foxla.com
Karen Bass launches program to prevent encampments from returning to streets of LA
LOS ANGELES - In what her office described as a "fundamental change" to Los Angeles' approach to addressing encampments on city streets, Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive Wednesday launching a program that seeks to proactively bring unhoused residents indoors and prevent encampments from returning. The program, called the...
foxla.com
Lancaster declares emergency over LA Mayor Bass' plan for 'mass movement of homeless' to Antelope Valley
LOS ANGELES - A state of emergency has been declared in the City of Lancaster over Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' plan for a "mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley." In a statement, Mayor R. Rex Parris said the city is taking immediate action and called Bass'...
foxla.com
Narcan could be coming to more OC school districts thanks to newly-approved grants
SANTA ANA, Calif. - School districts in Orange County will soon have more access Narcan, the life-saving drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, after the county Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion that would send the drug to six area districts. The proposal was introduced earlier...
foxla.com
Long Beach swears in first Black mayor Rex Richardson in inauguration ceremony
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The City of Long Beach held an inauguration ceremony Tuesday to honor and welcome the city's newest elected leaders, including a few first-time council members and the new mayor. Rex Richardson was sworn in at the Terrace Theater as the 29th mayor of Long Beach, making...
foxla.com
Homeless services working to clean up encampments as Bass' 'Inside Safe' program begins
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ "Inside Safe" program, which aims to house homeless people, was scheduled to launch Tuesday., and today some city homeless services workers were seen at encampments like the one at Cahuenga Boulevard under the 101 Freeway in Hollywood. Many of those living...
foxla.com
End of an era: Griffith Park pony rides officially closes
LOS ANGELES - It's the end of an era… after 74 years the popular Griffith Park Pony Rides shut down for good Wednesday. The last day of operation was December 21. It is not clear what will replace the attraction, but the public did get the opportunity to weigh in during a virtual meeting.
foxla.com
LA County Supervisors want to phase out pepper spray at Juvenile Halls
LOS ANGELES - Nearly four years after calling for the elimination of pepper spray at its juvenile halls, a frustrated Board of Supervisors Tuesday ordered its Probation Department to develop a plan to phase out its use in select housing units within 45 days while ensuring staffers are trained on other de-escalation techniques.
foxla.com
100+ street food vendors in Santa Ana shut down in sweep
SANTA ANA, Calif. - More than 100 sidewalk food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down over the last month and a half "in response to community concerns," Orange County officials announced Tuesday. According to officials, the vendors were "selling food unfit for human consumption," and selling food without a license.
foxla.com
Wood burning ban extended for LA, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino counties
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Tuesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Tuesday....
foxla.com
Controversy surrounds 'Santa Monica is not safe' sign
A large banner displayed near Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade is drawing the ire of city officials and certain members of the community. Others, on the other hand, argue it draws attention to the city's crime.
foxla.com
Over 379 million doses of fentanyl seized by DEA in 2022
LOS ANGELES - The Drug Enforcement Administration seized over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder during the 2022 year, officials announced Wednesday. According to the DEA Laboratory, the seizure represents more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl. Fentanyl is one...
foxla.com
How to prepare for the next big California earthquake
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Northern California Tuesday, killing two people and leaving thousands more without power. What happened up north Tuesday could easily happen in Southern California as well. The 1994 Northridge quake was a magnitude 6.7, and killed nearly 60 and caused billions of dollars in damages.
foxla.com
Federal judge rules in favor of man whose head was smashed against ground by Pasadena PD
PASADENA, Calif. - A federal judge ruled in favor of a man who was seen getting his head smashed against the ground by police in Pasadena. Back in 2017, Chris Ballew was pulled over by Pasadena Police Department officers over what Ballew's attorney says was over the car's tinted windows. The traffic stop took a violent and graphic turn as Ballew and two Pasadena PD gang unit officers Lerry Esparza and Zachary Lujan got into a violent struggle.
foxla.com
Timeline: King Tide waves forecast for Southern California
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - As the holiday week gets underway, beachgoers in Orange County can expect King Tide waves to hit several beaches. The large waves are predicted to start Wednesday, with the largest tides of over 7 feet expected by Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
foxla.com
Man accused of shooting tourists in Venice arrested in West Virginia
LOS ANGELES - A man wanted in connection with the shooting of two tourists from the United Kingdom in Venice last summer was arrested in West Virginia Monday, according to authorities. The suspect, 25-year-old Brandon Manyo Dixon, was arrested near Charleston, the U.S. Marshals Southern District of Western Virginia announced.
foxla.com
'All they want is a cozy bed and person': LA Animal shelters in turmoil as facilities reach maximum capacity
LOS ANGELES - Animal shelters across Los Angeles continue to be packed with animals. Three big dogs were crammed inside cages at some LA City animal shelters and many surrenders have been turned away. "We are at maximum capacity. We don’t have space for incoming animals," said LA Animal Service...
foxla.com
Sick dog abandoned in Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, Calif. - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public's help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization's South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne. The dog, sick with mange, was dropped off on Dec. 9...
foxla.com
Thousands of LAUSD students attend acceleration day classes
LOS ANGELES - Winter break was delayed for thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District students who enrolled in the district's first "acceleration day" designed to help students recover learning lost during the pandemic. Roughly 72,000 LAUSD students signed up for the acceleration classes scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at...
foxla.com
You can now get a 'unicorn license' from LA County Animal Care
LOS ANGELES - Weeks after the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care went viral for granting a "unicorn license" to a young girl who asked if she could keep one of the animals if she were ever lucky enough to find one, the department announced that you too can get your own unicorn license.
foxla.com
Blind neglected Shih Tzu searching for home ahead of the holidays
PASADENA, Calif. - Pasadena Humane is searching for a home for an abandoned Shih Tzu that recently came into their care. Dorothy is a 10-year-old Shih Tzu who was recently found abandoned in a Monrovia parking lot. Care workers found her recently, showing signs of years of neglect with loads of mats in her fur, and with her eyes swollen shut.
