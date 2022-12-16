ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

End of an era: Griffith Park pony rides officially closes

LOS ANGELES - It's the end of an era… after 74 years the popular Griffith Park Pony Rides shut down for good Wednesday. The last day of operation was December 21. It is not clear what will replace the attraction, but the public did get the opportunity to weigh in during a virtual meeting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

100+ street food vendors in Santa Ana shut down in sweep

SANTA ANA, Calif. - More than 100 sidewalk food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down over the last month and a half "in response to community concerns," Orange County officials announced Tuesday. According to officials, the vendors were "selling food unfit for human consumption," and selling food without a license.
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Over 379 million doses of fentanyl seized by DEA in 2022

LOS ANGELES - The Drug Enforcement Administration seized over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder during the 2022 year, officials announced Wednesday. According to the DEA Laboratory, the seizure represents more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl. Fentanyl is one...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

How to prepare for the next big California earthquake

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Northern California Tuesday, killing two people and leaving thousands more without power. What happened up north Tuesday could easily happen in Southern California as well. The 1994 Northridge quake was a magnitude 6.7, and killed nearly 60 and caused billions of dollars in damages.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Federal judge rules in favor of man whose head was smashed against ground by Pasadena PD

PASADENA, Calif. - A federal judge ruled in favor of a man who was seen getting his head smashed against the ground by police in Pasadena. Back in 2017, Chris Ballew was pulled over by Pasadena Police Department officers over what Ballew's attorney says was over the car's tinted windows. The traffic stop took a violent and graphic turn as Ballew and two Pasadena PD gang unit officers Lerry Esparza and Zachary Lujan got into a violent struggle.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Timeline: King Tide waves forecast for Southern California

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - As the holiday week gets underway, beachgoers in Orange County can expect King Tide waves to hit several beaches. The large waves are predicted to start Wednesday, with the largest tides of over 7 feet expected by Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Man accused of shooting tourists in Venice arrested in West Virginia

LOS ANGELES - A man wanted in connection with the shooting of two tourists from the United Kingdom in Venice last summer was arrested in West Virginia Monday, according to authorities. The suspect, 25-year-old Brandon Manyo Dixon, was arrested near Charleston, the U.S. Marshals Southern District of Western Virginia announced.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Sick dog abandoned in Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Calif. - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public's help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization's South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne. The dog, sick with mange, was dropped off on Dec. 9...
HAWTHORNE, CA
foxla.com

Thousands of LAUSD students attend acceleration day classes

LOS ANGELES - Winter break was delayed for thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District students who enrolled in the district's first "acceleration day" designed to help students recover learning lost during the pandemic. Roughly 72,000 LAUSD students signed up for the acceleration classes scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Blind neglected Shih Tzu searching for home ahead of the holidays

PASADENA, Calif. - Pasadena Humane is searching for a home for an abandoned Shih Tzu that recently came into their care. Dorothy is a 10-year-old Shih Tzu who was recently found abandoned in a Monrovia parking lot. Care workers found her recently, showing signs of years of neglect with loads of mats in her fur, and with her eyes swollen shut.
MONROVIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy