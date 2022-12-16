ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington County, SD

Man trapped by snow for days runs out of fuel trying to stay warm, SD rescuers say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

A man went out to gather firewood and disappeared — finding himself trapped in the snow and unable to get home, according to authorities in South Dakota.

He was last heard from on Monday, Dec. 12, KELO reported, before his vehicle got stuck near the South Dakota and Wyoming state line.

For the first couple of days, the man was able to keep warm, according to a Dec. 15 Facebook post from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

But by Wednesday morning, he had run out of fuel.

“Cell service being very poor in that area, he could not make phone calls and could not (reliably) text,” officials said, “but (he) was finally able to get enough signal to send a single, short text message for help before his phone battery died.”

First responders were called, and they used data from his cellphone provider to help narrow down a search grid, according to the news release. They managed to narrow the search to a 20-mile radius around a cell tower — “still a very large area.”

While rescuers were able to use that data along with information from his text to find a starting point, the search was hindered by recent snow, officials said. The south part of the search area received about 3 inches of snow, though the north area had about 4 feet of snow.

The sheriff’s office partnered with several agencies, and Pennington County Search and Rescue found the man at about 8 p.m. Thursday, officials said. A snowcat rescue vehicle was used to get the man to safety, and he was taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Jim Hiemstra
5d ago

That’s why you don’t ever run with less than half a tank of fuel in the winter. And if you are stranded somewhere, run your vehicle in intervals and not continuously and have plenty of blankets with you. And never ever drive alone if you can help it. Always have someone with you that can help shovel you out or keep you awake. And most importantly always let people know where you’re going and what routes you take so they can inform the authorities where they can find you in the event you don’t show up to your destination

