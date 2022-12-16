ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Jaxon Potter signs with WSU: Cougs get their 'pure thrower' QB

WASHINGTON STATE HAS its 2023 quarterback as Jaxon Potter from Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., signed with the Cougars on Wednesday. Potter was pledged to UAB, but the 6-4, 188-pounder backed off that verbal on Dec. 10. You can see his highlights above. 247 recruiting guru Greg Biggins says he's a pure thrower, has a strong arm, and is accurate on every level.
PULLMAN, WA
After Whupping Wazzu, Is Joining Pac-12 Next for Fresno State?

Fresno State again showed it can hang with a Pac-12 football team, defeating Washington State 29-6 at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. School officials say 27,000 of the 32,000 fans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood were Fresno State supporters. Now the question that has been pontificated about all season looms...
FRESNO, CA
Bulldog Foundation achieves highest recorded philanthropy total

FRESNO, Calif. – The Bulldog Foundation continues to make a difference for Fresno State student-athletes with unprecedented support from its members. In 2022, there was an all-time high of $4.7 million donated towards scholarships from 3,072 members throughout the Central Valley and beyond. Included in this total was another all-time high of 125 Green V level donors.
FRESNO, CA
This Day in Bulldog History: December 18th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On December 18th, 1982, the Fresno State football team played its last game of the season at home in the Cal Bowl. It was the last game of Jeff Tedford’s playing career at Fresno State. Tedford, the Bulldogs’ current head coach, led his team to a come-from-behind victory. He threw a […]
FRESNO, CA
Firefighters take the win in Guns and Hoses flag football Saturday

The second Guns and Hoses flag football game was played in the fog and cold at the Hanford Neighbor Bowl on Saturday afternoon. In a somewhat lopsided contest, the Hanford Fire department prevailed over the Hanford Police department 21-6. Both teams showed moments of greatness with spectacular pass receptions and...
HANFORD, CA
Denture & Implant Center Fresno: Solutions for your smile

It’s estimated that 175 million Americans have at least one missing tooth or several failing teeth, but there are many solutions out there for completing or perfecting your smile. Dr. Mark Davis at the Denture & Implant Center Fresno has 30 years of experience and a range of solutions...
FRESNO, CA
Sun-Maid® Welcomes Steve Loftus as President and Chief Operating Officer

FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022-- Sun-Maid Growers of California is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Loftus as President and Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Harry Overly, Executive Chairman of the Board. In this newly created role, all functional areas within Sun-Maid will report directly to Loftus as he will be accountable to the daily operations of the business. A 15-year industry veteran, Loftus is recognized for his ability to build and align cross functional partners around common objectives, delivering short and long term financial and strategic growth goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005222/en/ Sun-Maid announces Steve Loftus as President and Chief Operating Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
FRESNO, CA
FRESNO COUNTY: Electronic theft of benefits up 2000%

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Electronic thieves have stolen from nearly 3,000 state benefit cardholders in Fresno County this year. According to the Fresno County Department of Social Services (DSS), con artists stole benefits from around 120 cards in Fresno County. This year that number dramatically increased by over 2000% with 2,800 cards hit in the county.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Former Fresno federal judge arrested, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police Department. Oliver Wanger released the following statement through his attorney. “I have known Oliver Wanger for over 30 years both professionally and personally. He is a […]
FRESNO, CA
Fresno End-Around for Slow PG&E Hook-ups? Generators

Fresno has come up with a temporary fix for delivering electricity to new developments when PG&E fails to provide timely hook-ups. “These changes will aid commercial uses and help some homebuilders who are in limbo as they await power.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. Mayor Jerry Dyer announced...
FRESNO, CA
Motorcyclist Killed After Vehicle Collision in Southeast Fresno, CA

A collision between a motorcyclist and another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022, left the motorcyclist dead. The accident, which occurred near the intersection of Jensen and Armstrong Avenues in southeast Fresno, CA, occurred around 6:30 p.m. according to the story from KFSN. The Fresno Police Department...
FRESNO, CA
Visalia, California, Becomes Country’s First Certified Autism Destination

Following a year-long effort by Visit Visalia and local tourism partners to address travel needs of family travelers and autistic adventurers, Visalia, California, officially became the first-ever Certified Autism Destination in the country as of last week. Autism Travel, a company providing families with easy access to destinations certified in...
VISALIA, CA
