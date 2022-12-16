Read full article on original website
Watch Santa And Mrs. Claus Two-Stepping At Gas Station In Broussard, Louisiana [VIDEO]
'Tis the season is what they say but in Louisiana, we especially do it our own special way. Santa and Mrs. Claus made a visit to Louisiana a few days ago and went straight into an impromptu jitterbug and two-step to a famous Louisiana Christmas song. According to the Golf...
Crowley police unit totaled in crash
A Crowley police unit was involved in an crash Tuesday morning in Rayne that left the vehicle totaled.
Lafayette Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
theadvocate.com
How to protect your pipes and what to do if they freeze in Lafayette
Time is running short to prepare your home for the below-freezing temperatures expected in Lafayette and Acadiana starting Thursday night. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout Acadiana and Louisiana Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s Thursday and Friday night.
brproud.com
BRPD searching for name of suspect in armed robbery at Circle K
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Can you help the Baton Rouge Police Department pinpoint the identity of a reported armed robber?. The suspect seen in the attached picture is accused of using a dangerous weapon while attempting to steal from a Circle K located in the 7900 Block of Plank Road.
LOVESAC, A Furniture Company Known For Its Foam-filled “Lovesac” And Reconfigurable Sactional Couches Is Coming Soon
LOVESAC, a furniture company known for its foam-filled “Lovesac” and reconfigurable, machine-washable Sactional couches is coming soon at 4247 Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette, Louisiana. Founded in 1998 by Shawn Nelson, LOVESAC has a long history of innovation and growth. The company’s signature product, the Lovesac, was created in...
brproud.com
Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
BRPD responding to deadly shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting Monday morning, Dec. 19. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Dougherty Drive. Emergency officials said a person has died. This is a developing story. Check back for more...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police identify man killed in shooting on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities responded to a deadly shooting in the 10500 block of Florida Boulevard on Monday, December 19. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that 21-year-old Timothy Chapman was killed at approximately 7:15 p.m. Detectives think this deadly shooting is a case of an armed...
brproud.com
Where Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will give out food before Christmas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will hold a food distribution at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The food bank will begin handing out food at 8 a.m. The food bank also will have three other mobile distribution sites this week.
theadvocate.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Three arrested for local armed robbery
Police said on December 21, 2022, the suspects responsible for the armed robbery were located and three suspects were arrested.
wbrz.com
WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 in Baton Rouge with overnight car stunts
BATON ROUGE - Street racers set fire to a parking lot and blocked off part of I-10 with reckless car stunts overnight. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of reckless drivers and car stunts outside a shopping center off Siegen Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Afterward, a social media account "StreetDemonsBR" began posting videos.
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
theadvocate.com
Why freezing weather is unlikely to close Louisiana roads, bridges for holiday travel
Roads and bridges in the Baton Rouge area are unlikely to close for holiday travel because of Thursday night's intense cold front, thanks to fortunate timing of the wind and rain that will accompany the blast of freezing air, forecasters say. The cold front is expected to arrive in the...
Lafayette duplex caught fire, firefighters respond to South Pierce St.
Lafayette Fire Department responded to a residential fire Saturday evening.
EBRSO lieutenant arrested in relation to ‘domestic incident’
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office lieutenant has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested. According to a spokeswoman for EBRSO, Lieutenant Kim Williams was arrested outside of the parish in relation to a “domestic incident.”. The arrest took place...
wbrz.com
Sheriff's deputies searching for man accused of breaking into home, stealing several items
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home and stealing almost $2,000 worth of items. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to Spring Cove Drive off Burbank Drive on Dec. 12. The victim told deputies someone broke into their home and stole multiple items worth $1800. A man could be seen on surveillance footage carrying a TV away from the home.
brproud.com
How to prepare your home for upcoming Arctic outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are expected to drop in the next few days and people have started to brace for the cold. Local leaders said you need to pay attention to the four P’s: People, plants, pets and your pipes. “Once we get around 23, 22...
