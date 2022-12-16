Sofia Carson and Diane Warren Take the Stage at the 2022 Power Women Summit to Perform Their Award-Winning Song ‘Applause’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
Related
WrapWomen’s Power Women Summit 2022 Speaker Portrait Gallery: Thuso Mbedu, Claire Foy, Sarah Michelle Gellar and more (Exclusive Photos)
On Dec. 14, the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology met to inspire and empower each other with education, discussions, workshops and networking
Taylor Swift and Diane Warren Edge Out Billie Eilish and Trent Reznor in Oscar Music Shortlists
In the score category, John Williams could possibly net his 53rd Oscar nom next month
Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party Lineup to Feature ‘SNL’ Cast Members, Please Don’t Destroy Trio
The holiday special is co-hosted by Dolly Parton, who will perform along with Sia, Latto and others
Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ Dethrones ‘Wednesday’ for Top Streaming Show | Charts
Meanwhile, Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" continues to rule linear TV
Emmys Change Rule Blamed for Letting a Few Shows Hog the Nominations
The Television Academy has ended the six-year run of letting members vote for an unlimited number of contenders in each category
‘Between Riverside and Crazy’ Review: Common Makes a Subdued Broadway Debut as Stephen McKinley Henderson Shines
The veteran character actor delivers a truly epic lead performance in Stephen Adly Guirgis's Pulitzer-winning drama
‘UnWrapped Podcast': Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev Say Acting and Getting Into the Wine Business Is ‘Not That Far Off’ (Video)
While you probably know Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough from their extensive acting and performing careers in “The Vampire Diaries” and “Dancing With the Stars,” respectively, the actresses took on a new role when they partnered up to create their own wine business — a career move Hough says is “not that far off” from their previous work.
Stephanie Bissonnette, Cast Member of ‘Mean Girls the Musical,’ Dies at 32
The "fiercest talent Broadway has ever known" had a rare form of brain cancer
Sonya Eddy, ‘General Hospital’ Star, Dies at 55
The actress's friend Octavia Spencer announced the news Tuesday: "The world lost another creative angel"
Radio City Music Hall Uses Facial Recognition to Boot Mom From Rockettes Concert – Because of the Law Firm Where She Works
Radio City Music Hall used facial-recognition technology to boot a mother on a field trip with her daughter from a Rockettes show. As Kelly Conlon and her daughter arrived at Radio City Music Hall while on a Girl Scout trip to New York City, Conlon was approached by security guards who asked for her name and identification before barring her from entering the show.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0