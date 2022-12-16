Read full article on original website
AG Yost Praises Overwhelming Approval of Sacred Spaces Act
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost praises the recently ended 134th General Assembly for its near-unanimous approval of legislation that increases the penalty for disrupting a lawful meeting. House Bill 504, called the Sacred Spaces Act, came after protesters loudly rushed the pulpit during a pro-life Mass...
Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted Announce State Support for 54 Historic Rehabilitation Projects
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced state support for 54 rehabilitation projects that will restore 57 historic buildings across Ohio. The projects are expected to leverage approximately $1.01 billion in private investment. The projects are being awarded funding as part of the Ohio...
Ohio Gun Hunters Check 15,163 Deer During Extra Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio hunters checked 15,163 deer during the extra weekend of deer gun hunting on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. In the same two-day period over the last three years, hunters checked an...
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 515 AM EST Tue Dec 20 2022... OHZ003-006>014-017>023-027>033-036>038-047-089-PAZ001>003-211015- Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Lorain-Cuyahoga-Lake-Geauga- Ashtabula Inland-Hancock-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull- Wyandot-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow- Holmes-Knox-Ashtabula Lakeshore-Northern Erie-Southern Erie- 515 AM EST Tue Dec 20 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Active weather is expected Friday through the weekend. Widespread cold temperatures and strong winds are expected, with wind chills well below zero likely. Accumulating snow is also possible. Stay tuned to the latest forecast as this wintry situation unfolds. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
Director of Public Utilities Position Available
Administers and manages all aspects of the City of Mount Vernon Water and Wastewater Utility. This shall include the four major division of the utility:. (1) Manages and supervises all personnel and operations of the Water and Wastewater Utility. (2) Directly oversees the work of the division supervisors (Plant Chief...
