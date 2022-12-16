Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
WOWT
Homicide suspect extradited back to Omaha from Washington state
A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans.
WOWT
Omaha murder suspect extradited from Seattle, booked into Douglas County Jail
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man wanted in connection with the death of an Omaha woman in November has been returned to Douglas County from Seattle. Keanu Louis, 18, was arrested in Seattle and extradited back to Omaha. He was booked Wednesday into Douglas County Corrections on first-degree murder and weapons charges.
klkntv.com
Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
WOWT
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - FBI Omaha agents served federal search warrants Tuesday morning at the homes of an Omaha city councilman and two city police officers. The FBI served warrants Councilman Vinny Palermo’s south Omaha home as well as the homes of Officers Johnny Palermo, who is not related to the councilman, and Daniel Torres.
WOWT
New arrest in Laurel murders

WOWT
FBI agents search Omaha City Councilman's home

Nebraska man ID'd as Minnesota cold case murder victim
Human remains found in Minnesota more than four decades ago were identified, authorities said Tuesday
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made in Anytime Laundry robbery in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the robbery at Anytime Laundry that happened earlier this month. The Omaha Police Department arrested Jonathan Clausell for charges related to multiple incidents at Anytime Laundry. On Monday, officers reportedly responded to the business to investigation a theft...
WOWT
Governor-elect Pillen grants big pay raise Nebraska State Patrol
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol troopers are getting a raise. Governor-elect Jim Pillen on Wednesday announced a “breakthrough agreement” with the State Law Enforcement Bargaining Council increasing the hourly hiring wage by $5.43, putting it at $30 per hour. It’s the highest pay raise NSP has...
KETV.com
Advocates push for pardon for Ed Poindexter, who was convicted of killing Omaha police officer
OMAHA, Neb. — Advocates for a man convicted of killing an Omaha police officer made another appeal for a pardon. Ed Poindexter, now 76, and David Rice were convicted in 1971 of planting a suitcase bomb that killed police officer Larry Minard. Both were sentenced to life in prison.
WOWT
PACE warrant: City suspends all financial support, pending investigation

WOWT
Omaha Everyday: United Republic Bank
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to United Republic Bank about the Grow By Giving initiative and their 3rd Annual Stuff the Sleigh. Find out more details in today’s interview!
WOWT
Omaha Police arrest man for robbing laundromat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a laundromat and returning later for another theft. According to Omaha Police, 38-year-old Jonathan Clausell was arrested in relation to multiple incidents at the Anytime Laundry near 96th and Park Drive within the last week. On Dec. 14 at...
iheart.com
Search Continues For Lincoln Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. They say 26-year-old Keith Duckett failed to return to the facility after a work assignment on Friday. Corrections says Duckett started his sentence in April, 2021. He was sentenced to four to ten years...
News Channel Nebraska
Firearm charge puts man in prison for over two years
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man received 2 1/2 years in prison for possession of a firearm in Omaha. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 34-year-old Anthony Taylor was sentenced in federal court in Omaha, on Friday. Taylor was charged as an addict in possession of a firearm and will serve 30 months in prison. He will also have a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
WOWT
Legacy Crossing tenants still left with questions

Glenwood Police Report Two Arrests
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 43-year-old Kerri Thomas of Glenwood on a Mills County Warrant. Police transported Thomas to the Mills County Jail. The bond was set at $12,000. Glenwood Police arrested 22-year-old Hunter Bickle of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, for Driving Under Suspension. Officers transported Bickle to...
Body found in Minnesota over 40 years ago identified by BCA
Human remains that were found in Rock County, Minnesota over 40 years ago have now been identified as a Nebraska man who was reported missing since 1971. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the man as Louis Gattaino, of Omaha, through genealogy and DNA testing. He was 25 at the time of his death, which is being considered a homicide.
WOWT
Homeless man facing arson charges after Omaha building fire deemed intentional
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after investigators determined a fire had been intentionally set early Tuesday at a building near 26th and Harney streets. Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the Omaha Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at that location, observing smoke on arrival. Firefighters were...
