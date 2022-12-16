ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NewSnack

NEW YORK CITY, NY
Advocate

Protesters Storm Gay NYC Council Member's Apartment Building

Protestors vandalized an out New York City Council member’s office and entered his apartment building on Monday, the member said. Erik Bottcher, who represents the city’s District 3, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Square, Flatiron, Times Square, the Theater District, and the Garment District, tweeted that several people showed up to his office and defaced it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. Aleathia Cofield lives at the Howard Houses and says that for the last few weeks, her building has had inconsistent heat and hot water. Neighbor Jessica Chiaramonte has a 10-day-old daughter […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com

Terrible Tragedy in Staten Island

Less than 8 years ago, the Jewish world – and in particular a wife and her 10 children – was rocked when Rabbi Dovid Winiarz, 49, from Staten Island, NY, was killed in a tragic car accident. In one moment, a family whose life encompassed chesed and Torah, was left with a widow and 10 orphans.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WSBS

An Iconic Radio DJ Retires In NYC, But Is STILL On Our Berkshire Airwaves

In our illustrious business, we have broadcasters who are deemed as icons as my prime list includes big names that I grew up with as these personalities including Dan Ingram, Ron Lundy, Harry Harrison and Dan Daniel (Triple D) were considered dear friends and mentors in life as their memories will ALWAYS remain eternal and everlasting and I thank them for their advice and guidance in making yours truly a LIVE and LOCAL broadcaster. Fortunately, those STILL with us have also given me a major influence to pursue my ventures in this business including Cousin Brucie, Gene Ladd, Lee Arnold (STILL going strong at age 96), Dan Taylor and former New York Mets public address announcer, Del DeMontreaux. A BIG thank you to each and every one as I approach my 40th year behind the microphone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Brooklyn Man Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize

A man from New York City won a $1 million lottery prize. Abdoualwahab Alhadad, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from the "X Series: 20X" scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15. Alhadad received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $514,282 after required withholdings, the...
BROOKLYN, NY
D_FoodVendor

NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

At Brooklyn Roots, old school is made new again

A recent autumn evening marked the one-year anniversary of Brooklyn Roots in Bay Ridge. The crowded room on 3rd Avenue and 87th Street was full of goodwill, from the happy-go-lucky bartender, to the friendly waitstaff working the floor, to the open kitchen in the back, where the crew prepared the type of Italian food that has generated similar excitement every night since opening. The Italian eatery has hit the sweet spot of cuisine and community that Chef/Owner Thomas Perone dreamed of throughout his decades-long cooking odyssey in New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel

Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
BEDFORD, NY
caribbeantoday.com

NYC Mayor Announces New Childcare Vouchers for Undocumented Families

NEW YORK, New York – Immigration advocates here have welcomed a new childcare assistance program that will, for the first time in New York City’s history, provide childcare assistance to low-income families with children whose immigration status makes them ineligible for other, federally-funded subsidized childcare. New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
D_FoodVendor

NEW YORK CITY, NY

