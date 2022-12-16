Yellowstone season 5 has been one for the books. The Duttons have experienced tragedy, the most intense sibling rivalry known to man, arrests...the list goes on. Along the way there have been fist fights, political upheavals and scandalous romances. All this drama has us wondering....what's next for our favorite morally ambiguous Montana family? We'll get a taste of what's yet to come during the season five mid-season finale, which is set to air on Paramount on Jan. 1. We can definitely expect more Jamie Dutton drama; at the end of episode seven we see that Jamie and his new paramour Sarah Atwood are cooking up a plan to impeach daddy Dutton. The teaser for episode eight even shows John Dutton's outcast son further plotting to oust John from his seat as governor of Montana. "The greatest threat to that ranch is our father, so I will remove the threat," Jamie says in the trailer. Um, I have questions: 1) Is he saying this to the Beth Dutton? 2) If Beth already hates Jamie with the fire of a thousand suns, how the hell is she going to respond to this news? I'm scared for Jamie.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO