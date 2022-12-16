ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Record-breaking New Jersey building fetches another record home sale

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SwP9o_0jlCOP4C00

Here’s some tea from the Harborside Lofts at Hudson Tea in Hoboken, N.J. The property, once home to football star Eli Manning and former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine, has a new record under its belt.

No, not the Hoboken condo record that Manning himself broke in 2018 with the $3.55 million sale of his three-bedroom at this building, as Gimme Shelter reported at the time. Even Corzine’s former rental sold the following year for $3.89 million, another record condo price.

Now, a 10th-floor duplex penthouse at the property, located at 1500 Garden St., just traded hands for $4.65 million, a new Hoboken record. The listing broker was Brown Harris Stevens’ Peter Cossio, who broke his own record selling a $4.2 million unit in the building just earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IisQ9_0jlCOP4C00
A view of the home’s open layout.
Brown Harris Stevens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IFUYc_0jlCOP4C00
The kitchen.
Brown Harris Stevens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UcKcH_0jlCOP4C00
Another peek at the layout.
Brown Harris Stevens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BaFV6_0jlCOP4C00
Perks include a floor-to-ceiling fireplace.
Brown Harris Stevens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2eHg_0jlCOP4C00
A bedroom.
Brown Harris Stevens

The 2,600-square-foot space, which was last asking $4.95 million , was gut-renovated last year. It features three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms. There’s also a den/home office that converts to a guest room with a built-in queen-size Murphy bed. What’s more, there’s a great room with 16-foot-high ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling limestone gas fireplace.

A 900-square-foot landscaped terrace also showcases sublime city skyline and river views. Other chic touches include a steel and white oak floating staircase with a glass pony wall — and the main bedroom, which comes with silk wallpaper and an ensuite bath.

The design, by J. Patryce Design & Company, was featured in Architectural Digest and Aspire magazine.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NYC has lost 781 chain stores — including Duane Reade — since 2019

The invasion of chain stores — often pushing out mom-and-pop operations — slowed to a crawl in the Big Apple this year and has fallen nearly 10% since the pandemic, according to a new report. Five of the top 25 chains in the city shuttered 78 outposts as the total number of nationwide retailers increased to 7,299 this year from 7,279 in 2021 — an anemic 0.3% growth, according to the Center for an Urban Future’s annual “State of the Chains” report released Wednesday. Those whittling down their ubiquitous presence in the city were led by Metro by T-Mobile, Duane Reade, Subway,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

First New York-licensed marijuana shop opening in Greenwich Village

It’s about time to get high in New York — legally. The state’s first licensed marijuana shop will open for business next week — nearly two years after the law legalizing cannabis was approved, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. The social services group Housing Works will start selling weed and THC-infused edibles on Dec. 29 at its location at 750 Broadway in Greenwich Village, near NYU and Union Square. The cannabis law was approved in March of 2021 by the legislature and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Hochul has sought to speed up the process since taking over as governor in August of last year. “We...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

New Jersey wedding venue’s ‘absurd’ goth makeover has couples freaking out

Couples slated to tie the knot at a popular New Jersey wedding venue are getting cold feet after sneaking a peek at the venue’s drastic renovation on social media.  The Madison Hotel in Morristown has long charmed locals with its enchanting gold and beige-hued ballroom, resplendent with shimmering chandeliers. Now, management is receiving fierce blowback from booked-in brides-to-be after swapping the classic look for a more modern, funereal black-and-navy blue scheme, revealed in a surprise announcement on the venue’s Instagram feed last week. Betrotheds who’ve shelled out thousands on the venue appear to be less than thrilled, with some livid over...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New York Post

NYC quietly moves to let giant lithium ion batteries be installed on rooftops

One city agency now stands between a private company and its plan to build a colossal lithium ion power bank on top of a Brooklyn building. If approved, the project would mark the first time such a substation is permitted to be built on the roof of a residential building anywhere in the boroughs, the US, and quite possibly the world. But that doesn’t mean building residents are happy about it.  MicroGrid Networks, the for-profit company behind the plan, says viable locations for the battery storage — which is heralded as the future of green energy — are extremely limited, and building...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘Bling Bishop’ Lamor Whitehead laying low in NJ McMansion after fed fraud charges

Controversial Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead was laying low at his gaudy New Jersey McMansion Tuesday, one day after getting slammed with federal charges for allegedly scamming a member of his congregation. Whitehead, 44, was holed up at home Tuesday morning before he briefly emerged from the sprawling, two-story brick house around noon to tell a Post reporter to scram — and yelled out “Not guilty!” when pressed about the allegations lodged by Manhattan federal prosecutors Monday. “Everybody who got arrested is not guilty,” said Whitehead, who was sporting designer clothes, including Gucci shoes and a large belt, also by the luxury label. “OK, brother?” At one point, a black Chevy Suburban...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Letters to the Editor — Dec. 22, 2022

The Issue: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s attendance at Mayor Adams’ summit to combat theft. Why is a conference needed to figure out how to combat retail theft (“Adams’ shoplift summit,” Dec. 17)? And Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was in attendance? What a joke, when his office gave a career criminal who stole $25,000 in high-end goods a no-jail deal last week. Tell the DAs to prosecute the criminals. Enough BS already. Mike Lapinga Staten Island How ironic that Mayor Adams took all of 20 minutes to spearhead a law-enforcement summit, which included the city’s DAs, to brainstorm innovative approaches to stop the surge in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Wife of NYPD cop, Orlando Adorno shot in NYC recounts ‘nightmare’

The wife of a Brooklyn cop shot during a domestic disturbance in Bedford-Stuyvesant took to Facebook Wednesday to recount how she “lived everyone’s worst nightmare.” Michelle Adorno, whose 38-year-old cop husband, Orlando Adorno, was wounded Tuesday night while restraining a suspect, described in an online post the harrowing moments she got the dreaded phone about the shooting. “I lived everyone’s worst nightmare today getting the call and being picked up by a squad car rushed to the hospital fill lights blaring,” she said in the private “NYPD Wives” group. “Thank god it was not worse and the unthinkable,” she wrote. “Thank you for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Man shot by NYC MTA worker was ticked off over spurned fist-bump, sources say

The 39-year-old straphanger who was shot by an MTA worker in Brooklyn on Tuesday night was allegedly angry that the transit employee blew him off when he tried to fist-bump, sources said. The incident happened about 9 p.m. at the Brooklyn R train station when Renaldo Gurrier tried to make the hand gesture to one of a pair of MTA workers, but the employee refused over COVID concerns, police sources said. Gurrier allegedly followed the men onto an R train, threatening to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press briefing about the incident at...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Newly elected GOP pol Lester Chang grilled by Democrats over residency: ‘I’m a Brooklynite’

Republican Assemblyman-elect Lester Chang repeatedly declared, “I’m a Brooklynite!” during a heated legislative hearing Wednesday where Albany Democrats tried to prove he did not meet residency requirements in a bid to stop him from taking office. Chang defeated 36-year incumbent Assemblyman Peter Abbate in the 49th Assembly District covering Sunset Park, Bensonhurst, Borough Park and Dyker Heights. But Democrats did not challenge Chang’s residency before the election. Instead, the Brooklyn Democratic Party urged Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) to investigate Chang’s residency — after Abbate’s embarrassing loss. And Heastie ordered the Assembly Judiciary Committee to undertake the extraordinary inquiry that...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

MTA worker shoots man during argument in Brooklyn subway station

An MTA worker shot and critically injured a man who threatened to assault him and his coworker inside a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday night, police said. The shooting unfolded inside the Union Street R-train station at the border of Gowanus and Park Slope just after 9 p.m. amid a dispute between two MTA workers and a 39-year-old straphanger, cops said.  The uniformed staffers — a revenue electronic maintainer and an armed transit revenue collector — were waiting for a southbound R train when an irate man started shouting at them and threatened to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press conference near the scene.  When the train arrived,...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel

Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
BEDFORD, NY
New York Post

Adams touts gains in public safety during year-end speech on NYC crime

Mayor Eric Adams touted recent gains in public safety during a Wednesday speech in which he vowed that New Yorkers would continue to see crime fall during the second year of his administration. “Anyone who studies crimes, they know it’s about: How do we continue to trend in the right direction? We knew that it wouldn’t happen overnight,” the mayor said. “But we pushed ahead in spite of that. New York remains — and people sometimes forget this, but I really want to highlight this — New York remains the safest big city in America.” Adams added: “And in 2023, we want to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Man allegedly robs NYC cannabis shop, returns 4 days later to stab employee

A man allegedly robbed a Manhattan smoke shop Wednesday and returned four days later to stab an employee. The worker was stabbed in the stomach by the alleged thief inside Cannabis Gifts in the Garment District at 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to police and a coworker. The suspect had tried to steal from the store Wednesday and left behind his backpack, 22-year-old employee Michael Marin told The Post. He returned to the shop Sunday to get his bag back when he allegedly knifed the staffer. “The man that robbed us came back and stabbed one of my coworkers,” Marin said.  The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams doubles down on ask for half NYC Council’s ‘pork’ funding for $1 billion migrant cost

Mayor Eric Adams doubled down Wednesday on his demand that the City Council help foot the Big Apple’s $1 billion migrant crisis bill by giving up half of the discretionary funds they hand out as “pork” each year. The mayor stuck to his guns, when asked at a press conference about his call earlier in the week to make the legislature fork over about half of the $563 million kitty they use to dole out cash to civic groups in their districts. “I’m hearing from my council persons all the time that we need to give more free stuff away. This...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Accused NYC subway shooter Frank James to plead guilty to bloody rampage that injured 10

The man who allegedly opened fire on a packed subway train earlier this year, leaving 10 commuters injured, will plead guilty to the terrifying attack, according to court papers filed on Wednesday. Lawyers for Frank James said in a letter filed to Judge William Kuntz that the accused madman would like to take a guilty plea on the 11-count superseding indictment filed last week in Brooklyn federal court. “If the Court is available, we wish to proceed during the first week of January 2023,” his attorneys wrote of a potential plea hearing. Judge Kuntz set a change of plea hearing for Jan....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Two Ocean County Residents Dead In Garden State Parkway Crash

WALL – Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon after a Jeep hit a stopped SUV on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Wall, the New Jersey State Police said. Around 1:30 p.m., Jerome Digiovanni, 75, and Ronald Devingo, 57, were standing by their SUV, a Chevrolet Equinox, near milepost 97.7 when Devingo and the car were struck, police said. As a result, both men suffered fatal injuries.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
New York Post

Man plummets to death from Times Square building in NYC

An unidentified man plummeted to his death from a Times Square supportive housing building on Saturday morning, officials said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene following the 6:50 a.m. incident on 43rd Street near 8th Avenue, the FDNY said. “Someone jumped? Jesus Christ!,” said a stunned woman who answered the phone at the office location four hours after the incident. The woman said only that the property was “a residence.” The 652-unit former hotel, The Times Square, which opened in 1991, “combines permanent affordable housing and onsite supportive services for low-income and formerly homeless adults, persons with serious mental illness and persons...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
122K+
Followers
68K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy