JEA plans electric 'base rate' increase but still sees overall bills going down

A JEA rate increase proposed in April for the "base rate" portion of electric bills would fall heaviest on customers whose consumption is in the lower range − such as someone in an apartment or a small house − while those who tap into higher levels of electricity might end up seeing a comparative reduction in the base rate part of their bills.

While the change in the base rate would vary among residential customers, the biggest factor on the bottom-line cost for all JEA customers continues to be the fuel charge part of the bill that balloone d because of global spikes in the cost of natural gas used for generating electricity at power plants.

JEA's outlook shows its fuel cost, which caused bills to grow in leaps and bounds , on a path to fall over the next five months so customers will pay less even with an increase in the base rate.

"Our forecast actually shows everybody having a decrease because the fuel charge is also impacting the cost," JEA CEO Jay Stowe said.

A typical JEA residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours paid a $108.33 bill in October 2021 before state and local taxes and fees, and that shot up to $156.86 by October 2022. With taxes and fees, the typical bill went from $123.35 in October 2021 to $174.89 a year later.

JEA forecasts that by April 2023, the total bill for 1,000 kilowatt hours will be $125.03 before taxes fees and $141.03 after those are added in, so it still will be higher than it was in 2021.

Base rate change will impact customers differently

For residential customers, the proposed change in the base rate would boost what's called the "basic monthly charge" from $5.50 per residential customer now to $15 in April.

By collecting more money from the basic monthly charge, which is the same for all customers regardless of how much electricity they actually use, the impact on overall base rates would vary among JEA customers.

For a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, the base rate will rise from $77.83 to $80.46 per month.

For those who use more electricity, however, the base rate part of their bill will decline. A customer consuming 1,500 kilowatt hours pays a base rate of $114 now and that would dip slightly to $113.19. Someone using 2,000 kilowatt hours pays a base rate of $150.16 now and that would go down to $145.92 and customer using 2,500 kilowatt hours would see a dip from $186.83 down to $178.65.

But for those who use less electricity, the base rate would go up because of the impact from increasing the basic monthly charge. The base rate for 800 kilowatt hours a month is $63.36 now and that would rise to $67.37, while the base rate for 600 kilowatt hours would go from $48.90 now to $54.28.

Stowe said the change in the base rate "will affect people in slightly different ways, but it will provide more stable rates long-term."

"It's also pennies on the dollar for the change in rates that we're talking about," he said.

He said JEA has about 450,000 residential customers so it's difficult to generalize about what customers fall into the lower range of electric use, but it's most likely to be residents of apartments and smaller homes in the group.

He said if the forecast on falling fuel charges holds up, that will "more than offset" any change in the base rate by the time April arrives.

The JEA board's Finance Committee discussed the proposed rate increase during a meeting Friday. The full board will take it up Jan. 24 to vote on calling a rate hearing for the board's meeting on Feb. 28. If the board approves the change in the base rate, it will kick in April 1.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: JEA plans electric 'base rate' increase but still sees overall bills going down