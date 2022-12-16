Victim, suspect identified in deadly Dakota Street stabbing Friday

UPDATE - 12/16/22

Pima County Sheriff's Department has identified the victim as 89-year-old Delbert McBride.

McBride was declared deceased at the scene.

Detectives also arrested McBride's step-granddaughter, 58-year-old Terri Sides, who is being charged with Second Degree Murder.

—

Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigated a deadly stabbing Friday morning in the 3200 block of West Dakota Street.

According to the department, there were no outstanding suspects or danger to the public.

The stabbing happened at about 7 a.m.

PCSD advised staying away from the scene of the crime.

----

——-

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .