A 34-year-old man was convicted Friday for the second time in two months on charges related to chases involving police, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office reports. In the more recent case, Martin A. Baboolat, of Henryville, Pennsylvania, was found guilty by a county court jury of 13 counts of aggravated assault, a felony; 10 counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of fleeing, also a felony; one count of flight to avoid apprehension, six counts of accidents involving damage to a vehicle, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of criminal mischief, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.

HENRYVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO