Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 348 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022... OHZ003-006>014-017>023-027>033-036>038-047-089-PAZ001>003-200900- Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Lorain-Cuyahoga-Lake-Geauga- Ashtabula Inland-Hancock-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull- Wyandot-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow- Holmes-Knox-Ashtabula Lakeshore-Northern Erie-Southern Erie- 348 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. Active weather is expected at the end of the week. Widespread cold temperatures and strong winds are expected, and wind chills below zero are possible. Snow accumulations are also possible. Stay tuned to the latest forecast as this wintry situation unfolds. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO