5d ago
if you have enough money to be driving a brand new Mercedes-Benz you could afford to pay for the medical bills you cause that person! but then again none of us were there so we don't know what really happened did the person run out in front of the car and not pay attention to where they're going if so it's their fault! or was the driver not paying attention? either way if they have that kind of money in the economy we're in now they can afford to pay for this! but now they're not just looking at paying for an accident now they're looking at a hit and run which is a felony!
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police seize $50,000 worth of drugs in Berks County
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Berks County have arrested a man after $50,000 worth of drugs were seized. State Police say on November 30 Troopers contacted Darryl Metz Jr. regarding an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs. State Police say searches of Metz’s...
Northampton man drives into wife’s home while carrying homemade dynamite, police say
A Northampton man allegedly drove into the home of his estranged wife while holding several sticks of homemade dynamite, according to police. Joseph Avate threatened to kill himself and his wife with the explosives during the incident 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Fourth Street, police said. Avate stumbled out of the car and appeared to have been drinking, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman says husband crashed vehicle into her home in Northampton, vehicle contained homemade dynamite
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A woman tells 69 News her husband crashed a vehicle into her home in Northampton Borough Tuesday afternoon. The woman, Lisa Avate, said her husband had two sticks of homemade dynamite in the vehicle, leading authorities to call in the bomb squad. "When he came in the...
1 man dies, 2 injured in Pa. car crash
One man has died after a car crash that occurred in Luzerne County, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The Salem Township Police Department and the Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Department responded at about 1 p.m. on Monday, to a car crash in the 1000 block of Salem Boulevard, also known as Route 11, the news outlet said.
Driver Who Rammed 6 Cars In High-Speed Poconos Chase Found Guilty: Report
A wanted driver who rammed six cars during a high-speed police chase in the Poconos has been found guilty, WFMZ reports. Martin Baboolal, 34, of Henryville, injured two state troopers during the chase between East Stroudsburg and Paradise Township in September 2021 and was taken into custody after striking half a dozen vehicles, the outlet reports citing the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.
Deadly crash in Luzerne County
SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a wreck in Luzerne County. Salem Township police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday on Route 11. Police said the driver of a construction vehicle fell asleep at the wheel and, when he woke up, veered into the southbound lane, and hit a car.
WOLF
Man who led police on chase throughout Monroe Co. found guilty on multiple charges
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Henryville, Monroe County, was found guilty of thirteen counts of aggravated assault and other related charges on Friday. According to the Monroe County DA's Office, 34-year-old Martin A. Baboolal was found guilty of thirteen counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of felony Fleeing, one count of Flight to Avoid Apprehension, ten counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, felony Institutional Vandalism, six counts of Accidents Involving Damage to a Vehicle, one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and one count of Criminal Mischief.
Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
NBC Philadelphia
Man Struck, Killed by Car on Route 202 in Delaware County
A man was killed when he was struck by a car on Sunday, prompting an early morning investigation that shut down a major roadway for hours in Delaware County. Route 202 southbound was shut down after the crash in Concord Township around 3:30 a.m. Police said one person lost their life.
Caught on video: Mail theft suspects lead police on chase in Haverford
Video obtained by Action News shows the driver leading police on a chase through neighborhood roads -- reaching speeds up to 65 miles an hour, according to police.
Truck Driver And Passenger Escape Firey Crash On Route 1 In Lawrence Township
December 18, 2022 LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER) – A fire that fully-engulfed a box truck forced police to shut down…
Man injured after apartment building fire in Warrington, Bucks County
A man suffered minor burns after a fire at an apartment building in Bucks County.
wrnjradio.com
2 injured including 1 flown after serious crash on Route 202 in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were injured, including one person who was flown to the hospital after a serious crash in Hunterdon County Sunday evening, according to a post on the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. The crash happened at around 6:03...
Man convicted for 2nd time in 2 months in high-speed chases with police, DA says
A 34-year-old man was convicted Friday for the second time in two months on charges related to chases involving police, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office reports. In the more recent case, Martin A. Baboolat, of Henryville, Pennsylvania, was found guilty by a county court jury of 13 counts of aggravated assault, a felony; 10 counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of fleeing, also a felony; one count of flight to avoid apprehension, six counts of accidents involving damage to a vehicle, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of criminal mischief, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.
Bucks County apartment fire leaves several residents displaced
WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Firefighters battled a fire at an apartment building in Bucks County overnight Tuesday. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Lisa Drive. Firefighters from several surrounding communities arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building. It took them about an hour to put the flames out. There are no reported injuries at this time, but several people are now displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton man threatened to kill witness in Bangor break-in case, police say
An Easton man who was previously charged with threatening to kill three police officers following a spring incident now is accused of threatening to harm a witness involved in that case, according to police. Melvin Bisher Jr., 43, of the 400 block of West Berwick Street, is facing charges of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police need help identifying four people suspected of fraud
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Eastern Berks Regional Police Department is asking for help in identifying two female and two male suspects. Police believe the suspects used forged Skill game winner receipts at a Boyertown convenience store to fraudulently claim thousands of dollars. A 2009 gray Honda Civic was being driven...
wkok.com
Parents Arrested After Male Found Dead in Danville Home
DANVILLE – The parents of a 27-year-old man are in police custody following an incident at their Danville home in July. Danville Police say arrested were Richard and Kristine Kortes, the parents of 27-year-old Adam Kortes. They are facing a felony charge of neglect of a care dependent person and other misdemeanor charges.
Drunken Bucks Man Bites Cop At Starbucks, Police Say
A Bucks County man now faces felony assault charges after authorities say he bit a police officer during an altercation at a Starbucks. Central Bucks police were called to the coffee store just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 for reports of a suspicious person, the department said in a release.
fox29.com
Officials: 3 in custody after high speed chase due to 100s of pieces of mail stolen in Delco
HAVERTOWN, Pa. - Hundreds of pieces of mail stolen from mailboxes in Delaware County. Investigators say three suspects are in custody, after a police chase. Haverford Township Police are investigating after 498 pieces of mail and a handgun were recovered following a chase in the early morning hours of December 15.
LehighValleyLive.com
