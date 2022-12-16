ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

knau.org

ADOT completes work to discourage illegal parking near Midgley Bridge

The Arizona Department of Transportation has completed work near Midgley Bridge to discourage illegal parking on State Route 89A outside of Sedona. The department has added 200 more feet of chain and placed barriers on the west side of the highway next to the southbound lanes. The area north of...
SEDONA, AZ
knau.org

SR89A Oak Creek Canyon restrictions to be lifted Monday

The Arizona Department of Transportation is officially lifting all traffic-control and vehicle-size restrictions along State Route 89A in Oak Creek Canyon by the end of today. The restrictions have been in place for months as crews worked on the Pumphouse Wash Bridge rehabilitation portion of the SR89A Oak Creek Canyon improvements project, which also included rockfall mitigation and erosion control work.
SEDONA, AZ
knau.org

Navajo veteran awarded Purple Heart 56 years after being wounded in Vietnam

A veteran and member of the Navajo Nation has received a Purple Heart Medal 56 years after being wounded in battle during the Vietnam war. Leroy Cody received the honor last week during a ceremony in Leupp years after he was informed he’d received one of the nation’s highest honors for service members that’s reserved for those who’ve been wounded or killed in action.
LEUPP, AZ

