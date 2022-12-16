Read full article on original website
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Witnesses Experimental Immunotherapy Vaccine 'Melt Away' Cancer During Vaccine TrialZack LoveNew York City, NY
New York witness reports cloud-like object moving over Hudson RiverRoger MarshNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Family to travel to NYC in search of son who ‘disappeared without a trace’
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A family plans to travel to New York City to search for their missing son who “disappeared without a trace” back in September. Drexyll Tolstoy, 26, was last seen near West 106th Street and Columbus Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Sept. 25, according to the NYPD. “The […]
NBC New York
Face Recognition Tech Gets Girl Scout Mom Booted From Rockettes Show — Due to Where She Works
A recent incident at Radio City Music Hall involving the mother of a Girl Scout is shedding light on the growing controversy of facial recognition, as critics claim it is being used to target perceived enemies — in this case, by one of the most famous companies in the country.
5 Great Burger Places in New York, NY
Burgers are a classic American food, and New York City is home to some of the best burger joints in the country. Whether you're in the mood for a juicy, all-beef patty topped with all the fixings or a plant-based option served on an artisanal bun, you'll find it in the Big Apple. Here are three things to know about burgers in New York City:
Advocate
Protesters Storm Gay NYC Council Member's Apartment Building
Protestors vandalized an out New York City Council member’s office and entered his apartment building on Monday, the member said. Erik Bottcher, who represents the city’s District 3, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Square, Flatiron, Times Square, the Theater District, and the Garment District, tweeted that several people showed up to his office and defaced it.
Bronx woman sells afro-centric ornaments to represent Black culture
Tiffany St. Christopher, the owner of The ChristmUs Corner, says finding decorations that reflect Black culture hasn't always been easy.
Brooklyn, Long Island communities in mourning after passing of FDNY firefighter
Brooklyn and Long Island residents are in mourning after the passing of one of the city's bravest - Firefighter William Moon.
NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. Aleathia Cofield lives at the Howard Houses and says that for the last few weeks, her building has had inconsistent heat and hot water. Neighbor Jessica Chiaramonte has a 10-day-old daughter […]
thelakewoodscoop.com
Terrible Tragedy in Staten Island
Less than 8 years ago, the Jewish world – and in particular a wife and her 10 children – was rocked when Rabbi Dovid Winiarz, 49, from Staten Island, NY, was killed in a tragic car accident. In one moment, a family whose life encompassed chesed and Torah, was left with a widow and 10 orphans.
An Iconic Radio DJ Retires In NYC, But Is STILL On Our Berkshire Airwaves
In our illustrious business, we have broadcasters who are deemed as icons as my prime list includes big names that I grew up with as these personalities including Dan Ingram, Ron Lundy, Harry Harrison and Dan Daniel (Triple D) were considered dear friends and mentors in life as their memories will ALWAYS remain eternal and everlasting and I thank them for their advice and guidance in making yours truly a LIVE and LOCAL broadcaster. Fortunately, those STILL with us have also given me a major influence to pursue my ventures in this business including Cousin Brucie, Gene Ladd, Lee Arnold (STILL going strong at age 96), Dan Taylor and former New York Mets public address announcer, Del DeMontreaux. A BIG thank you to each and every one as I approach my 40th year behind the microphone.
Brooklyn Man Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize
A man from New York City won a $1 million lottery prize. Abdoualwahab Alhadad, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from the "X Series: 20X" scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15. Alhadad received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $514,282 after required withholdings, the...
5 Greats Pizza Places In NewYork
New York is a pizza lover's paradise, with many different styles and toppings to choose from. Here are five great pizza places in New York that are worth trying:. Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn is widely regarded as one of the best pizza places in the city. The pizza is made using high-quality ingredients and cooked to perfection in a wood-fired oven.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC SHOOTINGS | Two men killed in separate shootings in the Bronx and Manhattan
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Gunfire broke out in Manhattan and the Bronx on Thursday, leaving two men dead and another injured in separate incidents. At 4:06 p.m. on Dec. 15, officers from the 34th Precinct responded...
Enormous Crowds by Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Are Out of Control
This is why people avoid tourist traps!
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
At Brooklyn Roots, old school is made new again
A recent autumn evening marked the one-year anniversary of Brooklyn Roots in Bay Ridge. The crowded room on 3rd Avenue and 87th Street was full of goodwill, from the happy-go-lucky bartender, to the friendly waitstaff working the floor, to the open kitchen in the back, where the crew prepared the type of Italian food that has generated similar excitement every night since opening. The Italian eatery has hit the sweet spot of cuisine and community that Chef/Owner Thomas Perone dreamed of throughout his decades-long cooking odyssey in New York.
Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel
Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 Chinese restaurants chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a week of contentious voting, we have our winners. Earlier this month, the Advance/SILive.com asked readers to tell us their favorite Chinese restaurant on Staten Island for this final Best of Staten Island 2022 category. They told us about a whopping 62 places that...
Woman punches 75-year-old Brooklyn employee while robbing store
A 75-year-old employee of a Brooklyn corner store was assaulted after he tried to stop a thief on Friday night, police said.
Train operator swings lunch box at man who punched her at Brooklyn subway station: union
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Transit workers fought off, cornered and detained a man at a Brooklyn station on Friday after he allegedly assaulted a train operator, according to the union representing transit workers. Tanya McCray was leaving the crew room at the Stillwell Ave. station around 12:30 a.m. when Jean Francois Coste, 53, approached, […]
caribbeantoday.com
NYC Mayor Announces New Childcare Vouchers for Undocumented Families
NEW YORK, New York – Immigration advocates here have welcomed a new childcare assistance program that will, for the first time in New York City’s history, provide childcare assistance to low-income families with children whose immigration status makes them ineligible for other, federally-funded subsidized childcare. New York City...
Five Great Steakhouses In New York
A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
