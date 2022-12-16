ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

These Four Teams are Reportedly in the Mix for Dansby Swanson

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IxXxM_0jlCOUTp00

According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are among teams interested in signing free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson.

As of Dec. 16, Dansby Swanson remains unsigned.

Swanson is the last remaining member of a star-studded free agent shortstop class. Over the last two weeks, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner signed lucrative contracts, each of which guarantees at least $280 million and ten years. Swanson appears to be the next shortstop poised for a massive payday.

According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Boston Red Sox are seriously interested in Swanson, having lost four-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres last week.

Per Heyman, the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are among the other clubs interested in the 2022 All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner.

Swanson, a native of Kennesaw, Georgia, played the first seven years of his big league career with the Atlanta Braves, who he won a World Series with 2021.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?

The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market

Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez goes public with new girlfriend

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has gone public with his new girlfriend, JacFit owner Jac Cordeiro. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. You can see the picture here, which is a shot of Rodriguez, Cordeiro and Rodriguez’s daughters posing in front of a Christmas tree. The...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy