful behavior. However, despite the fallout, the German sportswear company still owns the rights to all YEEZY-designed Three Stripes models and intends to continue launching them in the future. And one model that is scheduled to return in 2023 is the adidas YEEZY 500 in this neutral-heavy colorway.
New Balance 990v2 Gets Covered With Pink and Purple Overlays
New Balance already had momentum on its side before the appointment of Teddy Santis as one of its creative directors, but once the initiatives he helmed started to be released to the public, the brand was lifted to new heights. His trained eye for details and striking color palettes has paid off for the sportswear brand, and he’s poised to deliver more of that energy in 2023.
Supreme x Spyder Fall/Winter 2022 Collaboration
Supreme is rounding off the year with a collaborative FW22 collection with Spyder. American ski-apparel company Spyder, which was founded in 1978 by championship-winning skier and coach, David Jacobs of the Canadian National Ski Team in the 1950s and 60s, aims to bring a refreshed and contemporary look to the sport. Noting the gap in the market for fashion-forward ski apparel, Spyder was born and is now one of the most recognizable brands in the market amongst skiers and winter sports athletes alike. From offering a broadened range of padded ski racing sweaters and pants, as well as racing accessories, Spyder has now entered the world of streetwear, combining the functional athletic structure with streetwear silhouettes.
maharishi Looks to 2023 With All-New Pre-Spring Collection
Hardy Blechman’s maharishi has had a busy 2022. The London-based label has been consistently producing high-quality general releases which combine streetwear with military influences — such as the “Battle Royale” collection. It has also experimented with footwear with Reebok, and even the world of pedal bikes with its recent Dosnoventa collaboration. Now, the imprint is turning its focus to 2023 with its all-new pre-spring collection.
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Palace is preparing to round out the festive season with the final release of its Winter 2022 collection. Drop 5 is encompassed by a selection of winter-ready treats that will carry you swiftly through the chilly season. The Holiday 2022 Week 5 offering begins with Palace’s classic Tri-Ferg logo, which...
Lil Uzi Vert Fronts Moncler Lunettes Fall/Winter 2022 Campaign
Has had a busy 2022 year, celebrating its 70th anniversary with ample collaborations. Iconic designers from all facets of the industry have come together to deliver their own take on the classic silhouettes including the Maya Jacket by Rick Owens as well as by Pierpaolo Piccioli. While 2022 is coming to an end, Moncler is showing no signs of slowing down, just releasing its new Lunettes Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, fronted by the ever-popular rapper Lil Uzi Vert.
The Air Jordan 9 Appears in "Light Olive"
It can be easy to overlook the Air Jordan 9 as it has played a minor part in Jordan Brand’s annual offerings the past few years. Recently, the silhouette has lacked any flashy collaborations while keeping its retro releases limited as well. However, as it continues to be outfitted in smart colorways that are devoid of any gimmicks or fads, the sneaker solidifies itself as an undeniable staple in the Air Jordan roster.
ASICS' Gel-Sonoma Gets an "Olive" Makeover
Following up on its recent collaboration with A.P.C. for the new Gel-Sonoma, ASICS has just presented an all-new iteration of the shoe — and this time, it’s a solo effort from the footwear specialist who has given the sneaker an “Olive/Grey/Ivy” makeover. Designed with a mesh...
Apt.4b's adidas Forum Low 84 Collaboration Welcomes You Inside Its L.A. Shop
As 2022 draws to a close, Los Angeles-based retailer Apt.4b is teaming up with. on an all-new Forum Low 84 release, dubbed “The Door.”. The sneaker is doused in a dark green palette representing the shop’s main entrance, welcoming you through the doors of its location on Fairfax Avenue.
adidas Takes Inspiration From Outerspace for Its New COS Supernova
Adidas has just presented two new versions of its COS Supernova sneaker — and one pair is coated in a bold blue hue, while the other is coming in gold. The Supernova line is one of adidas’ most notable archives and it has continued to navigate its way through the modern sneaker sphere with engaging and unique designs, most of which take inspiration from the brand’s debuted editions from the early 2000s.
Starter Taps Into Its Sportswear and Pop Culture Roots for New Sneaker Collection
Love for vintage sportswear continues to surge in streetwear with a growing set of fans on the hunt for nostalgic styles. Sportswear brand Starter has been a leader in retro-inspired athleticwear and is now ushering in a new footwear collection that vintage fans will surely love. One of the hero styles in the range is the LFS 1 sneaker, a model that fully represents the brand’s influential sportswear and pop culture roots.
Official Images of All Four New Balance 1906D "Protection Pack" Colorways
New Balance has almost completely revamped its lifestyle line this decade. High-heat collaborations, A-list celebrity partnerships and thoughtful in-line releases have helped them smash every brand stereotype imaginable, and, more impressively, retain much of their core fanbase while bringing an enormous amount of new customers into the fold as well. The brand’s “Protection Pack” drops — retro runners updated with earthy color schemes and jagged suede overlays — are a prime example of this energetic new direction, and a major jolt will be hitting shelves in 2023 with the release of four “Protection Pack” takes on the 1906D.
Vivid Shades Rule Stone Island’s SS23 Icon Imagery Collection
Stone Island updates its signature Icon Imagery collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season in various vivid yet versatile hues. Furthering the Italian brand’s affinity for technical styles, the collection is comprised of a selection of shell jackets, parkas, windbreakers, hooded pullovers, sweaters and crewneck sweatshirts and overshirts. Livening the outdoor-focused pieces are vivid shades of salmon, lavender, deep plum, jade, sea foam green, dandelion yellow, apricot, lime green, wheat and more.
Official Look at the Nike Air Deldon in "Safety Orange"
WNBA icon Elena Delle Donne has released the latest colorway for her first signature shoe as a nod to the league she plays in and her other female athletes in the professional game of basketball and beyond. Arriving in “Safety Orange,” the. Air Deldon is dressed in various...
Off-White™ and Nike's Air Terra Forma Tops This Week’s Best Footwear Drops
It’s not too late to pick up a last-minute Christmas present for your favorite sneakerhead (or yourself). Industry leaders. are joined by New Balance and Reebok as we break down what to look forward to in this week’s lineup of sneaker releases. Before we dig into that, let’s kick things off with a news recap of the past week.
Fly High With the Jeremy Scott x adidas Forum Wings 4.0 “Opal Pack”
Jeremy Scott and are continuing their lengthy partnership with the all-new Forum Wings 4.0 “Opal Pack” to kick off 2023. Last seen in a vibrant gradient palette earlier this summer, the angelic silhouette arrives with a glossy tonal design. Presented in black and white colorways, the eccentric model...
JJJJound and PUMA Close Out the Year With Another China-Exclusive Capsule
A plethora of streetwear enthusiasts and sneaker aficionados have been impressed with JJJJound and its collaborative initiatives this year. The Montreal-based design entity joined forces with the likes of ASICS, New Balance, Reebok and more for special projects, and now to cap off 2022 it’s aligning with. once more...
Jordan Brand Officially Reveals the Air Jordan 37 Low
Another year, another entry in the Air Jordan series. For decades now, Jordan Brand has been consistent in adding a new look to its legendary Air Jordan line. With the Air Jordan 37 being the release tied to 2022, countless court-ready looks have surfaced, including a collaborative colorway with UNDEFEATED. Looking to next year, it’s inevitable that the Air Jordan 38 will takeover as the latest and greatest from the brand. However, before the next iteration arises, the 37’s low-top variant is on its way.
Official Look at Nike Zoom Freak 4 "Etched In Stone"
And the Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo have come together once again for an all-new iteration of the Nike Zoom Freak 4. The Swoosh company has released the first Freak 4 colorway, set to kick off the new year. The shoe arrives in a monochromatic grey color scheme, dressed in...
Magniberg Creates Pillows Based on Graphic Tee's
Swedish homeware brand Magniberg has released a collection of individual pillow covers that come in an array of colors and feature different graphics. Named “Pillow Culture”, the collection is a nod to graphic T-shirts, and the way in which they represent a person’s interests, be it their favorite brand or band. In a similar vein to fashion, Magniberg creative director Bengt Thornefors believes that homeware can be an extension of our personalities, and represent our various facets and personal style.
