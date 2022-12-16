ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Brutally Slamming Piper Perabo’s Character After Season 5 Debut Scene

The fourth episode of Yellowstone season five makes its debut Sunday night. And while we’re at the edge of our seats waiting to see what comes next in the war between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), some fans have turned their attention to a different character—Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins. Summer made her season five debut during last week’s episode, “Horses In Heaven.” Since then, Yellowstone fans slammed the character online due to her controversial welcome-back scene.
WASHINGTON STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: A secret is revealed about the Beth Dutton bar brawl as the official trailer for ‘1923’ proves that the Duttons have always been ready for battle

Happy Monday, all you Beth Duttons and Rip Wheelers out there. If you’re still existing in your Dutton family bubble, we don’t blame you. Yellowstone‘s fifth season has been packed with exciting and unexpected happenings so far, the latest episode making us as emotional as we anticipated due to the heartbreaking content it would undeniably touch upon. Monica and Kayce had the funeral for their son, John Dutton, and we learned more about some of our most beloved characters through it.
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Brings a Death We Did Not Expect [Spoilers Alert]

Yellowstone's Season 5 threw fans a curveball during Episode 6 on Sunday night (Dec. 11), delivering a death that came as a complete surprise to viewers. Season 5 Episode 6 brought the death of Emmett Walsh (Buck Taylor), a longtime friend of the Dutton family and Chairman of the Stock Growers Association. Walsh died on the trail during the cattle drive leading up to the annual Yellowstone Dutton Ranch branding, in a death that John Dutton deemed the perfect ending for an old cowboy. "You sure earned it, old friend," he tells Walsh softly as he waits for his body to be transported.
MONTANA STATE
Decider.com

What Time Will The ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Be on Paramount+?

Experiences the next chapter of the Dutton family origin story with the series premiere of the hotly anticipated new Yellowstone prequel 1923. Debuting Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+, 1923 stars Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award-nominee Harrison Ford as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the family. Per Paramount, the show explores “the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”
Whiskey Riff

1923 Series Premiere Reveals The Brutal Way Margaret Dutton Died

1923 is HERE. The highly anticipated new Yellowstone prequel series has finally landed on Paramount+ (with a free preview on Paramount Network tonight following Yellowstone). And it did NOT disappoint. Picking up roughly 40 years after the events of 1883, the second chapter of the Dutton saga stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, who are now leading the Dutton Ranch. “1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and […] The post 1923 Series Premiere Reveals The Brutal Way Margaret Dutton Died first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wide Open Country

When Does 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Return? Here's What We Know About Part 2

Yellowstone season 5 has been one for the books. The Duttons have experienced tragedy, the most intense sibling rivalry known to man, arrests...the list goes on. Along the way there have been fist fights, political upheavals and scandalous romances. All this drama has us wondering....what's next for our favorite morally ambiguous Montana family? We'll get a taste of what's yet to come during the season five mid-season finale, which is set to air on Paramount on Jan. 1. We can definitely expect more Jamie Dutton drama; at the end of episode seven we see that Jamie and his new paramour Sarah Atwood are cooking up a plan to impeach daddy Dutton. The teaser for episode eight even shows John Dutton's outcast son further plotting to oust John from his seat as governor of Montana. "The greatest threat to that ranch is our father, so I will remove the threat," Jamie says in the trailer. Um, I have questions: 1) Is he saying this to the Beth Dutton? 2) If Beth already hates Jamie with the fire of a thousand suns, how the hell is she going to respond to this news? I'm scared for Jamie.
TEXAS STATE
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

47K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy