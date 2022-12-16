OMAHA, Neb. -- A man received 2 1/2 years in prison for possession of a firearm in Omaha. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 34-year-old Anthony Taylor was sentenced in federal court in Omaha, on Friday. Taylor was charged as an addict in possession of a firearm and will serve 30 months in prison. He will also have a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

