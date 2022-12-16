Read full article on original website
Ohio Gun Hunters Check 15,163 Deer During Extra Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio hunters checked 15,163 deer during the extra weekend of deer gun hunting on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. In the same two-day period over the last three years, hunters checked an...
Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted Announce State Support for 54 Historic Rehabilitation Projects
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced state support for 54 rehabilitation projects that will restore 57 historic buildings across Ohio. The projects are expected to leverage approximately $1.01 billion in private investment. The projects are being awarded funding as part of the Ohio...
Husted Announces New IMAP Training Providers
Funding will help Ohioans access training at no cost. (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, today announced that 12 training providers located throughout the state will receive a total of $2.58 million in awards through the Individual Microcredential Assistance Program (IMAP). This program helps Ohioans who are low-income, partially unemployed, or totally unemployed participate in a training program and earn a technology-focused credential at no cost to them.
AG Yost Praises Overwhelming Approval of Sacred Spaces Act
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost praises the recently ended 134th General Assembly for its near-unanimous approval of legislation that increases the penalty for disrupting a lawful meeting. House Bill 504, called the Sacred Spaces Act, came after protesters loudly rushed the pulpit during a pro-life Mass...
New Year’s Resolutions Get a Boost with Scholarships Available for Ohioans Resolving to Upgrade their Education and Careers in 2023
COLUMBUS, OH – As Ohioans start making their New Year resolutions for 2023, Western Governors University (WGU Ohio) is offering $2,500 scholarships to help busy, working adults who want to upgrade their education, job skills and earning power. “The start of a brand-new year gives Ohioans a golden opportunity...
AG Yost Applauds the Passage of Bill to Prohibit Swatting
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost applauds the recently ended 134th General Assembly for approving legislation that prohibits swatting – the practice of reporting a fraudulent crime or emergency with the intent of provoking an emergency response by law enforcement, typically at the residence of another.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 348 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022... OHZ003-006>014-017>023-027>033-036>038-047-089-PAZ001>003-200900- Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Lorain-Cuyahoga-Lake-Geauga- Ashtabula Inland-Hancock-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull- Wyandot-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow- Holmes-Knox-Ashtabula Lakeshore-Northern Erie-Southern Erie- 348 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. Active weather is expected at the end of the week. Widespread cold temperatures and strong winds are expected, and wind chills below zero are possible. Snow accumulations are also possible. Stay tuned to the latest forecast as this wintry situation unfolds. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
Director of Public Utilities Position Available
Administers and manages all aspects of the City of Mount Vernon Water and Wastewater Utility. This shall include the four major division of the utility:. (1) Manages and supervises all personnel and operations of the Water and Wastewater Utility. (2) Directly oversees the work of the division supervisors (Plant Chief...
AG Yost Continues to Promote the Need for Human Trafficking Legislation
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost commends the recent passage of House Bill 390, which will require sexual-assault-exam kits to be tested from any case believed to involve human trafficking. “The fight to end human trafficking has been a priority of my office since Day One, and...
