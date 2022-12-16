Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
They’re not afraid to pile it high at this corned beef sandwich shop
The Detroit area has its own style, especially when it comes to food. So how about Detroit-style of corned beef? That’s what a new restaurant in Clinton Township is serving up. Ann Marie’s Corned Beef offers sandwiches with pastrami, turkey, and of course corned beef. Owner Andre Hughes says...
These 20 metro Detroit restaurants are open on Christmas Day
Christmas Day is less than a week away. And if you haven't given any thought to Christmas dinner, we've got you covered. You can give yourself a break and leave the cooking to someone else. Around metro Detroit, many restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. Several of the restaurants...
fox2detroit.com
Diamondback Saloon, popular country bar in Belleville, closing after nearly 40 years
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Diamondback Saloon, a popular spot for dancing and live music in Belleville is closing. The owner has sold the bar along the I-94 Service Drive to retire after operating the bar since 1985. According to the outgoing owner, Diamondback's new owners plan to make the...
Detroit restaurant The Peterboro is reopening soon
A smaller menu and new(ish) leadership are on deck
Upscale bistro and music venue Soul on Ice opens in Detroit
The project by Herb and Danielle Sanders was partially funded by a Motor City Match grant
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Market feeds over 200 families this holiday season
DETROIT – At Eastern Market, there’s a real tradition of giving. Detroit businesses banded together to make sure families and seniors have a good meal on Christmas. At the Sacred Heart Church in Eastern Market, more than 200 baskets are being packed with goods from local businesses. Pastor...
Detroit business thriving thanks to candle-making classes, vegan soaps
Candle-making classes at She's Home Soaptique have become very popular. So popular in fact that Detroit entrepreneur Wanda Curdez had to make a change — she had to move some of her manufacturing back home to make a space that could accommodate the growing classes of instant artisans. Enveloped in the aroma of...
crhspress.com
Eminem’s New Spaghetti Restaurant in Detroit Dubbed ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ is as Strange a Business Venture as it Sounds
The 49-year old rapper opened up a window service spaghetti restaurant on Woodward Avenue Detroit, MI shortly after his Super Bowl performance. The gag is based off of a lyric from one of his most popular songs, ‘Lose Yourself’ from the 8 Mile soundtrack. In the context of the movie it is about not ‘choking’ and giving it your all and putting yourself out there because this is your shot. It begins with a few lines reading, “His palms are sweaty/knees weak arms are heavy/ there’s vomit on his sweater already/ mom’s spaghetti.” The mom’s spaghetti piece is something that became a part of Eminem’s iconic legacy as well as just a symbol for him and his music.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit couple shows off mini Christmas village featuring hundreds of buildings
What started 25 years ago has grown into a large display of Christmas cheer at 12 North Apartments in Southfield. George and Murel Gyde have their mini Christmas village at the complex in memory of their daughter, who was the manager there before dying.
A Gang of Buffalo Seen Grazing on Former Grand Blanc Golf Course
Some buffalo are out grazing on a former golf course in Grand Blanc. It's not too often that you look out your car window and see some buffalo on your commute through Genesee County, MI. However, that is exactly what is causing some drivers to look twice while traveling down Dort Highway in Grand Blanc.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan
DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Looking for a great breakfast spot? This restaurant has something for everybody
Going out to breakfast with friends and family is always fun, but it isn’t always easy to find a spot to accommodate every dietary need. Jon Schwartz, the Executive Chef at Anna’s House, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss some options for all appetites.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Amazon expected to open string of grocery stores in Metro Detroit
It’s been happening quietly in cities from Dearborn to Grand Blanc, where Amazon is snapping up buildings and turning them into grocery stores. So far, there are nine different locations across Metro Detroit, including Grand Blanc and Dearborn, mentioned above, plus Rochester Hills, Shelby Township, Livonia, Troy, Roseville, Plymouth, and St. Clair Shores.
3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo
When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
fox2detroit.com
Local brothers craft the Detroit Menorah 12 years ago
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Menorah overlooks Campus Martius as Hanukkah begins. It stands as a symbol of hope at 26 feet tall and weighing 4,000 pounds. "The Menorah tells us all that you and your soul have a hidden power… a hidden candle, and you can light that candle and warm up someone else's heart."
Man, 36, fatally shot at Madison Heights restaurant
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot at a restaurant in Madison Heights.The incident happened at about 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. at the 168 Crab & Karaoke, located at 32415 John R Road. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by a family member.The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.According to police, at this time, they believe the victim was targeted, and this was not a random incident. The male suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored SUV. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.
Popular local food chain opens new location in Michigan
A growing artisan food chain that got its start more than 25 years ago in Detroit just opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the growing artisan food chain Avalon International Breads will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest cafe, Avalon Corner Cafe, in Royal Oak.
The Oakland Press
Lengthy road project set to start in Novi
Starting Jan. 3, drivers can expect to find 10 Mile Road closed between Meadowbrook and Haggerty roads in Novi. This is for the replacement of two culverts. Work is scheduled to last through mid-April, as part of a larger reconstruction project. This stretch of road is used by an estimated...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What illnesses are going around Metro Detroit this month
This has unfortunately been a very rough December already for viral illnesses and now the flu is really kicking into high gear in southeast Michigan. Doctors are also seeing a lot more strep throat this week. Below are doctor notes from Metro Detroit experts. Wayne County. Dr. Jacqueline Pflaum-Carlson, Emergency...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man dies in Rochester Hills mobile home fire
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A man was killed when his mobile home caught fire early Tuesday morning in Rochester Hills. Just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, a mobile home located in the Rochester Estates mobile home park at John R and Avon roads caught fire. When fire crews arrived at the home, it was fully engulfed in flames.
Comments / 0