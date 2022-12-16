ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westland, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

They’re not afraid to pile it high at this corned beef sandwich shop

The Detroit area has its own style, especially when it comes to food. So how about Detroit-style of corned beef? That’s what a new restaurant in Clinton Township is serving up. Ann Marie’s Corned Beef offers sandwiches with pastrami, turkey, and of course corned beef. Owner Andre Hughes says...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Market feeds over 200 families this holiday season

DETROIT – At Eastern Market, there’s a real tradition of giving. Detroit businesses banded together to make sure families and seniors have a good meal on Christmas. At the Sacred Heart Church in Eastern Market, more than 200 baskets are being packed with goods from local businesses. Pastor...
DETROIT, MI
crhspress.com

Eminem’s New Spaghetti Restaurant in Detroit Dubbed ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ is as Strange a Business Venture as it Sounds

The 49-year old rapper opened up a window service spaghetti restaurant on Woodward Avenue Detroit, MI shortly after his Super Bowl performance. The gag is based off of a lyric from one of his most popular songs, ‘Lose Yourself’ from the 8 Mile soundtrack. In the context of the movie it is about not ‘choking’ and giving it your all and putting yourself out there because this is your shot. It begins with a few lines reading, “His palms are sweaty/knees weak arms are heavy/ there’s vomit on his sweater already/ mom’s spaghetti.” The mom’s spaghetti piece is something that became a part of Eminem’s iconic legacy as well as just a symbol for him and his music.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan

DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Amazon expected to open string of grocery stores in Metro Detroit

It’s been happening quietly in cities from Dearborn to Grand Blanc, where Amazon is snapping up buildings and turning them into grocery stores. So far, there are nine different locations across Metro Detroit, including Grand Blanc and Dearborn, mentioned above, plus Rochester Hills, Shelby Township, Livonia, Troy, Roseville, Plymouth, and St. Clair Shores.
DEARBORN, MI
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo

When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Local brothers craft the Detroit Menorah 12 years ago

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Menorah overlooks Campus Martius as Hanukkah begins. It stands as a symbol of hope at 26 feet tall and weighing 4,000 pounds. "The Menorah tells us all that you and your soul have a hidden power… a hidden candle, and you can light that candle and warm up someone else's heart."
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man, 36, fatally shot at Madison Heights restaurant

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot at a restaurant in Madison Heights.The incident happened at about 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. at the 168 Crab & Karaoke, located at 32415 John R Road. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by a family member.The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.According to police, at this time, they believe the victim was targeted, and this was not a random incident. The male suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored SUV. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
Kristen Walters

Popular local food chain opens new location in Michigan

A growing artisan food chain that got its start more than 25 years ago in Detroit just opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the growing artisan food chain Avalon International Breads will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest cafe, Avalon Corner Cafe, in Royal Oak.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Lengthy road project set to start in Novi

Starting Jan. 3, drivers can expect to find 10 Mile Road closed between Meadowbrook and Haggerty roads in Novi. This is for the replacement of two culverts. Work is scheduled to last through mid-April, as part of a larger reconstruction project. This stretch of road is used by an estimated...
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What illnesses are going around Metro Detroit this month

This has unfortunately been a very rough December already for viral illnesses and now the flu is really kicking into high gear in southeast Michigan. Doctors are also seeing a lot more strep throat this week. Below are doctor notes from Metro Detroit experts. Wayne County. Dr. Jacqueline Pflaum-Carlson, Emergency...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man dies in Rochester Hills mobile home fire

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A man was killed when his mobile home caught fire early Tuesday morning in Rochester Hills. Just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, a mobile home located in the Rochester Estates mobile home park at John R and Avon roads caught fire. When fire crews arrived at the home, it was fully engulfed in flames.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI

