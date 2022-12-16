ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Victim, suspect identified in deadly Dakota Street stabbing Friday

By Phil Villarreal, Marcos Icahuate
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3goGYd_0jlCLtO500

UPDATE - 12/16/22

Pima County Sheriff's Department has identified the victim as 89-year-old Delbert McBride.

McBride was declared deceased at the scene.

Detectives also arrested McBride's step-granddaughter, 58-year-old Terri Sides, who is being charged with Second Degree Murder.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigated a deadly stabbing Friday morning in the 3200 block of West Dakota Street.

According to the department, there were no outstanding suspects or danger to the public.

The stabbing happened at about 7 a.m.

PCSD advised staying away from the scene of the crime.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 5

Related
KOLD-TV

Bicyclist hit, killed by ambulance near Craycroft, Glenn in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by an ambulance near a Tucson hospital early Wednesday morning. The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened in the 2600 block of North Craycroft Road, which is south of East Glenn Street. The TPD confirmed a man on...
TUCSON, AZ
12news.com

Police pursuit ends with rolled car on I-10, suspect in custody

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An Interstate 10 police chase ended with a rolled car early Wednesday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. Early in the morning, troopers tried to stop a possibly stolen vehicle speeding westbound on I-10 near milepost 188. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Duncan...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
ABC 15 News

VIDEO: Pursuit ends in rollover crash on I-10 south of Phoenix

A pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle south of the Valley ended in a rollover collision early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said they started pursuing the vehicle along eastbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande around 7 a.m. At some point, the pursuit turned around and headed westbound.
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona woman accused of resisting arrest after speeding

A woman is accused of speeding on the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and refusing to sign a citation on Friday, police said. Danielle M. Smith was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and exceeding the speed limit by 15 mph, according to the probable-cause statement.
MARICOPA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man killed in hit and run while fighting with deputy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A human smuggling suspect has died after he was hit by a vehicle while fighting with a Cochise County deputy who was trying to detain him. According to authorities, a deputy stopped the man’s 2018 Nissan Altima around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 on Highway 92, near Anderson Street, just south of Sierra Vista. The man was found to be carrying undocumented immigrants in his car, and U.S. Border Patrol was also called to the scene.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies in Pima County Adult Detention Complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man died in his cell at the Pima County jail on Friday, Dec. 16. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, a corrections officer was doing rounds around 11 a.m. when he found 38-year-old Robert Tsalabounis unresponsive in his cell.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crash involving semi closes I-10 westbound in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Part of Interstate 10 in Tucson is closed after a wreck took place on Monday afternoon, Dec. 19. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash took place near milepost 264. Authorities say an Amazon semitruck was headed east, near Craycroft, on I-10...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

The family behind The Wishing Tree in Winterhaven has kept every wish from the last 23 years

Editor's note: This story was first published in 2019, after Liz Baker-Bowman told a version of it at the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers "Holiday Stories" event. We're republishing this story in 2022 to let curious readers know what The Wishing Tree, which is up for another year at the Winterhaven Festival of Lights, is all about. And we have an update on what Baker-Bowman is up to now:
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy