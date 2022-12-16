ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Hate Speech Directed at School Superintendent Found at Wayland Community Pool

WAYLAND – Hate speech was spray painted at the Wayland Community Pool, adjacent to Wayland High school. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 7:30 a.m., police were alerted to a racist message directed at a school staff member written in graffiti at the Wayland Community Pool, located next to the high school. The Wayland Police Department and Wayland Public Schools are actively investigating.
WAYLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Mass State Troop & K9 Struck Released From Hospitals

FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit Trooper whose cruiser was struck yesterday on Route 495 in Hopkinton, and his K9 partner, were both released from their respective hospitals today after being held overnight for tests and observation. Trooper Kenneth Hanchett, 37, and his partner, Orry, were both...
HOPKINTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Investigating Vandalism at Tow Yard

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating vandalism at a tow yard. Police were called to Smitty’s Towing at 258 Irving Street yesterday, December 19 at 8:42 p.m. Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio said there was “damage to the fence.”. Lt. Sibilio said it was an ‘active...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Man Pulls Knife On Another Man

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a man, who pulled a knife during a disagreement with another man, on Thursday night, December 15, said the police spokesperson. Police were called to Hollis and Winthrop streets for suspicious activity at 5:12 p.m. on December 15. “This was a civil matter...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Investigating Gunshots

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police investigating a report of gunshots in the Arlington Street neighborhood. Police were called to 183 Arlington Street on December 15 for a report of a gunshot at 11:28 p.m. Framingham police recovered shell casings at the scene, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. No...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Thief Steals Purse From Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police are investigating a theft from a vehicle. A motor vehicle breaking & entering was reported on Saturday, December 17 at 8;58 p.m. at 74 South Street. Framingham Police spokesperson said a “purse was taken” from an “unlocked vehicle.”. No suspect information was available.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy