ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

How to protect your pipes and what to do if they freeze in Lafayette

Time is running short to prepare your home for the below-freezing temperatures expected in Lafayette and Acadiana starting Thursday night. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout Acadiana and Louisiana Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s Thursday and Friday night.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD searching for name of suspect in armed robbery at Circle K

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Can you help the Baton Rouge Police Department pinpoint the identity of a reported armed robber?. The suspect seen in the attached picture is accused of using a dangerous weapon while attempting to steal from a Circle K located in the 7900 Block of Plank Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Developing Lafayette

LOVESAC, A Furniture Company Known For Its Foam-filled “Lovesac” And Reconfigurable Sactional Couches Is Coming Soon

LOVESAC, a furniture company known for its foam-filled “Lovesac” and reconfigurable, machine-washable Sactional couches is coming soon at 4247 Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette, Louisiana. Founded in 1998 by Shawn Nelson, LOVESAC has a long history of innovation and growth. The company’s signature product, the Lovesac, was created in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD responding to deadly shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting Monday morning, Dec. 19. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Dougherty Drive. Emergency officials said a person has died. This is a developing story. Check back for more...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police identify man killed in shooting on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities responded to a deadly shooting in the 10500 block of Florida Boulevard on Monday, December 19. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that 21-year-old Timothy Chapman was killed at approximately 7:15 p.m. Detectives think this deadly shooting is a case of an armed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 in Baton Rouge with overnight car stunts

BATON ROUGE - Street racers set fire to a parking lot and blocked off part of I-10 with reckless car stunts overnight. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of reckless drivers and car stunts outside a shopping center off Siegen Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Afterward, a social media account "StreetDemonsBR" began posting videos.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation

Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff's deputies searching for man accused of breaking into home, stealing several items

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home and stealing almost $2,000 worth of items. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to Spring Cove Drive off Burbank Drive on Dec. 12. The victim told deputies someone broke into their home and stole multiple items worth $1800. A man could be seen on surveillance footage carrying a TV away from the home.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

How to prepare your home for upcoming Arctic outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Temperatures are expected to drop in the next few days and people have started to brace for the cold. Local leaders said you need to pay attention to the four P’s: People, plants, pets and your pipes. “Once we get around 23, 22...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Developing Lafayette

Developing Lafayette

Lafayette, LA
1K+
Followers
636
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Developing Lafayette was formed out of curiosity, plain and simple. If it had not been for the question, "What's being built right there?", this site wouldn't exist.

 https://developinglafayette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy