Nebraska State

Absolutely
4d ago

Potential? Who’s kidding who? This appointment was sealed as soon as peters daddy wrote a “contribution”😉check to the Pillen campaign. Who says crime doesn’t pay!💰💰💰

donald Christensen
3d ago

Needs to be a congressional investigation. Oh wait I forgot they don't investigate themselves.

Iron Butterfly
4d ago

Looks to much like a Daddy paid Sasse big money to step aside

doniphanherald.com

Republican loses lawsuit against Nebraska GOP over heated District 1 legislative race

A Republican has lost a lawsuit she filed against her own party over political mailers in her hotly contested race for a state legislative seat in 2020. While Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen found that the GOP's flyer contained "not substantially true" statements about Janet Palmtag, he said she couldn't prove actual malice, the legal standard to recover damages in a libel suit involving a public figure.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Noem’s health chief retires amid scrutiny of trans advocate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s Cabinet secretary overseeing the state’s health department announced her resignation Monday amid criticism from conservatives over the Republican governor’s administration rewarding a community health care grant to an organization that advocates for transgender people. The governor’s...
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska state troopers to get 22% raises under ‘historic,’ new labor contract

LINCOLN — The state troopers union and incoming Gov. Jim Pillen have agreed to a new labor contract granting 22% raises in the first year for the state’s top law enforcement agency. The raises, announced Wednesday, come after the Nebraska State Patrol’s wages for its uniformed troopers had slipped compared to other law enforcement agencies, […] The post Nebraska state troopers to get 22% raises under ‘historic,’ new labor contract appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
koze.com

Idaho is 7th Youngest State in Nation, Swapping Spots With Nebraska

BOISE, ID – Idaho continues to be one of the youngest states in the nation with a median age of 36.8 years, ranking seventh according to recently released results from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017-2021 American Community Survey. This is an increase of 3.1% from the previous Census demographic survey, which covered the 2012-2016 population of the 50 states, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico’s median age grew the fastest at 9.4% and North Dakota was the slowest with no change.
IDAHO STATE
KETV.com

'I'm disappointed': Nebraska report finds DHHS misspent $4.1 million

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will not face any consequences after being accused by the auditor's office of misspending more than $4 million. The chain of events starts in May 2021. According to a letter from the Nebraska Auditor's Office, DHHS was awarded...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraskans will lose SNAP benefits if pandemic eligibility 'sunsets'

Almost one in 10 Nebraskans receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, formerly known as food stamps, but that could change in the new year. If a 2021 expansion of income eligibility put in place during the pandemic is allowed to "sunset" in 2023, many fewer households and individuals will qualify for SNAP.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Report: NE recession likely in 2023

Talk about a recession is alive and well in Nebraska. According to a new study, the economy in the state is expected to slow down in 2023 before picking back up in 2024 and 2025. That report from the University of Nebraska and Nebraska’s Business Forecast Council blames most of...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska officials report third case of bird flu in Knox County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported the third case of bird flu in Knox County on Monday. Bird flu was found in a small backyard flock. Those birds have since been killed, according to State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley. Officials said this is the 15th...
KNOX COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Emergency Proclamation Issued Due To This Week’s Blizzard

Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation Friday for affected counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following this week’s blizzard. On Tuesday, December 13th, a severe winter storm moved across the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska, producing large amounts of snow and strong winds. The storm has caused damage to private and public property and infrastructure, and it has prevented emergency access to remote locations.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Gov. Ricketts issues emergency proclamation following severe winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation on Friday for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following a major winter storm last week. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a severe winter storm moved across the panhandle and north central Nebraska, producing large amounts of...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Cambridge, Nebraska firm gets broadband support for SE Nebraska projects

BEATRICE – A Cambridge, Nebraska-based company that will be installing high-speed fiber in a City of Beatrice project, has been awarded several grants to bring high-speed broadband to other areas of southeast Nebraska. Pinpoint Communications says it has received more than $5 million in grants through the Nebraska Broadband...
NEBRASKA STATE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont native named executive director of Nebraska State Fair

Jaime Parr’s journey with the Nebraska State Fair has taken her from the front counter to the head office — and she’s covered a lot of ground in between. Parr, who was appointed executive director of the Nebraska State Fair on Friday, is as Nebraskan as the fair itself. Growing up in Fremont, she graduated from Fremont High School and remains a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church.
FREMONT, NE
KETV.com

Local propane dealers busy and have plenty of supply

As Nebraskans brace for another blizzard, some positive news from propane companies in the state — there is enough supply. But Lynne McNally of the Nebraska Propane Gas Association said homeowners need to communicate with their propane providers. "The supply is there, but you want to make sure you...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Polis, legislature shut off the gas

It’s not just the fog that comes in on little cat feet. It’s also something far more ominous — the extreme-green agenda — and it’ll wreak a lot more havoc. As reported last week in The Gazette, obscure new state rules complicate and potentially confound the installation of new natural gas supply lines and the extension of existing ones. The rules likely will limit expanded use of gas by raising the cost of installing gas lines in new construction, as state officials more or less admit. The idea is to price natural gas out of use.
COLORADO STATE

