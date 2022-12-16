ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

if you have enough money to be driving a brand new Mercedes-Benz you could afford to pay for the medical bills you cause that person! but then again none of us were there so we don't know what really happened did the person run out in front of the car and not pay attention to where they're going if so it's their fault! or was the driver not paying attention? either way if they have that kind of money in the economy we're in now they can afford to pay for this! but now they're not just looking at paying for an accident now they're looking at a hit and run which is a felony!

abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police seize $50,000 worth of drugs in Berks County

MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Berks County have arrested a man after $50,000 worth of drugs were seized. State Police say on November 30 Troopers contacted Darryl Metz Jr. regarding an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs. State Police say searches of Metz’s...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton man drives into wife’s home while carrying homemade dynamite, police say

A Northampton man allegedly drove into the home of his estranged wife while holding several sticks of homemade dynamite, according to police. Joseph Avate threatened to kill himself and his wife with the explosives during the incident 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Fourth Street, police said. Avate stumbled out of the car and appeared to have been drinking, police said.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
PennLive.com

1 man dies, 2 injured in Pa. car crash

One man has died after a car crash that occurred in Luzerne County, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The Salem Township Police Department and the Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Department responded at about 1 p.m. on Monday, to a car crash in the 1000 block of Salem Boulevard, also known as Route 11, the news outlet said.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Who Rammed 6 Cars In High-Speed Poconos Chase Found Guilty: Report

A wanted driver who rammed six cars during a high-speed police chase in the Poconos has been found guilty, WFMZ reports. Martin Baboolal, 34, of Henryville, injured two state troopers during the chase between East Stroudsburg and Paradise Township in September 2021 and was taken into custody after striking half a dozen vehicles, the outlet reports citing the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Luzerne County

SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a wreck in Luzerne County. Salem Township police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Route 11. Police said the driver of a construction vehicle fell asleep at the wheel and, when he woke up, veered into the southbound lane, and hit a car.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man who led police on chase throughout Monroe Co. found guilty on multiple charges

POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Henryville, Monroe County, was found guilty of thirteen counts of aggravated assault and other related charges on Friday. According to the Monroe County DA's Office, 34-year-old Martin A. Baboolal was found guilty of thirteen counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of felony Fleeing, one count of Flight to Avoid Apprehension, ten counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, felony Institutional Vandalism, six counts of Accidents Involving Damage to a Vehicle, one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and one count of Criminal Mischief.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Struck, Killed by Car on Route 202 in Delaware County

A man was killed when he was struck by a car on Sunday, prompting an early morning investigation that shut down a major roadway for hours in Delaware County. Route 202 southbound was shut down after the crash in Concord Township around 3:30 a.m. Police said one person lost their life.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man convicted for 2nd time in 2 months in high-speed chases with police, DA says

A 34-year-old man was convicted Friday for the second time in two months on charges related to chases involving police, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office reports. In the more recent case, Martin A. Baboolat, of Henryville, Pennsylvania, was found guilty by a county court jury of 13 counts of aggravated assault, a felony; 10 counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of fleeing, also a felony; one count of flight to avoid apprehension, six counts of accidents involving damage to a vehicle, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of criminal mischief, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.
HENRYVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County apartment fire leaves several residents displaced

WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Firefighters battled a fire at an apartment building in Bucks County overnight Tuesday. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Lisa Drive. Firefighters from several surrounding communities arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building. It took them about an hour to put the flames out. There are no reported injuries at this time, but several people are now displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton man threatened to kill witness in Bangor break-in case, police say

An Easton man who was previously charged with threatening to kill three police officers following a spring incident now is accused of threatening to harm a witness involved in that case, according to police. Melvin Bisher Jr., 43, of the 400 block of West Berwick Street, is facing charges of...
BANGOR, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police need help identifying four people suspected of fraud

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Eastern Berks Regional Police Department is asking for help in identifying two female and two male suspects. Police believe the suspects used forged Skill game winner receipts at a Boyertown convenience store to fraudulently claim thousands of dollars. A 2009 gray Honda Civic was being driven...
BOYERTOWN, PA
wkok.com

Parents Arrested After Male Found Dead in Danville Home

DANVILLE – The parents of a 27-year-old man are in police custody following an incident at their Danville home in July. Danville Police say arrested were Richard and Kristine Kortes, the parents of 27-year-old Adam Kortes. They are facing a felony charge of neglect of a care dependent person and other misdemeanor charges.
DANVILLE, PA
