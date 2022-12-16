27 Ways To Upgrade Your Instant Ramen
It's never a bad time for instant noodles.
But sometimes, you need to jazz them up with a little something extra — an egg, some peanut butter, or even a punch of powerful kimchi. It's time to spice up your instant noodle game with these easy hacks.
1. Bake your noodles.
2. Grate some Parmesan on top.
3. Add peanut butter.
4. Top it with chashu pork.
5. Try your ramen without the broth.
6. Add a ramen egg.
7. Spice things up with Sriracha sauce.
8. Don't put the seasoning packet in the water.
9. Throw in some veggies.
10. Add sesame.
11. Add some coconut milk.
12. Add Thai red curry paste, sliced bell pepper, and a splash of coconut milk.
13. Swap your flavor packet for miso paste.
14. Cook your noodles separate from your broth.
15. Add beef.
16. I always boil some canned soup on the stove and cook my ramen in that.
17. Make faux pad Thai.
18. Add some stock.
19. For cheesy vegan ramen, mix in nutritional yeast and some nut cheese.
20. Add bacon.
21. Add ginger, garlic, and spring onions.
22. Add fresh green onion, black garlic oil, a soft boiled egg, some thin cuts of cooked chicken, a little miso paste, a splash of soy sauce, shiitake mushrooms, and bean sprouts.
23. Throw in some fried tofu.
24. Simmer some chicken in your soup.
25. Drop an egg in.
26. Mix in some butter.
27. Cut some sausage inside the bowl, and let it heat up along with the ramen.
This article contains content previously curated by Emma Cooke, Kristina Bornholtz, and Farrah Penn. It was compiled by Lavanya Narayanan.
Comments / 0