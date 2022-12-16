27 Ways To Upgrade Your Instant Ramen

I love the holidays. Everyone is cheerful and on best behavior, I love all the bright lights and decorations, it's hard to not get into the spirit with all the hustle and bustle going on around you. Every year at this time my mom would make magic cookie bars for us kids. Something about this recipe brings back a sense of nostalgia, our days were simpler, the excitement of the holidays was in full force and really all we had to do was be kids. Not going to lie there are plenty of days, I wish I could just be a kid again.

2 DAYS AGO