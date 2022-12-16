Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 515 AM EST Tue Dec 20 2022... OHZ003-006>014-017>023-027>033-036>038-047-089-PAZ001>003-211015- Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Lorain-Cuyahoga-Lake-Geauga- Ashtabula Inland-Hancock-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull- Wyandot-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow- Holmes-Knox-Ashtabula Lakeshore-Northern Erie-Southern Erie- 515 AM EST Tue Dec 20 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Active weather is expected Friday through the weekend. Widespread cold temperatures and strong winds are expected, with wind chills well below zero likely. Accumulating snow is also possible. Stay tuned to the latest forecast as this wintry situation unfolds. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO