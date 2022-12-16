Record-breaking New Jersey building fetches another record home sale
Here’s some tea from the Harborside Lofts at Hudson Tea in Hoboken, N.J. The property, once home to football star Eli Manning and former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine, has a new record under its belt.
No, not the Hoboken condo record that Manning himself broke in 2018 with the $3.55 million sale of his three-bedroom at this building, as Gimme Shelter reported at the time. Even Corzine’s former rental sold the following year for $3.89 million, another record condo price.
Now, a 10th-floor duplex penthouse at the property, located at 1500 Garden St., just traded hands for $4.65 million, a new Hoboken record. The listing broker was Brown Harris Stevens’ Peter Cossio, who broke his own record selling a $4.2 million unit in the building just earlier this year.
The 2,600-square-foot space, which was last asking $4.95 million , was gut-renovated last year. It features three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms. There’s also a den/home office that converts to a guest room with a built-in queen-size Murphy bed. What’s more, there’s a great room with 16-foot-high ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling limestone gas fireplace.
A 900-square-foot landscaped terrace also showcases sublime city skyline and river views. Other chic touches include a steel and white oak floating staircase with a glass pony wall — and the main bedroom, which comes with silk wallpaper and an ensuite bath.
The design, by J. Patryce Design & Company, was featured in Architectural Digest and Aspire magazine.
Comments / 0