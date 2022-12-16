ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco police make 60 retail theft arrests

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Sixty arrests have been made in a retail abatement theft operation across the city, the San Francisco Police Department stated in a press release Friday.

Plainclothes and uniformed officers worked with store loss prevention to “address retail theft as it happens” in multiple locations, the press release stated, including grocery stores, department stores and pharmacies.

The operations have resulted in 13 felony bookings and 47 misdemeanor citations thus far.

Person dies of overdose at Concord BART station

“Of the 60 individuals cited and arrested, about half were offered diversion with the rest are being prosecuted for various retail theft crimes including commercial shoplifting, petty theft, and grand theft. Although each case is different and presents a unique set of facts, it is imperative that there is accountability and appropriate consequences in all cases,” the press release stated. “Inventory loss due to retail theft has caused a financial and emotional hardship to our businesses and the community. In conducting these operations, it is our goal to make arrests, deter future thefts, identify prolific retail thieves, and hold those accountable that engage in retail theft.”

SFPD is encouraging all victims and witnesses of crimes to report them to 911 or, if the situation is not presently an emergency, to 415-553-0123.

Comments

thez nutts
5d ago

They need stricter laws for these crimes so people who steal will know that there are consequences for their actions 💯💯

5
5
Ruthie Norton
5d ago

What a great job by sfpd - the most undervalued sf employees. Keep up the great work and pls don’t be maligned by the progressives who lack common sense.

3
3
King Boss
5d ago

We gotta due away with no cash bail and the less than $950 felony theft law. I really don’t understand what liberals are thinking….

3
3
 

