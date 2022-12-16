Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Related
therealdeal.com
Local hotel investors face foreclosure on Sheraton near O’Hare
A group of Chicago hoteliers is at risk of losing their hotel near the O’Hare International Airport in foreclosure. It wouldn’t be the first recent real estate play to go sideways for Bimal Doshi and Paul Busching, two of the six people named as the managers of the company that owns the 295-room Four Points by Sheraton at 10249 West Irving Park Road in the suburb of Schiller Park.
therealdeal.com
Vista secures Fetch Rewards for West Loop lease expansion
Vista Property Group notched its latest win as a Chiagco office landlord with a West Loop deal that gave developers eyeing new buildings an encouraging sign of commercial space demand. Mobile app company Fetch Rewards inked a lease with New York-based Vista for 21,000 square feet at 609 West Randolph...
therealdeal.com
Novak adds medical facility in West Side Sears redevelopment
The future of a defunct Sears on Chicago’s West Side is coming into clearer focus. John Novak’s Novak Construction is adding a 62,000-square-foot medical facility — which could cost up to $100 million — in its redevelopment plans at North and Harlem avenues near Oak Park and Galewood, Block Club Chicago reported. A grocery store and residential complex will also be included in the redevelopment.
therealdeal.com
Whelan pays Kimco $21M for suburban Chicago shopping center
A shopping center in the western suburbs could be poised for revitalization. An affiliate of Robert Whelan’s development firm PMAT, which focuses on acquiring grocery-anchored shopping centers and adding value through redevelopment, paid $20.5 million to buy the 274,000-square-foot Wind Point Shopping Center at 251 North Randall Road in Batavia from Conor Flynn’s Kimco Realty, according to Kane County public records.
therealdeal.com
Jaeger and Alter pay $46M for landmark apartments
A landmark apartment complex trade in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood made a late entry onto the list of the city’s biggest affordable housing sales of the year. Jeff Jaeger and Scott Alter’s Standard Communities paid $46 million for the two-building, 371-unit Bryn Mawr Belle Shore Apartments at 5550 North Kenmore Avenue and 1062 West Bryn Mawr Avenue in Edgewater, Crain’s reported. The seller was Highland Park-based Eagle Management, which acquired the property in 2020.
therealdeal.com
Northwestern Medicine aims for $389M Lake Forest hospital expansion
State officials are considering Northwestern Medicine’s proposed $389 million expansion of a Lake Forest hospital that would add almost 100 new beds to meet growing demand. Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital applied to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board to expand and modernize the property at 1000 North Westmoreland Road, the Chicago Tribune reported.
therealdeal.com
Pols eye property tax loans backed by pandemic recovery funds
Leftover pandemic recovery cash could be turned into tax relief for Chicagoans who are set to endure the biggest hikes in residential real estate assessments. Alderman Michael Rodriguez of the Southwest Side’s 22nd Ward has proposed using $10 million in such funds, the Chicago Tribune reported. The idea was...
therealdeal.com
Two new restaurants slated for St. Regis Chicago
The St. Regis Chicago announced the names and concepts for two restaurants opening in the hotel in the coming year. The two restaurants will be Miru, which means view in Japanese, and Tre Dita, which means three fingers in Italian, according to Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises. Miru will open on the 11th floor this Spring and Tre Dita will open on the second floor later in 2023, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Comments / 0