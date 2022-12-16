ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy reportedly fined 36k after making contact with an official

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P9RK9_0jlCQH2E00

The NFL reportedly fined Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy $23,020 after a Week 14 eruption where he bumped into an official after a play, according to ESPN's Adam Shefter.

The wideout was also fined an additional $13,261 for removing his helmet, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Jeudy went off for three touchdowns in the 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He passionately removed his helmet, screamed on the field and bumped into an official as he moved toward the bench after a pass from quarterback Russell Wilson intended for Brandon Johnson fell incomplete.

I know they're going to fine me,'' Jeudy said Wednesday. "It is what it is. I know the consequences of the situation and I'm going to learn from it."

The reported fines combined, are still less than what the NFL could have issued.

Physical contact with an official comes with a $37,232 fine on the first offense, according to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement with the players. Verbal or other non-physical contact with an official is a $29,785 fine.

Removing a helmet isn't officially included in the list of fines, but the NFL recently finedCarolina Panthers tight end Stephen Sullivan $4,583 for unsportsmanlike conduct when he took his helmet off following a touchdown by teammate D.J. Moore.

Jeudy also should have been ejected from the game and subject to a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty, according to the official NFL rulebook.

He told reporters after the game that he felt the officials missed a holding call on him.

"On that certain play, I got held," Jeudy said. "I was just frustrated because we didn't have things going, so I was out there playing with frustration wanting to make a play for my team. I feel like at that point, I was just held and that should've been called, but I have to know how to control my anger and just move on from there."

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett added that he talked with Jeudy as soon as the officials told him what occurred and they immediately resolved the issue.

"We addressed it right away. Talked with him — he definitely knew that he was wrong," Hackett said. "That's unacceptable. You can't do that. We addressed that and I know that he does that he can't do that. I know that he was very frustrated at the time but that's just something you can't do."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

The Seattle Seahawks' passing attack will look a little different this week, as many fantasy managers are surely aware. Tyler Lockett, the team leader in receiving yards (964) and receiving touchdowns (8), is set to be sidelined for the Week 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs after undergoing hand surgery Monday — and somehow, there's a chance Lockett misses just this one game, per head coach Pete Carroll. That's, of course, great news for Lockett and the Seahawks as they remain in the playoff hunt.
SEATTLE, WA
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 16: Rookies emerge as priority playoff adds

Ideally, you would have no need for a fantasy football waiver wire column at this late date. Here's hoping you find yourself cruising into the semis, coming off a playoff bye with a healthy, loaded roster. Not all of us are in that situation, however. For those of you with various fantasy problems to address, we have potential solutions. Each player discussed below is available in a majority of Yahoo leagues and approved for immediate use. Let's get you to Championship Week.
WASHINGTON STATE
102.5 The Bone

It's time for Patriots team owner Robert Kraft to treat Bill Belichick the way Belichick treats his players

For years, arguably decades, the ethos of Bill Belichick guiding the New England Patriots has been impenetrable: We do what's best for the team. Along with do your job, he has embraced this principle through nearly every decision that has come to define the franchise. He espouses it in coaching staff meetings. Reiterates it in corporate speaking engagements. Repeats it so often in news conferences that clips of him saying some version of the ideology can be found in nearly every year of his Patriots reign.
102.5 The Bone

Legendary Steelers RB Franco Harris dies at 72

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Franco Harris has died. He was 72. Harris’ death comes just days before the 50th anniversary of the Steelers’ 50th anniversary celebration of the “Immaculate Reception.” Harris made one of the most iconic plays in NFL history in December of 1972 against the Raiders when he swooped in and grabbed a pass from Terry Bradshaw intended for John Fuqua before it hit the ground.
PITTSBURGH, PA
102.5 The Bone

Former NFL star Willie McGinest arrested in alleged Los Angeles nightclub assault

LOS ANGELES — Former NFL star Willie McGinest was arrested in Los Angeles Monday morning in connection with an alleged assault at a nightclub earlier in December. Former New England Patriots linebacker McGinest visited the West Hollywood sheriff’s station Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release obtained by KTLA. He went there to provide a statement on the incident that occurred on Dec. 9 in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

Charges dropped, warrant recalled for former NFL star Antonio Brown

TAMPA, Fla. — More than two weeks after a warrant was issued for his arrest, charges have been dropped against former NFL star Antonio Brown. In a court filing, prosecutors said they were dropping criminal charges against Brown that had been filed on Nov. 29. The charge of domestic battery had resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for Brown that has since been recalled.
TAMPA, FL
102.5 The Bone

NFL teams we'd like to see in the playoffs; 49ers' potential with Brock Purdy; and can the Rams just sim to next season?

Merry Christmas and thank you to everyone who is spending the last of their remaining brain power reading the column this week. I tried to make it easy, I know how hard it can be to grab anyone’s attention right now. Family time and streaming binges beckon the brain around this time of year. So, here’s a quick, fun Four Verts on teams we’d like to see play longer, a team that should be able to quit right now and a team that is really exceeding expectations with their play.
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Packers release former 1st-round WR Sammy Watkins before Monday's kickoff vs. Rams

The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver Sammy Watkins on Monday, just hours before their kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams. Watkins, a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft, played nine games with the Packers after signing a one-year, $4 million deal in April. The Packers signed Watkins to bolster a thin receiving corps in the aftermath of trading All-Pro Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. But Watkins failed to gain traction in the Packers passing game while other players emerged.
GREEN BAY, WI
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Six-Pack: Justin Fields makes a run at history

If you're still alive in the fantasy semifinals, perhaps you've got the NFL fully solved. It's possible you don't need any additional statistical nuggets to help decipher the league. For everyone else, here's a six-pack of stats that may not actually help you, but also can't hurt... 100.8 - Justin...
102.5 The Bone

Ex-Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz commits to Florida

Graham Mertz is headed to the SEC. After three years as the starting quarterback at Wisconsin, Mertz announced Wednesday that he is transferring to Florida. Because he took a redshirt in 2019 and has the NCAA exception for the 2020 season, Mertz has two years of eligibility remaining. At Florida,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
102.5 The Bone

Scoot Henderson, the projected No. 2 player in the 2023 NBA draft, returning to the court soon

LAS VEGAS — The G League Ignite have been without their star point guard, Scoot Henderson, since Nov. 18, after Henderson suffered a concussion and nose fracture in a game against the Salt Lake City Stars. The 18-year-old put on a show in October against projected No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama and has done enough to solidify himself as one of the top picks in the 2023 NBA draft.
ALABAMA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Despite fears and 'sky is falling' rhetoric, NIL didn't cause top recruits to sign with just a couple schools

About a year and a half ago, the NCAA — per order of the Supreme Court — began allowing players to profit off their so-called name, image and likeness. The decision inspired a near-endless barrage of “sky is falling” proclamations because a few uber-wealthy schools would now sign all the best recruits and there would be no competitive balance in college football.
COLORADO STATE
102.5 The Bone

Former Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne commits to Arizona State

Former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne has found a new home. Pyne, who started 10 games for the Fighting Irish this season, announced Monday that he has committed to Arizona State. Pyne visited ASU over the weekend and decided to pledge to new Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham. Pyne...
TEMPE, AZ
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
26K+
Followers
32K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy