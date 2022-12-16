Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lptv.org
Nary Community Celebrates Christmas, Renovations to Historic Schoolhouse
Communities are finding plenty of ways to celebrate during the holiday season. For Nary and its surrounding townships, located south of Bemidji, a community Christmas gathering was the perfect way to recognize the effort in recent renovations to the century-old schoolhouse. Since 2012, the Nary School has undergone renovations. From...
kaxe.org
Live at the Historic Chief Theater with Thomas X and Baby Shel
KAXE/KBXE's concert series collaboration with the Historic Chief Theater in downtown Bemidji is BACK for the 2nd year! These concerts are FREE, general admission only, first come first served (not a ticketed event). Join us for the first show of 2023 on Friday, January 13th with Red Lake rap artists...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota group opposed to abortion sues Bemidji man over $842K donation
A Bemidji man says his cognitively impaired father was taken advantage of by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL), a leading group opposing abortion that is run by the husband of U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn. John Charais of Forest Lake made a gift of almost $850,000 in February to...
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
